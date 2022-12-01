Priah Ferguson bio: Everything to know about the Stranger Things actress

At her age, Priah Ferguson is ready to take the world by storm. Playing Erica Sinclair has done more than put her on the map in the seventh year of her career. Her witty and sarcastic personality has had the TV show's fans believe that is who she is in real life. Is that the case?

Most people know her from her acting career. They are unaware that she has always dreamt of being in front of the camera. She was introduced to acting when she was five years old and embraced it. Her parents were gracious enough to help her nurture her craft.

Priah Ferguson's profile summary and bio

Full name Priah Nicole Ferguson Gender Female Date of birth 1st October 2006 Age 16 years (as of December 2022) Birthday 1st October Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality American Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Occupation Actress Known for Stranger Things Years active 2015–present Father John Ferguson Mother Adjua Ferguson Instagram Twitter

How old is Priah Ferguson from Stranger Things?

Priah was born on 1st October 2006 as the eldest of two girls. Priah Ferguson's age is 16 years as of December 2022.

What nationality is Priah Ferguson?

She was born in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. Therefore, she is an American national.

Priah Ferguson's education

There is not much information about Ferguson's educational background. Nonetheless, judging by her age, she could be in high school.

Priah Ferguson's parents

Priah's parents have been supportive of her craft. Her mother is Adjua Ferguson, while her father is called John Ferguson. Her father is also in the entertainment industry, even though he prefers to stay behind the scenes. He is reportedly a design director and has collaborated with Janelle Monae and other renowned artists.

John and his daughter are not the only creatives in the family. Adjua is an entrepreneur and graphic designer. A couple of years ago, she used to have a party decor line, P.J. Tuttles. The business used to deal with party essentials like plates, napkins and cups.

In one of her interviews, Priah revealed that her mother was the first person to introduce her to acting.

Priah Ferguson's movies and TV shows

Year Movie title Role 2015 Suga Water Young Kai 2016 Deus ex Machina Little Girl 2016 Ends Charlie 2017 La Vie Magnifique De Charlie Young Brandy 2018 The Oath Hardy Fontaine 2022 The Curse of Bridge Hollow Sydney Gordon

Priah's parents have played a significant role in her passion for the arts. Apart from recognising and nurturing her imaginative spirit and passion for dance, her parents introduced her to arts when she was five. She immediately fell in love with theatre, where her natural timing and profound delivery in theatrical and comical roles were rare.

Within her first year of being signed to a notable agency in Atlanta, she got the critically acclaimed role on the FX series, Atlanta, created by Donald Glover.

Priah also appeared on VH1 Daytime Divas, and the role would later be the first of many. As of December 2022, she has received credit for featuring in six movies, as highlighted above.

TV shows

Year TV shows Role 2016 Coffee X Cream Michelle 2016 Atlanta Asia 2017-present Stranger Things Erica Sinclair 2017 Mercy Street Girl 2017 Daytime Divas Fatima 2019 Bluff City Law Erica 2022 Hamster & Gretel Bailey (voice) 2023 My Dad the Bounty Hunter TBA (voice)

Who does Priah play in Stranger Things?

In 2017, Priah joined Stranger Things cast in the TV show's second season. She features as Erica Sinclair in the TV show. Her old soul and witty personality always have fans in stitches. In the show, Erica is Lucas' iconic little sister. In season 3, she returns with a moving and hilarious appearance.

How old was Priah Ferguson in Stranger Things season 1?

In the show, Priah plays Erica Sinclair. When she joined the show, she was nine years old and did not tolerate her brother's character and his nerdy friends.

Priah Ferguson’s nomination

In 2020, Ferguson's feature in Stranger Things earned her the Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for ‘Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Priah Ferguson's Instagram

Priah is on Instagram, where she shares snippets of her life when she is not on set. As of December 2022, she has over 4.8 million followers on the platform. She is also on Twitter, where she has over 150,000 followers. Moreover, she is on TikTok and enjoys over 2.9 million followers as of December 2022.

Priah Ferguson's net worth

There are no verifiable details about Ferguson's net worth. Nonetheless, she earns through her acting career.

These details about Priah Ferguson do more than separate her from her role on the show. She is ambitious and dreams of featuring in more award-winning shows and becoming an acclaimed actress.

