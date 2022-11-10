Online streamers and professional gamers have taken over the spotlight as part of a new age of celebrities, with many of them being some of the highest-paid celebrities of recent years. Crystalst is a celebrity who gathered a massive social media following through her live-stream gaming. This is what we know about the elusive social media celebrity.

Most of her moniker centres around autonomy, and the streamer shares little information on her identity and life. Although she maintains a strong sense of mystery regarding her identity, Crystalst’s face is partially revealed in some online posts. Here is a summary of what we know about her.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Undisclosed Nickname Crystalst Date of birth 20 March (year unknown) Age Unknown Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace Undisclosed location in the United Kingdom Romantic orientation Unknown Religious beliefs Unknown Current residence Undisclosed location in the United Kingdom Current nationality British Marital status Single Ethnicity Unknown Gender Female Weight 55 kg (unconfirmed) Height 162.5 cm Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Parents Unknown Siblings Unknown Profession Social media personality, professional gamer Education Undisclosed Native language English Net worth $100,000 Social media profiles Twitter Instagram Twitch YouTube

Much of what we know of the social media celebrity is not confirmed by her, so some aspects are down to speculation, like her net worth, weight and height. But, there are some facts that we do know are more accurate.

Crystalst’s real name

One of the things she has never confirmed is her real name, as she exclusively goes by her professional moniker.

Crystalst’s age

So, how old is Crystalst? Crystalst’s birthday is 20 March, but we do not know her birth year.

Crystalst’s nationality

She was born and raised in the United Kingdom, making her British. But, there is no confirmation on which area she comes from in specific or what city she currently lives in.

Crystalst’s profession

As mentioned earlier, she is a well-known figure online. She is a professional gamer who live-streams her plays on various social media platforms, an activity that quickly gained her an ever-growing fanbase and a promising career.

Crystalst's TwitchCon appearance this year gave us some insight into the character behind the moniker. Still, she attended wearing large black sunglasses and a black mask, keeping up the mystery behind her identity.

Crystalst’s education

There is no available information on her educational background.

Crystalst’s net worth

She has never confirmed her net worth, but most online sources report it at around $100,000.

Crystalst’s profiles

Her Twitter page is @Crystalst_, with 49.7 thousand followers. Her Instagram handle is @crystalst7, with 24.4 thousand followers. Her Twitch account is @Crystalst, with 220 thousand followers. You can also find her on YouTube under her professional name, with 13 thousand subscribers on the platform.

Crystalst is a fairly new face to online celebrities, but judging by her ever-growing fanbase and general public interest in her, she seems to be starting and shows no signs of slowing down.

