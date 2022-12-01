Which movies was Elarica Johnson in? Everything to know about the P-valley star

Elarica Johnson, an English actress and model, has played various characters on television. Her most recent role was the character of Autumn in the drama P-Valley. These TV roles have allowed Johnson to become an ideal actress. Who is she? Did you know her role in P-Valley ended in the second season?

The British actress said in an interview that it was her choice to end the role of Autumn ( Hailie) in the second season. Elarica is best recognized for her appearances in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009), Blade Runner 2049 (2017), A Discovery of Witches (2018), and the P-Valley (2020).

Her career is just blossoming after earning 17 credits from her various roles. Which movies are Elarica Johnson in? This article features more of her roles in multiple films.

Profile summary and bio

Full Name Elarica Gallacher Johnson Age 33 years (as of 2022) Birth date August 21, 1989 Zodiac sign Leo Ethnicity Multiracial Place of birth London, England, United Kingdom Current residence London, England Nationality British Occupation Model Height in inches 5'9'' Height in centimetres 178 Weight in kilograms 57 Weight in pounds 125 Eye colour dark brown Hair colour Dark brown Body measurements in inches 32-23-34 Sexual orientation Straight Instagram @elarica Facebook Elarica Johnson Twitter @Elarica

Elarica Johnson's age and early life

Where is Elarica Johnson from? The actress was born in South London, England, in 1989. Johnson's zodiac sign is Leo, as she was born on August 21. She maintains a healthy 57 kg weight with body measurements of 32-23-34 inches. Elarica Johnson's parents are unknown and have not been featured in many public places.

Elarica Johnson's nationality

She is a Briton of mixed ethnicity.

Acting career

When Johnson was a teenager, she began her acting career. Her acting talent led to numerous other jobs in both television and movies. Here are some of Elarica Johnson's movies and TV shows:

2020 P-Valley (18 episodes) as Autumn Night

(18 episodes) as Autumn Night 2019 Six Days of Sistine as Sistine

as Sistine 2019 The Essence as Sade

as Sade 2018 A Discovery of Witches (6 episodes) as Juliette Durand

(6 episodes) as Juliette Durand 2017 How to Talk to Girls at Parties as Dark Stella

as Dark Stella 2017 Blade Runner 2049 as Doxie #3

as Doxie #3 2016 Agatha Raisin (1 episode) as Lucy Trumpington-James

(1 episode) as Lucy Trumpington-James 2015 AfterDeath as Patricia

as Patricia 2014 The Forgotten as Carmen

as Carmen 2014 The Place We Go To Hide as Celeste

as Celeste 2013 Powder Room as Jenny

as Jenny 2012 Thirteen Steps Down (2 episodes) as Nerissa Nash

(2 episodes) as Nerissa Nash 2012 13 Steps Down as Nerissa Nash

as Nerissa Nash 2012 My Brother the Devil as Vanessa

2011 Death in Paradise (1 episode) as Sadie Mernier

(1 episode) as Sadie Mernier 2009 Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince as Waitress

What is the real name of Autumn Night on P-Valley?

Her real name is Hailie Colton. The series is about her attempt to start again after leaving a terrible relationship. Hailie assumes someone person's identity (Autumn) and starts working as a dancer to acquire the money she needs to survive. Elarica Johnson plays this role in the drama but announced her departure from the cast.

What are Voldemort's servants called?

These characters appear in the Harry Potter books, and they are witches and wizards who seek to purify the wizarding world by eliminating those who were not born of magical parents. They are led by the dark wizard Lord Voldemort.

Who was the woman on Voldemort's table?

In the Harry Potter film series (2010), Charity Burbage is a witch and professor of Muggle Studies. Voldemort and the Death Eaters met at Malfoy Manor to suspend her. Voldemort charged her with instilling beliefs in the brains of young witches and wizards. Carolyn Pickles, a British actor from England, plays this role.

Who is the waitress at the beginning of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince?

The Treats Cafe waitress in the movie adaptation is Elarica Gallacher. She caught Harry's attention whenever he frequented the hotel close to the Surbiton train station.

Who is the black waitress in Harry Potter?

This black female employee had a brief romantic relationship with Harry Potter and was on the verge of learning about the wizarding world. In Treats Café, Harry sat beside her as she applied lipstick.

Apart from acting, Elarica also models.

Personal life

In many of Elarica Johnson's interviews, the star seems composed as she describes her roles in various films and TV shows and rarely about her family or husband. She is the mother of a girl named Maltipoo.

Is Elarica Johnson on Instagram? Her account is active, with 435K followers as of 2022. She has endorsed or promoted several products through it, including Curls LIKE US and Myla + Anais.

Elarica Johnson's plastic surgery

The actress from London is not known to have undergone any surgeries.

Elarica Johnson's net worth

The actress's role as a model has amassed significant wealth. Johnson's net worth cannot be verified, but it is the sum of her revenue from advertising and as an influencer. Her primary source of income is from acting.

It was a breath of new air when the drama television series, P-Valley, made its debut in the summer of 2020. Elarica Johnson's exit from the scene may have left a mark, but the London-based actress is very much recognized for her roles in several films and television programs. She will be on set in many other films.

