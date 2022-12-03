Jana Morrison is a Canadian TV actress, singer, dancer, writer, voice-over artist, and media personality. She has gained recognition for featuring in blockbuster movies such as Astrid and Lilly Save the World in 2022, Raise a Glass to Love in 2021, and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist in 2020.

Jana Riva Morrison's contribution to the Canadian entertainment industry is becoming unmatched. Her bubbly personality has also helped her career growth and how she relates to people.

Jana Morrison's profiles

Full name Jana Riva Morrison Place of birth Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Canadian –Filipino Relationship Single Gender Female Religion Christian Occupation Actress, Singer, Dancer Instagram @janamorrison.getusedtoit Twitter @janarivam TikTok @thejanamorrison

Jana Morrison's early life

Jana Morrison's ethnicity is Canadian–Filipino. She holds Canadian citizenship, as she was born and raised in Canada. However, Jana Morrison's age is not available to the public.

She is currently living in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. The actress was raised by her parents. Later, she obtained a Bachelor's Degree at the Canadian College of Performing Arts.

Jana Morrison's career

Her career has scaled upwards from being a singer, dancer and now an actress. Jana is popularly known for her character in NBC's Raise a Glass to Love. Although she made her first on-screen debut in 2018, her first break came in 2022. This was when she was cast on the TV series Astrid and Lilly Save the World.

The year 2022 will most likely remain memorable to the actress since she went from being unknown to being the most talked about in the industry. In January 2022, she was signed by APA. These are just a few of Jana Morrison's movies and TV shows in which she has appeared, making the entertainment industry memorable.

She was awarded the Victoria Regional Arts Awards and Pro-Art Early Career Artist Award in 2020, where Danielle Bilodeau represented her at CUE Management. Besides acting, she is also a choreographer, voice-over artist, and writer with tremendous achievements in these fields.

Riva made an entrance as a voice-over artist in a famous video game known as Draglia Lost in 2018. The Actress is not stopping at it and is well aware that she has all it takes to have a successful, long-lasting career as an actress.

Jana Morrison's social media platforms

Riva has created a robust social media presence. This has made her a prominent figure on social media platforms. On her official Instagram, she has accumulated 3716 followers as of 11 December 2022. On Twitter, she has 1050 followers and on TikTok, she has gained 676 followers with 10,200 likes.

Jana Morrison's facts

Jana has a likeable personality, the cherry on top of the cake. There are so many of her facts that we can learn. Here are some of the facts about Morrison.

She is passionate about human rights

It is very clear from her platforms that she is very vocal in her backing of the movement Black Lives Matter. In addition, Morrison supports the fight to end racism.

Morison likes to travel

The entertainer has had an opportunity to travel to different places to see the beautiful world. With her new career, she is hoping to get more chances to travel and experience the world in a better dimension.

The actress delights in inspiring others

As a singer and performer, she wishes to entertain people and empower them to work towards their goals and accomplish them.

She enjoys scrumptious food

Jana likes to try new foods from different cultures and enjoys them. The singer has gone the extra mile to learn how to make a variety of foods.

Has a positive personality

Various challenges, especially when one is in the limelight, might make one become a pessimist. The career path of acting and singing can also get challenging, especially when people decide to be mean. This, however, has not changed Morrison's personality in any way. She remains to have a very positive perspective on things and is always looking at the good side of the story.

She is a triple threat

Although at this point, most people know her for acting, this is not the only thing she is good at. Way before acting, she has been a singer and a dancer.

Jana Morrison is one of the promising new actresses in the industry, and her presence is being felt already. She is serving her fans' talent, amazing looks, style, incredible personality, and beautiful smile. Her aura is on another level. With all this on the table, she is an actress to watch out for.

