Shaquille O'Neal is undoubtedly one of the most well-known basketball players to have come out of the NBA, thanks to his impressive skills, huge stature and larger-than-life personality that gained him many fans both in and out of sports. You may not know he has an impressive net worth from many smart business moves. Here, we discuss Shaq's net worth as of 2022 and his many entrepreneurial investments.

Shaq's investments within various franchises and other organisations have been among the top factors of his now immense wealth, which may surprise some since he retired from playing basketball in the 2010-11 season.

Thanks to Shaquille O'Neal’s businesses, which have since risen in value and popularity, he is now a highly successful entrepreneur, investor and actor, going on to star in some advertisements and cameo roles. So, what is Shaq's net worth? Before we detail his value, here are some other interesting facts about him.

Who is the richest basketball player?

Although he is considered one of the top ten high-earning basketball players of all time, the top spot does not go to the well-loved athlete. Instead, that title goes to none other than Michael Jordan. Michael Jordan's net worth is a staggering $1.6-$1.7 billion as of 2022.

Does Shaq own Forever 21?

According to reports, Shaquille is the second-highest individual shareholder of the Authentic Brands Group, which is a group that has acquisitions in various large-scale companies, including Forever 21, Reebok, Barneys New York and JCPenney.

Does Shaq own Five Guys?

How many Five Guys Does Shaq own? One of the many franchises he shares is the fast food burger company, which owns 155 Five Guys Burgers restaurants, making up 10% of its total ownership.

Other investments

However, the former athlete's business moves do not stop there. Apart from the above, he also has shares in Auntie Anne’s, Krispy Kreme, Papa John’s, Big Chicken, various 24-hour fitness centres and car washes.

His endorsements throughout the years include VitaminWater, Pepsi, Oreo, Arizona beverages, Burger King, Aventis' Icy Hot pain-relief patch, Kraft Foods, Comcast, Radio Shack, and Taco Bell.

What is Shaq's net worth in 2022?

So, considering all those investments, how much is Shaq worth in 2022? His value is estimated at $400 million, thanks to his hugely successful career as a former NBA player and businessman.

What is Lebron James's net worth?

Compared with the other sports stars mentioned earlier, various other sports stars have an equally impressive value attached to their name. For those wondering, his counterparts are not far behind. LeBron James’s net worth stands at an impressive $1 billion, and Charles Barkley’s net worth is most widely reported to be between $50 and $60 million.

Shaq's net worth in 2022 shows how the former athlete has managed to stay on top of his career through smart business moves long after his impressive NBA career has ended.

