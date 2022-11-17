Euphoria is one of the most successful shows to hit our TV screens in recent years, catapulting previously unknown actors into stardom and making the already well-known names major stars. One of the biggest stars to go on to achieve huge success is Hunter Schafer, who plays the main protagonist's love interest. Since she is transgender on the show, many want to know if Hunter Schafer is transgender in real life.

After her breakout role in ‘Euphoria', the actress landed various acting roles. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Hunter Schafer's Euphoria appearance was her first big break in the acting industry but has since paved the way for the major success she has achieved. She is already an established actress in Hollywood, with a few productions set to finish in 2023.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Hunter Schafer Age 23 years of age (2022) Date of birth 31 December 1998 TV Debut 2019 Zodiac sign Capricorn Birthplace Trenton, New Jersey, USA Romantic orientation Pansexual Religious beliefs Presbyterian Current residence Brooklyn, New York, USA Current nationality American Marital status Single Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female (transgender) Weight 65 kg (estimated) Height 177 cm Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Parents Mac and Katy Schafer Siblings Hannah, Tory and Skye Schafer (two sisters and one brother) Profession Actress, model, activist Education Needham B. Broughton High School, University of North Carolina School of the Arts Native language English Net worth $2 million – $4 million Social media pages Instagram

The actress is an open book regarding her life, including openly discussing the body dysmorphia she experienced in high school, which was officially diagnosed in the 9th grade, all while coming to terms with what gender identity means to her. Now, she is a transgender activist and encourages others to be their most authentic selves.

Is Hunter Schafer trans?

The biggest question that comes up when mentioning the star is her gender. Many want to know if Jules from Euphoria is trans in real life since she plays one in the show. Hunter Schafer’s gender is female, and she is trans.

Hunter Schafer's age

The actress will be 23 years of age in 2022, one of the industry's younger yet highly successful individuals.

Hunter Schafer as a child

Although she was born male, she knew who she was since she could remember. Her mother began noticing that she was not interested in the typical things that young boys show interest in at her age, such as superheroes.

Instead of the typical masculine heroes, she leaned towards female heroes like Hawkgirl and Catwoman. By the time she was three, she had begun wearing dresses and was fond of pink. Her parents let her explore her feminine side, which has been an internal part of her journey to self-acceptance.

She has various productions coming out in 2023. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Source: Getty Images

Hunter Schafer's movies and TV shows

A few titles the actress has starred in since joining the entertainment industry include:

Belle/Ryū to Sobakasu no Hime (2021)

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (2023)

Cuckoo (2023)

Euphoria (2019-present)

Many of the ‘Euphoria’ actors achieved major commercial success. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Hunter Schafer's net worth

Thanks to her largely successful career that has tremendously grown since 2019, she is estimated to be worth anywhere between $2 million to $4 million.

Hunter Schafer's social media pages

Hunter Schafer's Instagram has 7 million followers. As of 23 November 2022, she does not seem to have any other form of social media.

Hunter Schafer's transgender identity may be a big focus surrounding the star, but she has proven that she is more than just her gender. With various acting credits under her name after just joining the industry a few years ago, she is sure to go on to even greater things.

READ ALSO: Who is Roxy Burger? Age, family, qualifications, career, profiles, net worth

While on the topic of successful actresses, Briefly.co.za wrote about Roxy Burger, another talented star who has reached new heights of fame.

This article discusses details of her life, including her age, family background, ever-growing career, net worth and social media profiles.

Source: Briefly News