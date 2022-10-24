What was Young Dolph’s net worth at the time of his death?
Young Dolph was a fast-rising rapper, producer, and recording artist from the United States of America. The rapper debuted in the music scene in 2008 with his mixtape Paper Route Campaign. Before his death, the professional rapper had released over 20 albums and EPs. He was also the founder of the Paper Route Empire record label. So, what was Young Dolph’s net worth before his demise?
Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., popular as Young Dolph, was born on 27 July 1984 in Chicago, Illinois. However, he grew up alongside his four siblings in Memphis, Tennessee. They were brought up by their grandmother, who took over from their parents because they were addicts. Dolph always credited his success to his now-deceased grandmother. Apart from fame, the late rapper had made considerable wealth before his death.
Young Dolph’s profile summary and bio
|Real name
|Adolph Robert Thornton Jr.
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|27 July 1985
|Date of death
|17 November 2021
|Age at the time of death
|36 years old (as of 2022)
|Zodiac sign
|Leo
|Place of birth
|Chicago, Illinois, USA
|Residence at the time of death
|Memphis, Tennessee, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African-American
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|6'3''
|Height in centimetres
|191
|Weight in pounds
|172
|Weight in kilograms
|78
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Siblings
|4
|Partner
|Mia Jaye
|Children
|Tre, Aria
|Profession
|Rapper, producer, recording artist
|Record label
|Paper Route Empire
|Net worth
|$3 million
How much was Young Dolph worth at the time of his death?
How much was young Dolph worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, the late rapper had a net worth of $3 million. He accumulated this wealth as a rapper, producer, and recording artist.
Who gets Young Dolph's net worth?
The family has not disclosed how they intend to share Young’s wealth. Many, however, assume his fortune will directly go to his wife and kids. The rapper had not legally married Mia Jaye. As a result, some speculate that the wealth may go to his two kids, Tre and Aria.
How did Young Dolph get rich?
The now-deceased rapper had three primary sources of wealth. He was a professional rapper dabbling in production and music recording. Dolph debuted in 2008 with his first-ever mixtape Paper Route Campaign.
The star worked on several tracks as a solo artist. He also collaborated with several other bigwigs in the scene on several hits. Those artists include Wiz Khalifa, T.I, G Herbo, and Gucci Mane.
Albums
Since 2008, he has released over 20 albums, with Paper Route Illuminati being the latest one. Here is a list of his albums:
|Year
|Albums
|2008
|Paper Route Campaign
|2010
|Welcome To Dolphworld
|2011
|High Class Street Music Episode 2: Hustler's Paradise
|2011
|High Class Street Music
|2012
|A Time 2 Kill
|2012
|Blue Magic
|2013
|South Memphis Kingpin
|2013
|EastAtlantaMemphis
|2013
|High Class Street Music 3: Trappin Out A Mansion
|2014
|High Class Street Music 4: American Gangster
|2014
|Felix Brothers
|2015
|High Class Street Music 5: The Plug Best Friend
|2016
|King Of Memphis
|2016
|Bosses & Shooters
|2017
|Bulletproof
|2017
|Gelato
|2017
|Thinking Out Loud
|2017
|Tracking Numbers
|2017
|Thinking Out Loud
|2018
|Role Model
|2019
|Dum And Dummer
|2020
|Rich Slave
|2021
|Dum And Dummer 2
|2021
|Paper Route Illuminati
Songs
According to Spotify, the rapper has over 5 million monthly listeners. Several of his songs have also ranked well on various music charts, such as Billboard Hot 100, Billboard 200, Bubbling Under Hot 100, and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs. Based on the report, below are his top tracks:
- Hall of Fame
- 1 Scale feat. G Herbo
- 100 Shots
- Major feat. Key Glock
- On the River feat. Wiz Khalifa
- No Sense feat. Key Glock
- To Be Honest
- Meech
- Case Closed
- Foreva feat. T.I
YouTube endeavours and brand endorsements
Like any big artist, the rapper had a YouTube channel with an impressive following. The platform would pay him handsomely. At the time of writing, the channel has 1.92 million subscribers. His videos have accumulated a total of 1.87 billion views.
How much did Young Dolph make a show?
The rapper would reportedly charge around $30,000 for shows and appearances. However, this is not the official figure because such information is not in the public domain.
What are Young Dolph's cars worth?
The Memphis native had a huge collection of high-end vehicles in his garage. In 2020, he gifted one of his fans named Jack Davila a Lamborghini worth $400,000. Below is a list of some of Young Dolph's cars and prices:
|Cars
|Price ($)
|Corvette C8
|70,000
|Ferrari 488
|285,000
|Jeep Grand Cherokee Track hawk
|88,000
|Mercedes Benz Maybach
|200,000
|Lamborghini S Aventador
|500,000
|Rolls Royce Cullinan
|$350,000
|Rolls Royce Phantom EWB
|500,000
|Bentley Continental GT
|250,000
|2018 Dodge Demon SRT
|85,000
|Mercedes G63 AMG
|200,000
Young Dolph’s death and funeral
Dolph was full of life until he breathed his last on 17 November 2021. His death came too sudden, considering he was in his mid-30s. According to Rolling Stone, the now-deceased rapper was shot 22 times in different parts of his body. The incident happened at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies in Memphis.
He was laid to rest on 30 November 2021 at a South Memphis cemetery. His funeral procession ceremony took place in his hometown. Photos of Young Dolph's funeral clear casket circulated the internet during the day of the service. Other deceased American rappers buried in clear caskets include Pop Smoke and Daldre "Dre" Lane.
Young Dolph’s net worth has grown progressively since he entered the music scene. He was projected to earn even more in the future, but sadly his premature death made it impossible. The rapper was shot while buying cookies in his favourite bakery shop in 2021.
