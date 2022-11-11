Global site navigation

Who is Darez Diggs? Age, family, NFT draft, education, profiles, net worth
Сelebrity biographies

Who is Darez Diggs? Age, family, NFT draft, education, profiles, net worth

by  Favour Adeaga

The Diggs brothers are prominent figures among NFL lovers. Darez Diggs is one of the renowned brothers and an American football player. He is among the youngest football players in America, playing as a cornerback for the University of Alabama. Here is everything about the football star!

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

How many diggs are in the NFL?
Darez is among the youngest American footballers. Photo: @arez.diggs on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Darez Diggs is a member of a popular athletic family and a younger brother to Stefon Diggs, a wide receiver for the National Football League's Buffalo Bills. Their repetitive spectacular performances during games are second to none, and as such, fans are interested in their lives.

Darez Diggs' profile summary and bio

Full nameDarez Diggs
GenderMale
Date of birth18th December 1995
Age26 years old (as of 2022)
Zodiac signSagittarius
Place of birthWashington, DC, United States
Current residenceWashington, DC, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityMixed
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet6'2"
Height in centimetres188
Weight in pounds205
Weight in kilograms95
Body measurement in inches38-29-39
Eye colourBlack
Hair colourBlack
FatherAron Diggs Sr
MotherStephanie Diggs
Siblings4
Marital statusSingle
SchoolFriendship Academy and National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA)
ProfessionProfessional footballer
Net worth$1–5 million
Social media presenceInstagram

Read also

Sire Jackson's biography: Everything to know about 50 Cent's son

Background information

The professional footballer was born in Washington, DC, United States, to Aron and Stephanie. However, his father passed away at age 39 in January 2008. He reportedly died of congestive heart failure. Darez Diggs's mother raised him and his two blood brothers, Stefon Diggs and Trevon Diggs, alongside his two half-siblings, Aron Jr and sister Porche Green.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Who is the oldest of the Diggs brothers?

Stefon is the eldest among his brothers. He was born on 29th November 1993, and his age in 2022 is 29 years. On the other hand, Darez Diggs' age will be 27 years in 2022. Trevon is the youngest, born on 20th September 1998; he is 24 years old.

Darez Diggs's brother, Stefon, was 14 years old when their father died, and he became a father figure and guide to his mother and siblings. He was the unofficial coach to Darez and Trevon at the beginning of their football career. Stefon is a wide receiver for the NFL Buffalo Bills, while Trevon is a member of the Dallas Cowboys.

Read also

Who is Erik Holm? Age, wife, TV shows, before accident, profiles, net worth

What does Darez Diggs do for a living?
Stefon, Darez Diggs' brother, after a game against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium. Photo: Timothy T Ludwig
Source: Getty Images

Education

Darez got his high school certificate from the Friendship Academy in the US. Afterwards, he went to the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

Career

Darez started his career as a football player on his college team, and after a while, he made it to the professional college team. In 2012, his coach Aazar Abdul Rahim described him as the team's best blocking receiver.

The young player played for the Morgan State Bears in 2013 as a defensive back and wide receiver. Then, in 2015, he chose to be committed to the University of Alabama Blazers (UAB) after rejecting offers from the West Virginia Mountains and Buffalo Bills. As a result, he made it to the 2016 recruiting class, and in 2018, he enrolled at the UAB Blazers.

Darez later upgraded his career by playing for the NFL as a cornerback for two seasons. During these seasons, he was promoted to safety. Later, in 2019, he was traded from the Lions to the Seahawks. In the end, he returned to his college team, UAB Blazers.

Read also

What was Young Dolph’s net worth at the time of his death?

Did Darez Diggs get drafted?

No, Darez Diggs' NFL draft has not been done. But then, his brother Stefon Diggs' NFL draft came in 2015, where the Minnesota Vikings selected him for the 5th and 145th overall when he ran for the 20-yard shuttle in 4.11 seconds and the 60-yards in 11.46 seconds.

However, based on Darez Diggs' stats, as a cornerback for the UAB Blazers, he was ranked the 123rd national talent as a recruiter and 5th best football prospect in DC for the 2016 class. At the same time, he came 12th as a cornerback with a composite score of 0.8059 by 247 Sports.

Darez Diggs
Trevon Diggs of the Dallas Cowboys stands during the national anthem against the Chicago Bears at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo: Cooper Neill
Source: Getty Images

Darez Diggs' height and weight are his backbones in the game. His height of 6'2" and weight of 95 kilograms make it easy for him to handle any of these positions.

What team does Darez Diggs play for?

Darez Diggs' current team is the University of Alabama Blazers. He plays cornerback and wide receiver. He also represented UAB in Birmingham as one of their youngest cornerbacks.

Read also

How old is Blippi? Everything to know about the American children's entertainer

What number is Darez Diggs?

While playing for the Morgan State Bears football team, the American football player's jersey numbered 35.

Personal life

Darez is focused on his football career for now, and as such, he is single. He keeps a private life and rarely posts on his verified Instagram page with over 27,000 followers.

Darez Diggs' net worth

According to the Wealthy Celebrity's website, Diggs' net worth is between $1 million and $5 million. His deals and football earnings have gotten him this fortune.

Darez Diggs is one of the best football players in the world. His agility, strength, and body physique give him access to exploits as an athlete in the game. Moreover, he skillfully follows his renowned brothers' paths and still showcases more talent to the NFL spectators.

READ ALSO: Who is Coco Quinn? Age, boyfriend, real name, songs, Dance Moms, profiles, worth

Read also

How tall is Shaq? Age, children, girlfriend, career, height, weight, cars, profiles

As published on Briefly.co.za recently, Coco Quinn is a young American dancer, singer, actress, and social media personality who became famous following her participation in Dance Moms, an American reality TV show, with her mother.

Coco boasts of a young and charming personality, which has made her an internet sensation and contributed to her success as a social media personality.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Hot:
Online view pixel