Is Raquel Pedraza still playing tennis? Everything about her personal life

Raquel Pedraza is a young American professional tennis player. She is best known as the ex wife of Taylor Fritz, an American professional tennis player who is ranked the World’s No. 8 by the Association of Tennis Professionals.

Raquel tied the knot with Fritz during the early stages of her professional tennis career. However, things fell apart quickly, and they had to end their union. How well do you know Taylor Fritz's ex-wife outside the tennis court?

Raquel Pedraza’s profiles summary and bio

Full name Raquel Pedraza Date of birth 28th January 1998 Age 24 years of age (2022) Birth sign Aquarius Place of birth Fountain Valley, California, United States of America Nationality American Current residence United States of America Ethnicity White Languages English, Spanish Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Height 5 feet 7 inches Relationship status Divorced, Single Ex-husband Taylor Fritz Children Jordan Fritz Religion Christianity Profession Tennis player Years active 2015 to present

How old is Raquel Pedraza?

The aspiring tennis player was born on 28th January 1998 in Fountain Valley, California, United States of America. Raquel Pedraza is 28 years of age (2022) and is an American citizen by birth.

Raquel Pedraza's family

The tennis player is an American citizen with a mixed heritage. Her father is Mexican and speaks both Spanish and English. Her mother is an American, born and raised in New York. Raquel has a brother, who is the only sibling mentioned.

Raquel Pedraza's husband and children

The American tennis player dated and married Taylor Fritz, but they later divorced. The former couple has a son called Jordan, born in January 2017. They jointly co-parent their son.

Raquel Pedraza's divorce

The athlete was in a relationship with her fellow tennis player Taylor Fritz for a long time before they finally decided to formalize their union. Fritz formally proposed to Raquel in France. The former couple had a traditional wedding in Rancho Santa Fe, California, on 7th July 2016. However, things fell apart in December 2019, and they decided to get divorced.

Raquel Pedraza's education

She studied in a hometown Christian private school but was later transferred to homeschooling so that she could devote her time to tennis.

Raquel Pedraza's career

Raquel comes from an athletic family, and her brother is also a professional tennis player. Since she is still an upcoming player, she has had few achievements.

Is Raquel Pedraza still playing tennis?

She is still a regular on the tennis court. She had taken a break in 2017 to focus on raising her son.

Raquel Pedraza's WTA ranking

Being an aspiring player, Raquel has yet to play in major competitions that accumulate to the number required by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) to be ranked. Her former husband Fritz Taylor is ranked as world No. 8 in singles and world No. 104 in doubles.

Raquel Pedraza's net worth

Various sources estimate Raquel's net worth at $500,000. Her career in tennis is still picking up.

Raquel Pedraza's social media

The upcoming tennis player is on Instagram. Her account is set to private, and she has over 560 followers. Her ex-husband Taylor has over 276 thousand followers on Instagram as of 16 November 2022.

How old is Taylor Fritz?

Taylor was born on 28th October 1997, in San Diego, California, United States. He is 25 years of age in 2022. Taylor Fritz is a renowned American tennis player. In October 2022, he became the world's 8th-best tennis player in terms of career-high singles. He is also ranked 104 in the doubles ranking.

How much does Taylor Fritz make?

The tennis player has an estimated net worth of $3 million in 2022. He has earned $2.7 million in tennis prize money.

Is Fritz still married?

The tennis player was previously married to fellow tennis player Raquel Pedraza, but they separated in December 2019. Since 2020, Fritz has been in a relationship with model and influencer Morgan Riddle.

Does Taylor Fritz have a child?

He has a son called Jordan (born January 2017) from his previous marriage to Raquel Pedraza.

How did Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle meet?

Taylor and his girlfriend Morgan met on the referral dating app Raya. They started dating in June 2020 and as of November 2022 reportedly have no children.

What does Morgan Riddle do?

Morgan Riddle, who is Taylor Fritz's current girlfriend, is a media director and lifestyle expert working with a clothing company in Minneapolis. She studied at a college in New York.

Raquel Pedraza is determined to make it in tennis despite facing several setbacks in her career and marriage. She is lucky to have a supportive family and her son by her side.

