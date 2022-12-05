Most often, celebrity parents are comfortable with their children being in the limelight, although sometimes it comes with a price. Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's kids, Hazel Krasinski and Violet Krasinski, subscribe to a slightly different script.

Hazel Krasinski and Violet Krasinski, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's kids have had a slightly different experience growing up despite being brought up by celebrity parents. Their parents prefer concealing their fame. In a 2018 interview, their mother said she would be thrilled if her daughters remained oblivious about her and her husband's celebrity status in Hollywood.

Do Emily Blunt and John Krasinski have children?

Emily Blunt is an award-winning British actress famous for her role in A Quiet Place (2018), Mary Poppins Returns (2018), and A Quiet Place II (2021), among others. John Krasinski is also an acclaimed actor famous for playing Jim Halpert on the NBC sitcom, The Office. The couple has been married for slightly over a decade. The celebrity couple has two daughters, Hazel and Violet.

Hazel Krasinski

Hazel is the eldest of Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's kids. She was born on 6th February 2014. Her father announced her birth on Twitter on the same day she was born. She was conceived after three years of her parents' marriage. Her parents announced the pregnancy in September 2013 and had a flashy baby shower in December 2013.

In May 2014, John shared a photo of three-month-old Hazel on Twitter, the first photo of her shared on social media. Since then, he has never shared Hazel's pictures on social media. Even though he expressed his excitement about introducing Hazel to the world, he insisted that pictures of kids should only come from parents. The following year, John hinted at a plan to give Hazel a sibling one day.

According to Emily Blunt, Hazel first spoke with a British accent but later adopted an American accent. John also talked about his daughter's comical side during an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. He mentioned an incident where he was putting up photos of him and Emily on a wall to mark their tenth anniversary. While laying out the frames with stock photos in them, Hazel commented,

So good. Don't you think you should put pictures of us up?

Hazel Krasinski's middle name

Her parents are very protective of her. They have not shared any details about her middle name, so the public knows her as Hazel Krasinski.

Hazel Krasinski's age

Hazel was born on 16th February 2014. As of December 2022, she is 8 years old.

Hazel Krasinski's movies

Besides concealing their daughters from fame, John and Emily are open to letting the girls choose their career paths. Nonetheless, Hazel made a little cameo in a movie.

Is Hazel Krasinski deaf?

The public is interested in knowing if Hazel, John Krasinski's daughter, is deaf. Millicent Simmonds, who is deaf, featured as Hazel in the film A Quite Place, which caused most people to believe Hazel Krasinki was deaf. According to Millicent, she lost her hearing permanently when she was a few months old.

Hazel Krasinski in A Quiet Place

Hazel made a tiny cameo in A Quiet Place. In the film, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt play a couple who lost their son due to an alien invasion. At his grave, there is a picture of a baby in a swimming pool. If you look closely, the baby is Hazel!

Violet Krasinski

Violet is the couple's second child and the fourth member of the family. She was born in June 2016. As of December 2022, she is six years old.

On 4th July 2016, Emily Blunt's husband took to Twitter to announce her birth, saying:

What better way to celebrate the 4th than to announce our 4th family member! 2 weeks ago, we met our beautiful daughter Violet.

John and Emily named their second daughter after colour to complement Hazel, their eldest. They revealed that the name is a classy and traditional choice. Violet is an English name that means a purple or blue flower.

Violet Krasinski's education

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Violet and Hazel attended in-person classes in London. Violet, like her sister, adopted a British accent during the period, although it eventually faded away. Her mother found her accent brilliant.

Violet has a special interest in music. Her father finds it fascinating that she sings in an extremely low octave. She is also a great fan of her mother's projects. Mary Poppins Returns is one of her favourite movies, although she loves Julie Andrews' Mary Poppins Return better.

Emily has been intentional about raising her kids to be empathetic. Despite their bold personalities, Hazel and Violet have big hearts. At the height of the pandemic, they helped raise funds for people in the hospitality industry. They designed tote bags and shirts and channelled all the proceeds to Guy Fieri's initiative with the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund (RERF).

Was John Krasinski's daughter in The Office?

The two girls have not been featured in The Office. Nonetheless, they believe their father works as an accountant in an office.

How did Emily Blunt Meet John Krasinski?

The couple met through a mutual friend at a restaurant in New York. John proposed to Emily in August 2009, less than a year of dating. The couple tied the knot in July 2010 in a private ceremony in Italy.

These details about Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's kids, Hazel and Violet Krasinski, take you through the young girls' lives. Their parents are very protective of them. They rarely share photos of them on social media. Nonetheless, in most interviews, they speak fondly of them, their personalities and how much they have grown.

