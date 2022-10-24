Global site navigation

What was Young Dolph’s net worth at the time of his death?
by  Rodah Mogeni

Young Dolph was a fast-rising rapper, producer, and recording artist from the United States of America. The rapper debuted in the music scene in 2008 with his mixtape Paper Route Campaign. Before his death, the professional rapper had released over 20 albums and EPs. He was also the founder of the Paper Route Empire record label. So, what was Young Dolph’s net worth before his demise?

Young Dolph
Rapper Young Dolph visits 'Sway in the Morning' with Sway Calloway on Eminem's Shade 45 at SiriusXM Studios on December 16, 2014, in New York City. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz
Source: Getty Images

Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., popular as Young Dolph, was born on 27 July 1984 in Chicago, Illinois. However, he grew up alongside his four siblings in Memphis, Tennessee. They were brought up by their grandmother, who took over from their parents because they were addicts. Dolph always credited his success to his now-deceased grandmother. Apart from fame, the late rapper had made considerable wealth before his death.

Young Dolph’s profile summary and bio

Real nameAdolph Robert Thornton Jr.
GenderMale
Date of birth27 July 1985
Date of death 17 November 2021
Age at the time of death36 years old (as of 2022)
Zodiac signLeo
Place of birthChicago, Illinois, USA
Residence at the time of deathMemphis, Tennessee, USA
Nationality American
EthnicityAfrican-American
Religion Christianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet6'3''
Height in centimetres191
Weight in pounds 172
Weight in kilograms 78
Hair colour Black
Eye colourDark brown
Siblings 4
Partner Mia Jaye
Children Tre, Aria
ProfessionRapper, producer, recording artist
Record label Paper Route Empire
Net worth $3 million

How much was Young Dolph worth at the time of his death?

How much was young Dolph worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, the late rapper had a net worth of $3 million. He accumulated this wealth as a rapper, producer, and recording artist.

Who gets Young Dolph's net worth?

The family has not disclosed how they intend to share Young’s wealth. Many, however, assume his fortune will directly go to his wife and kids. The rapper had not legally married Mia Jaye. As a result, some speculate that the wealth may go to his two kids, Tre and Aria.

How did Young Dolph get rich?

how did young dolph get rich
Young Doph performs at StreetzFest2k15 at Masquerade Music Park & Historic Fourth Ward Park on April 18, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams
Source: Getty Images

The now-deceased rapper had three primary sources of wealth. He was a professional rapper dabbling in production and music recording. Dolph debuted in 2008 with his first-ever mixtape Paper Route Campaign.

The star worked on several tracks as a solo artist. He also collaborated with several other bigwigs in the scene on several hits. Those artists include Wiz Khalifa, T.I, G Herbo, and Gucci Mane.

Albums

Since 2008, he has released over 20 albums, with Paper Route Illuminati being the latest one. Here is a list of his albums:

YearAlbums
2008Paper Route Campaign
2010Welcome To Dolphworld
2011High Class Street Music Episode 2: Hustler's Paradise ‎
2011High Class Street Music
2012A Time 2 Kill
2012Blue Magic
2013South Memphis Kingpin
2013EastAtlantaMemphis
2013High Class Street Music 3: Trappin Out A Mansion
2014High Class Street Music 4: American Gangster ‎
2014Felix Brothers
2015High Class Street Music 5: The Plug Best Friend
2016King Of Memphis
2016Bosses & Shooters
2017Bulletproof
2017Gelato
2017Thinking Out Loud
2017Tracking Numbers
2017Thinking Out Loud
2018Role Model
2019 Dum And Dummer
2020Rich Slave
2021Dum And Dummer 2
2021Paper Route Illuminati

Songs

According to Spotify, the rapper has over 5 million monthly listeners. Several of his songs have also ranked well on various music charts, such as Billboard Hot 100, Billboard 200, Bubbling Under Hot 100, and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs. Based on the report, below are his top tracks:

  • Hall of Fame
  • 1 Scale feat. G Herbo
  • 100 Shots
  • Major feat. Key Glock
  • On the River feat. Wiz Khalifa
  • No Sense feat. Key Glock
  • To Be Honest
  • Meech
  • Case Closed
  • Foreva feat. T.I

YouTube endeavours and brand endorsements

How much did Young Dolph make a show?
Young Dolph performs onstage at Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash at Philips Arena on June 18, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin
Source: Getty Images

Like any big artist, the rapper had a YouTube channel with an impressive following. The platform would pay him handsomely. At the time of writing, the channel has 1.92 million subscribers. His videos have accumulated a total of 1.87 billion views.

How much did Young Dolph make a show?

The rapper would reportedly charge around $30,000 for shows and appearances. However, this is not the official figure because such information is not in the public domain.

What are Young Dolph's cars worth?

The Memphis native had a huge collection of high-end vehicles in his garage. In 2020, he gifted one of his fans named Jack Davila a Lamborghini worth $400,000. Below is a list of some of Young Dolph's cars and prices:

CarsPrice ($)
Corvette C870,000
Ferrari 488285,000
Jeep Grand Cherokee Track hawk88,000
Mercedes Benz Maybach200,000
Lamborghini S Aventador500,000
Rolls Royce Cullinan$350,000
Rolls Royce Phantom EWB500,000
Bentley Continental GT250,000
2018 Dodge Demon SRT85,000
Mercedes G63 AMG200,000

Young Dolph’s death and funeral

Dolph was full of life until he breathed his last on 17 November 2021. His death came too sudden, considering he was in his mid-30s. According to Rolling Stone, the now-deceased rapper was shot 22 times in different parts of his body. The incident happened at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies in Memphis.

He was laid to rest on 30 November 2021 at a South Memphis cemetery. His funeral procession ceremony took place in his hometown. Photos of Young Dolph's funeral clear casket circulated the internet during the day of the service. Other deceased American rappers buried in clear caskets include Pop Smoke and Daldre "Dre" Lane.

Young Dolph’s net worth has grown progressively since he entered the music scene. He was projected to earn even more in the future, but sadly his premature death made it impossible. The rapper was shot while buying cookies in his favourite bakery shop in 2021.

