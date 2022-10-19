Who is Lil Wayne's ex girlfriend? Everything to know about Denise Bidot

Being romantically involved with a celebrity means their fame automatically rubs on you. If you were a private figure, the public would suddenly be interested in wanting to know about your affairs, how you grew up or your family. That is the case with Lil Wayne's ex girlfriend.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Denise Bidot made it to the limelight in 2020. Photo: @denisebidot (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Denise Bidot made it to the limelight in 2020 when the public caught wind that she was Lil Wayne's girlfriend. Nonetheless, before the fame, she had made a name for herself in the fashion industry as a plus-size model. Interestingly, she is a pioneer in the fight for the inclusion of curvy women in high-end fashion brands. Her biography debunks her life before she met the rapper and what happened between them.

Denise Bidot's profile summary and bio

Full name Denise Marie Bidot Gender Female Date of birth 13th June 1986 Age 36 years as of October 2022 Birthday 13th June Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Miami, Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Eye colour Brown Hair colour Brunette Height in cm 175 cm Height in feet 5'9" Weight in kg 93 kg Weight in pounds 205 lbs Body measurements 42-32-45 inches Body type Voluptuous Shoe size 9 (US) Dress size 18 (US) Occupation Plus size model Agency Creative Artists Agency (New York, Los Angeles) Years active 2014–present Relationship status Single Ex-boyfriend Lil Wayne Children 1 Mother Daphne Bidot Instagram Website

Denise Bidot's age

Denise Bidot was born on 13th June 1986, in Miami, Florida, USA. Her parents are of mixed ethnicity; her father hails from Kuwait, while her mother is from Puerto Rico. As of October 2022, she is thirty-six years of age.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Denise Bidot's family

Denise's mother was a beauty pageant winner. She aspired to get into professional modelling, but the odds were stacked against her because of her plus-size figure and struggle with losing weight. Nonetheless, her daughter looked up to her and carved a career as a plus-size model. Bidot's family has been very supportive of her modelling career.

Daughter

Bidot had her daughter when she was twenty-one. Even though details about her baby daddy are not publicly available, she revealed they met during a music showcase when she was nineteen. However, they separated when she had the baby. Nonetheless, he is present in their daughter's life.

Denise Bidot's career

When she was 12, she tried her luck in auditioning for acting roles. Photo: @denisebidot (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bidot realized she was gifted at a very tender age. When she was 12, she tried her luck in auditioning for acting roles. Nevertheless, she faced the same challenges as her mother with being told to lose weight.

At 18, she relocated to California to pursue a career in acting. However, she did not land any. So, she opted to work on her makeup skills and eventually landed a job as a makeup artist.

While working as a makeup artist, a photographer discovered her and convinced her to get back into modelling. Knowing how passionate she was about it, Denise agreed. 2014 marked a significant milestone in her career.

She participated in the New York Fashion Week and became the first plus-size model to walk the runway for two straight-size brands. This opportunity affirmed her desire to pursue modelling as a profession. Denise has worked with renowned brands such as:

Forever21,

Old Navy

Target

Lane Bryant

Macy's

Levi's

Nordstrom

Besides modelling, Bidot has been featured in TV shows such as:

HBO's Habla Women

nuvoTV's Curvy Girls

Yahoo! En Español web series Mama vs Mama

She has been included in The Real and The Tyra Banks Show segments. Denise is one of the models featured in Straight/Curve, the 2016 documentary. She is also the voice behind the lifestyle model; There is No Wrong to Be a Woman.

Denise Bidot's height

She has a curvy and voluptuous body. Photo: @denisebidot (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Denise has a curvy and voluptuous body. She is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 205 pounds. Her body measurements in inches are as follows: 42-32-45 inches.

Denise Bidot's weight loss

Being born to a mother who dreamt of pursuing a career in modelling and not being granted the opportunity affected Bidot. She, however, defied the canons imposed by society by embracing her body and going after what she was passionate about when the opportunity arose. However, it took more than her friends and family's validation to do so.

During an interview in 2020, she revealed that her confidence had played a significant role in her career and identity. However, she affirms that she drew her free-spirited nature from her mother's experience.

Denise Bidot's boyfriend

Denise Bidot and Lil Wayne started dating in June 2020. She was open about the relationship and acknowledged the rapper on social media. In a deleted post, she shared a photo of them and captioned it,

Somehow in the middle of all the madness, something special happened. Us,

She added a black heart emoji to the post. Lil Wayne also shared a sultry swimsuit photo of Denise and captioned it,

I like you.

Are Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot together?

In January 2022, amidst speculations that the couple secretly got married, Bidot revealed that they were no longer together. The rumour about their marriage was triggered by the rapper's Twitter post:

Happiest man alive! Today is the beginning of our forever. Forever?? Forever, ever?? FOREVER EVER!!!!! The Carters.

However, he cleared the air stating that the post was about his sons.

Who's Lil Wayne's new wife?

The rapper is not married currently. Nonetheless, he was married to his first baby mama, Antonia "Toya" Johnson, although they broke up two years later. He has never been married again. Nonetheless, he proposed to his fourth baby mama, Nivea, but eventually broke it off.

The breakup

In an interview, she did not reveal why they broke up but spoke of how she cherished the relationship and how it helped her grow. She also applauded Lil Wayne for the affection he showed her daughter.

Denise Bidot's net worth

According to allegations by a publication, Denise Bidot's net worth is approximately $900,000. She has earned wealth from her modelling career. Her salary is roughly $49,000.

These details about Lil Wayne's girlfriend, Denise Bidot, clear the air about the speculations concerning her life. She dated the rapper between 2020 and 2021, and even though the relationship ended, she chose the silver lining.

READ ALSO: Karrueche Tran's net worth, age, children, partner, full name, nationality, movies

Briefly.co.za published thrilling details about Karrueche Tran's net worth. What happened to her after the end of her relationship with Chris Brown?

Karrueche Tran made it to the limelight because of dating Chris Brown. She has since then focused on her career as an actress and model. How much is she worth?

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News