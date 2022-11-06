Who is Kholeka Qwabe? Biography, age, tv shows, career, profiles, net worth

Kholeka Qwabe remains one of the most reserved public figures. Unlike most celebrities who would capitalize on their social status and ultimately monetize them, Kholeka prefers her privacy. Nonetheless, she is making significant milestones in the entertainment industry.

Kholeka Qwabe is known to many as Mrs Thabethe on Lingashoni. Mzansi has been reeling to sneak into her private life to no avail. Her success speaks volumes about her personality and her journey to being a household name.

Kholeka Qwabe's profile summary and bio

Full name Kholeka Qwabe Dakada Gender Female Place of birth Bizana, Eastern Cape Nationality South African Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Alma mater University of Pretoria Occupation Actress Children 2 Social media Facebook

How old is Kholeka Qwabe?

The talented actress Kholeka Qwabe was born in Bizana, Eastern Cape, South Africa. She could be 30 years of age. Qwabe has not publicly declared details of her exact date of birth. According to her bio on Facebook, she graduated from the University of Pretoria in 2011.

Kholeka Qwabe's children

Mrs Thabethe from Lingashoni is a very private person in real life. Kholeka has not shared much about her family and relationships. We do know that Qwabe is a proud mother of two girls. She embraces that aspect of her life beautifully and shares photos of her girls every once in a while. Her eldest is a teen.

Is Kholeka Qwabe the mother of Qwabe twins?

Besides her acting prowess, Dakada has topped the headlines for her association with the Qwabe twins. Mzansi has often insinuated that she is the mother of the Qwabe twins. The two identical twins, Virginia and Viggy Qwabe rose to fame after participating in Idols SA. They had a controversial exit from the reality competition, but DJ Tira signed them and months later, they released Hamba, which made them one of South Africa's finest duos.

Even though the Qwabe twins are insinuated to be Kholeka Qwabe's children, they are not. Nonetheless. If you are keen enough, you will notice their striking resemblance. It is still unclear whether they are related. Neither has either party commented on the matter.

Kholeka Qwabe's career

The talented star has carved a name for herself as a celebrated South African actress. She rose to fame for playing the role of Phumi in Sokhulu & Partners, the SABC1 series. It was her first lead role.

Kholeka Qwabe's TV roles

Mrs Thabethe from Lingashoni has over a decade of working experience. She has been featured in some of the award-winning TV shows in South Africa. These roles summarize her acting career so far:

Daisy in Check-Coast - Season 1

- Season 1 The second young woman in Home Affairs - Season 2

- Season 2 Maggie in Isithembiso - Season 3

- Season 3 Mrs Thabethe in Lingashoni - Season 1

- Season 1 Nurse in Ring of Lies - Season 2

- Season 2 Audrey in Scandal! - Season 1

- Season 1 Journalist in Skeem Saam - Season 7

- Season 7 Phumeza in Skeem Saam - Season 8, 9, 10 and, 11

- Season 8, 9, 10 and, 11 Phumi in Sokhulu & Partners - Season 1

- Season 1 Constable Ndlovu in Tydelik Terminaal - Season 1

Theatre credits

Apart from TV shows, Kholeka's theatre credits include lead roles in:

The Third Coming (written by Martin Koboekae)

(written by Martin Koboekae) Tshepang (directed by Lara Foot Newton)

Qwabe hogged headlines when these plays dominated the globe. She even slated her performances in England and Australia. Mrs Thabethe from Lingashoni is living in her purpose and enjoys what she does.

Kholeka Qwabe's net worth

As of November 2022, South African actress Kholeka has an estimated net worth of $1 million. She has earned this value from her acting career.

Kholeka Qwabe has cut a niche in the acting industry and is doing exceptionally well. Interestingly, she enjoys living under the radar. Nonetheless, her biography reveals and addresses unknown details about her life.

