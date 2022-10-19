What is Chris Rock's age? Everything to know about the stand-up comedian

Christopher Julius Rock is an American stand-up comedian, actor, and filmmaker. He is famous for his work in comic films and TV. Following his impressive work, he has received multiple accolades, including three Grammy Awards for best comedy, a Golden Globe Award nomination, and four Primetime Emmy Awards. But, what is Chris Rock's age?

The celebrated comedian was born on February 7, 1965, in Andrews, South Carolina, USA. Thus, Chris Rock's age is 57 years as of 2022. Rock has been in stand-up comedy for several decades now. He made his big screen debut in Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) and spent three years on the cast of Saturday Night Live (1975). He is also known for his roles in Dogma, Nurse Betty, and Lethal Weapon 4 and a starring role in Down to Earth.

Chris Rock's profiles and bio

Full name Christopher Julius Rock Date of birth February 7, 1965 Age 57 Years (As of 2022) Place of birth Andrews, South Carolina, U.S. Nationality American Education James Madison High School Occupation Comedian, Actor, producer Spouse Malaak Compton (Divorced) Gender Male Eye colour Black Hair colour Black Height 5ft 10 inch Weight 70 kgs (Approx) Sexual orientation Straight Children Lola and Zahra Father Julius Rock Mother Rosalie Rock Net worth $60 Million Social media Instagram, Twitter

Where is Chris Rock from?

Christopher was born in Andrews, South Carolina and raised in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, New York. He currently resides in Alpine, New Jersey. He is the son of Rosalie, a teacher and social worker for the mentally disabled, and Julius Rock, a truck driver and newspaper deliveryman.

Are Chris Rock's parents still alive? The mother is still alive. Sadly, the father died in 1988 after ulcer surgery.

He attended a nearly all-white public school and, as a result, was subjected to discrimination at an early age. His early encounter with racism at an early age greatly influenced his comedy material.

Chris Rock's family

Chris married Malaak Compton on November 23, 1996. They were blessed with two daughters, Lola Simone, born in 2002, and Zahra Savannah, born in 2004. Unfortunately, things did not work well with the couple. In 2014, Rock filed for divorce, which was finalized on August 22, 2016.

On July 7, 2022, it was reported that Rock had started dating actress, screenwriter and director Lake Bell.

Chris Rock's career

Chris started developing an interest in comedy at a tender age. However, he was discovered by Eddie Murphy at New York's Comedy Strip when he was 18. Rock went on to appear in films and on Saturday Night Live. In 1991, he released his first comedy album, Born Suspect.

In 1996, HBO recognized his talent. The cable network produced a comedy special starring Rock titled Bring in the Pain. He performed exemplary in comedy, winning two Emmy Awards.

In 2018, he signed a deal with Netflix and returned to the stage for the release of Tamborine.

In May 2008, Chris held the world record for having the largest audience during a live-comedy performance. He performed in front of 15,900 people in London.

Who are Chris Rock's siblings?

The celebrated comedian has six younger siblings. These are Andre, Tony, Brian, Kenny, Andi, and Jordan. His older half-brother, Charles Rock, died in February 2006.

What movies has Chris Rock appeared in?

Besides comedy, he has also featured in several leading films. Below are Chris Rock's movies and TV shows:

1991: New Jack City

1992: Boomerang

1997: Beverly Hills Ninja

1998: Lethal Weapon 4

1999: Dogma

2000: Nurse Betty

2003: Head of State

2007: I Think I Love My Wife

2005: The Longest Yard

2002: Bad Company

Comedy albums

1991: Born Suspect

1997: Roll with the New

1999: Bigger & Blacker

2004: Never Scared

2018: Tamborine

2008: Kill the Messenger

Who does Chris Rock voice?

In 2005, Chris voiced the eccentric zebra Marty in DreamWorks' animated franchise Madagascar. Later in 2007, he voiced Mooseblood the Mosquito in the Jerry Seinfeld animated film, The Bee Movie.

What is Chris Rock's height?

The comedian measures 5 feet 10 inches tall. He weighs approximately 70 kg.

What is Chris Rock 2022 worth?

The celebrated comedian has a net worth estimated at $60 Million as of October 2022. He derives his income from his job as a comedian, actor, writer, producer, and director.

Above is everything you would love to know about Chris Rock's age, family, career, and personal life. He is celebrated for his impressive work in the entertainment industry, which spanned over three decades.

