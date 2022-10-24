What was Young Dolph’s net worth at the time of his death?

Young Dolph was a fast-rising rapper, producer, and recording artist from the United States of America. The rapper debuted in the music scene in 2008 with his mixtape Paper Route Campaign. Before his death, the professional rapper had released over 20 albums and EPs. He was also the founder of the Paper Route Empire record label. So, what was Young Dolph’s net worth before his demise?

Rapper Young Dolph visits 'Sway in the Morning' with Sway Calloway on Eminem's Shade 45 at SiriusXM Studios on December 16, 2014, in New York City.

Source: Getty Images

Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., popular as Young Dolph, was born on 27 July 1984 in Chicago, Illinois. However, he grew up alongside his four siblings in Memphis, Tennessee. They were brought up by their grandmother, who took over from their parents because they were addicts. Dolph always credited his success to his now-deceased grandmother. Apart from fame, the late rapper had made considerable wealth before his death.

Young Dolph’s profile summary and bio

Real name Adolph Robert Thornton Jr. Gender Male Date of birth 27 July 1985 Date of death 17 November 2021 Age at the time of death 36 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, USA Residence at the time of death Memphis, Tennessee, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'3'' Height in centimetres 191 Weight in pounds 172 Weight in kilograms 78 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 4 Partner Mia Jaye Children Tre, Aria Profession Rapper, producer, recording artist Record label Paper Route Empire Net worth $3 million

How much was Young Dolph worth at the time of his death?

How much was young Dolph worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, the late rapper had a net worth of $3 million. He accumulated this wealth as a rapper, producer, and recording artist.

Who gets Young Dolph's net worth?

The family has not disclosed how they intend to share Young’s wealth. Many, however, assume his fortune will directly go to his wife and kids. The rapper had not legally married Mia Jaye. As a result, some speculate that the wealth may go to his two kids, Tre and Aria.

How did Young Dolph get rich?

Young Doph performs at StreetzFest2k15 at Masquerade Music Park & Historic Fourth Ward Park on April 18, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Source: Getty Images

The now-deceased rapper had three primary sources of wealth. He was a professional rapper dabbling in production and music recording. Dolph debuted in 2008 with his first-ever mixtape Paper Route Campaign.

The star worked on several tracks as a solo artist. He also collaborated with several other bigwigs in the scene on several hits. Those artists include Wiz Khalifa, T.I, G Herbo, and Gucci Mane.

Albums

Since 2008, he has released over 20 albums, with Paper Route Illuminati being the latest one. Here is a list of his albums:

Year Albums 2008 Paper Route Campaign 2010 Welcome To Dolphworld 2011 High Class Street Music Episode 2: Hustler's Paradise ‎ 2011 High Class Street Music 2012 A Time 2 Kill 2012 Blue Magic 2013 South Memphis Kingpin 2013 EastAtlantaMemphis 2013 High Class Street Music 3: Trappin Out A Mansion 2014 High Class Street Music 4: American Gangster ‎ 2014 Felix Brothers 2015 High Class Street Music 5: The Plug Best Friend 2016 King Of Memphis 2016 Bosses & Shooters 2017 Bulletproof 2017 Gelato 2017 Thinking Out Loud 2017 Tracking Numbers 2017 Thinking Out Loud 2018 Role Model 2019 Dum And Dummer 2020 Rich Slave 2021 Dum And Dummer 2 2021 Paper Route Illuminati

Songs

According to Spotify, the rapper has over 5 million monthly listeners. Several of his songs have also ranked well on various music charts, such as Billboard Hot 100, Billboard 200, Bubbling Under Hot 100, and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs. Based on the report, below are his top tracks:

Hall of Fame

1 Scale feat. G Herbo

100 Shots

Major feat. Key Glock

On the River feat. Wiz Khalifa

No Sense feat. Key Glock

To Be Honest

Meech

Case Closed

Foreva feat. T.I

YouTube endeavours and brand endorsements

Young Dolph performs onstage at Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash at Philips Arena on June 18, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Source: Getty Images

Like any big artist, the rapper had a YouTube channel with an impressive following. The platform would pay him handsomely. At the time of writing, the channel has 1.92 million subscribers. His videos have accumulated a total of 1.87 billion views.

How much did Young Dolph make a show?

The rapper would reportedly charge around $30,000 for shows and appearances. However, this is not the official figure because such information is not in the public domain.

What are Young Dolph's cars worth?

The Memphis native had a huge collection of high-end vehicles in his garage. In 2020, he gifted one of his fans named Jack Davila a Lamborghini worth $400,000. Below is a list of some of Young Dolph's cars and prices:

Cars Price ($) Corvette C8 70,000 Ferrari 488 285,000 Jeep Grand Cherokee Track hawk 88,000 Mercedes Benz Maybach 200,000 Lamborghini S Aventador 500,000 Rolls Royce Cullinan $350,000 Rolls Royce Phantom EWB 500,000 Bentley Continental GT 250,000 2018 Dodge Demon SRT 85,000 Mercedes G63 AMG 200,000

Young Dolph’s death and funeral

Dolph was full of life until he breathed his last on 17 November 2021. His death came too sudden, considering he was in his mid-30s. According to Rolling Stone, the now-deceased rapper was shot 22 times in different parts of his body. The incident happened at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies in Memphis.

He was laid to rest on 30 November 2021 at a South Memphis cemetery. His funeral procession ceremony took place in his hometown. Photos of Young Dolph's funeral clear casket circulated the internet during the day of the service. Other deceased American rappers buried in clear caskets include Pop Smoke and Daldre "Dre" Lane.

Young Dolph’s net worth has grown progressively since he entered the music scene. He was projected to earn even more in the future, but sadly his premature death made it impossible. The rapper was shot while buying cookies in his favourite bakery shop in 2021.

