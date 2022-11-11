Who is Darez Diggs? Age, family, NFT draft, education, profiles, net worth

The Diggs brothers are prominent figures among NFL lovers. Darez Diggs is one of the renowned brothers and an American football player. He is among the youngest football players in America, playing as a cornerback for the University of Alabama. Here is everything about the football star!

Darez Diggs is a member of a popular athletic family and a younger brother to Stefon Diggs, a wide receiver for the National Football League's Buffalo Bills. Their repetitive spectacular performances during games are second to none, and as such, fans are interested in their lives.

Darez Diggs' profile summary and bio

Full name Darez Diggs Gender Male Date of birth 18th December 1995 Age 26 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Washington, DC, United States Current residence Washington, DC, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 205 Weight in kilograms 95 Body measurement in inches 38-29-39 Eye colour Black Hair colour Black Father Aron Diggs Sr Mother Stephanie Diggs Siblings 4 Marital status Single School Friendship Academy and National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Profession Professional footballer Net worth $1–5 million Social media presence Instagram

Background information

The professional footballer was born in Washington, DC, United States, to Aron and Stephanie. However, his father passed away at age 39 in January 2008. He reportedly died of congestive heart failure. Darez Diggs's mother raised him and his two blood brothers, Stefon Diggs and Trevon Diggs, alongside his two half-siblings, Aron Jr and sister Porche Green.

Who is the oldest of the Diggs brothers?

Stefon is the eldest among his brothers. He was born on 29th November 1993, and his age in 2022 is 29 years. On the other hand, Darez Diggs' age will be 27 years in 2022. Trevon is the youngest, born on 20th September 1998; he is 24 years old.

Darez Diggs's brother, Stefon, was 14 years old when their father died, and he became a father figure and guide to his mother and siblings. He was the unofficial coach to Darez and Trevon at the beginning of their football career. Stefon is a wide receiver for the NFL Buffalo Bills, while Trevon is a member of the Dallas Cowboys.

Education

Darez got his high school certificate from the Friendship Academy in the US. Afterwards, he went to the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

Career

Darez started his career as a football player on his college team, and after a while, he made it to the professional college team. In 2012, his coach Aazar Abdul Rahim described him as the team's best blocking receiver.

The young player played for the Morgan State Bears in 2013 as a defensive back and wide receiver. Then, in 2015, he chose to be committed to the University of Alabama Blazers (UAB) after rejecting offers from the West Virginia Mountains and Buffalo Bills. As a result, he made it to the 2016 recruiting class, and in 2018, he enrolled at the UAB Blazers.

Darez later upgraded his career by playing for the NFL as a cornerback for two seasons. During these seasons, he was promoted to safety. Later, in 2019, he was traded from the Lions to the Seahawks. In the end, he returned to his college team, UAB Blazers.

Did Darez Diggs get drafted?

No, Darez Diggs' NFL draft has not been done. But then, his brother Stefon Diggs' NFL draft came in 2015, where the Minnesota Vikings selected him for the 5th and 145th overall when he ran for the 20-yard shuttle in 4.11 seconds and the 60-yards in 11.46 seconds.

However, based on Darez Diggs' stats, as a cornerback for the UAB Blazers, he was ranked the 123rd national talent as a recruiter and 5th best football prospect in DC for the 2016 class. At the same time, he came 12th as a cornerback with a composite score of 0.8059 by 247 Sports.

Darez Diggs' height and weight are his backbones in the game. His height of 6'2" and weight of 95 kilograms make it easy for him to handle any of these positions.

What team does Darez Diggs play for?

Darez Diggs' current team is the University of Alabama Blazers. He plays cornerback and wide receiver. He also represented UAB in Birmingham as one of their youngest cornerbacks.

What number is Darez Diggs?

While playing for the Morgan State Bears football team, the American football player's jersey numbered 35.

Personal life

Darez is focused on his football career for now, and as such, he is single. He keeps a private life and rarely posts on his verified Instagram page with over 27,000 followers.

Darez Diggs' net worth

According to the Wealthy Celebrity's website, Diggs' net worth is between $1 million and $5 million. His deals and football earnings have gotten him this fortune.

Darez Diggs is one of the best football players in the world. His agility, strength, and body physique give him access to exploits as an athlete in the game. Moreover, he skillfully follows his renowned brothers' paths and still showcases more talent to the NFL spectators.

