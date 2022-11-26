Who does Kye Kelley race for? Everything to know about the professional racer

Fast speeds and powerful engines are the main vocabularies that define Kye Kelley. His best friend is the finish line. It is impeccable to note that he has nurtured a career in racing. It is also exciting to learn that he is living his passion. His journey, however, was not simple. He had to endure the impossible to get to the top. How did he become that successful?

Interestingly, he temporarily quit racing in 2018, even though the break did not last long. Photo: @Street Outlaws (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kye has gone from being in the top 25 show spin-off, Street Outlaws: America's List, to curating a full-time job as an operator and the owner of Kye Kelley Racing. Interestingly, he temporarily quit racing in 2018, even though the break did not last long. Go through these details as they delve into the intricacies of his life.

Kye Kelley's profile summary and bio

Full name Kye Kelley II Gender Male Date of birth 18th May 1985 Age 37 (As of November 2022) Birthday 18th May Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Magnolia, Mississippi, USA Nationality American Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Weight in Kg 95 Kg Weight in pounds 205 lbs Height in cm 185 cm Height in feet 6'1" Occupation Fast car racer and reality TV star TV show Street Outlaws: New Orleans Marital status Divorced Ex-partner Alisa Tote Current partner Lizzy Musi Children Kenadeigh Alexa Kelley and Haleigh Father Kylie Kelley Mother Tammy Kelly Sibling Lacey Howell Instagram Facebook Twitter TikTok YouTube Website

How old is Kye Kelley?

Kye Kelley's age is 37 years as of November 2022. He was born on 18th May 1985.

Where is Kye Kelley from?

He was born in Magnolia, Mississippi, USA. Therefore, he is an American national.

Who is Kye Kelley's father?

He is the eldest son of Tammy and Kylie Kelley. His father was a factory worker, while his mother was a hairdresser. Kelley grew up in a humble family and did not have much, and his upbringing became more tumultuous after his father bailed on the family. The situation plunged him into taking up jobs to help his mother ease the burden of raising him and his sister.

Who is Kye Kelley's wife?

Kye married Alisa Tote, his long-term girlfriend, in August 2015. They met when he bought his car, The Shocker and slowly nurtured their relationship. They got engaged in 2014. They had their daughter, Kenadeigh Alexa Kelley, on 25th March 2016.

However, the marriage hit the rocks, and in 2017, they finalised their divorce. The reason for the divorce is not known publicly.

Lizzy Musi

Kye Kelley and Lizzy Musi share a common passion, racing. Photo: @Isky Cams (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Months after the divorce, Kye found love in Lizzy Musi, Pat Musi's daughter. Pat is a car engine designer and Musi Racing Engine Shops owner. Kye Kelley and Lizzy Musi share a common passion, racing. Lizzy is famous for her impeccable performance as a fast car driver. She starred in Street Outlaws since its launch in 2013.

Kye Kelley's children

Kelley allegedly had his first child before he married Alisa Tote. His second child, Kenadeigh Alexa Kelley, was born in March 2016. Kye Kelley's kids allegedly live with their mothers.

Kye Kelley's career

Kye developed a passion for cars at a tender age. As a result, he dreamt of owning a car and even resorted to taking up two jobs when he was only 13 years old to afford a licence. At the time, he was a student at South Pike Senior High School. He would later land a scholarship for his junior college.

He would milk cows on nearby farms and work in a grocery store as a bagger. Little did he know that this dream would eventually materialise. Two years later, he had obtained his driver's license and was ready to kick off his racing career.

Kye groomed his ring talent by driving ATVs. Later, he graduated to dirt bikes and other racing vehicles. He would compete with his friends for fun and times for money. He later progressed to racing in New Orleans and Mississippi.

Career beginnings

Lizzy is famous for her impeccable performance as a fast car driver. Photo: @Street Outlaws (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Before officially becoming a household name in fast car racing, Kye worked in an oil refinery company. He diligently gave the job his best and rose in ranks to become a superintendent and had 250 people answering to him. However, he quit the job to focus on his business. He had a car shop named Down South Performance with headquarters in McComb, Mississippi.

Racing career

Kelley travelled from Mississippi to New Orleans to participate in the Da Pad Drag Racing, his first competition. He won the race and set a new record as the fastest person. His impeccable performance caught Just Shearer's eye. As his popularity grew, he was featured alongside Big Chief, Daddy Dave and Doc on Street Outlaws, the TV series.

In mid-2014, he competed against OKC's Daddy Dave despite losing. They contended the following year, and he won. He also competed against Mike Murillo at the Thunder Valley Raceway Park in Lexington and won the race. In June 2022, Kelley defeated JJ DaBoss in the Memphis Drag race.

Kelley has competed against significant deal drivers like Doc, Big Chief and Bobby and still won.

What is the name of Kye Kelley's car?

Kye is famous for his vehicle, The Shocker, which has a beast of an engine. The Shocker is a modified 1992 Chevy Camaro. He acquired it in 2012 and modified it to make it faster. The Shocker completes his capability to drive on the track.

Kye's car collection has grown bigger in the past few years. He picked up his brand new street Street Shocker from Wizard race and cars. He shared snippets and behind scenes on his YouTube account.

Who does Kye Kelley Race for?

Kye Kelley is the owner and operator of Kye Kelley Racing. He temporarily quit the sport in 2018, although he slowly found his way back to fast car racing.

Kye Kelley's illness

Kye has not publicly talked about being ill, even though there have been online speculations about his health condition. Nonetheless, he appears to be in good health.

Kye Kelley's net worth

Kelley has made money from his career as a race driver. He also earns through his feature in Street Outlaws and the sale of his merchandise on his website. Nonetheless, there are no credible details about his net worth.

These details about Kye Kelley take you through his life and his journey into stardom. It is fascinating to note that he is living in his purpose and is passionate about racing. He shares snippets of his vehicle transformations on his YouTube channel.

READ ALSO: Shanna Evans' biography: age, siblings, career, wedding, net worth

Briefly.co.za published intricate details about Shanna Evan's biography. Who is she, and why is she famous?

Shanna Evans is lucky to be born into a family that adores acting. She is also married to Graham Enman, and they are very discrete. Nonetheless, her biography lets you into her life.

Source: Briefly News