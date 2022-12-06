Jan Dance, wife of David Crosby's biography: Everything you ought to know

Indeed, behind every successful man, there is a woman. This is the case for David Crosby, whose wife is the iconic Jan Dance. Over the years, she has worked towards nurturing her husband's brand while still being a mother to their son. As a result, their marriage has stood the test of time for over three decades and counting.

Singer/songwriter David Crosby and wife Jan Dance attend the screening of "David Crosby: Remember My Name" at The Roxy Cinema. Photo: Jim Spellman

Dance is widely associated with her husband, Crosby. However, there is so much more to this exciting lady than meets the eye. Here is a glimpse of all the fascinating facts about her.

Jan Dance's profile summary

Full name Jan Dance Year of birth 1951 Age 71 years Gender Female Ethnicity White Nationality American Husband David Crosby Children Django Crosby

Jan Dance's biography

Jan Dance is the wife of the renowned singer David Crosby. They have been married for 35 years and have a son together. Before meeting her husband, Dance was a receptionist.

David Crosby attends the premiere of Sony Pictures Classic's "David Crosby: Remember My Name" at Linwood Dunn Theater on July 18, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

She was later promoted to traffic coordinator. Her job description was to coordinate booking studio time for musicians. This is where she met her husband. She lives in Los Angeles with her husband. Jan Dance's nationality is American.

Jan Dance's age

Jan was born in 1951, thus, she is 71 years old as of 2022. Her husband was born in 1941 and is 81 years old. Although they have a 10-year age gap, the couple seems happily married. Unlike most celebrity marriage that faces controversy and often divorce, this pair has maintained a stable marriage relationship over the years. Jan Dance's height is slightly shorter than that of her husband.

Jan Dance, wife of David Crosby

Jan Dance is the wife of the famous American singer and songwriter David Crosby. The couple got married on 16th May 1987 after dating for four months. They have been together for 35 years and have one child, Django Crosby.

The couple resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. Although they have had their ups and downs, like any married couple, they have managed to stand the test of time and remain happily married.

Who is David Crosby's wife?

David married his wife, Jan, in 1987, with whom they have a 25-year-old son. Jan Dance's marriage to David has been doing well over the years, and it might be "till death do us part" for this duo.

David Crosby (L) and Jan Dance attend the premiere of Sony Pictures Classic's "David Crosby: Remember My Name" at Linwood Dunn Theater on July 18, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rich Fury

Jan Dance's children

In their 35-year marriage, Jan and David have one biological son, Django Crosby. The couple underwent several fertility treatments as they had issues with having a child. Django was born in 1995 and is 27 years of age (2022).

Django Crosby grew up in Santa Ynez Valley and currently lives with his parents in Los Angeles. Photo: @greatsalsa on Instagram (modified by author)

Django grew up in Santa Ynez Valley and currently lives with his parents in Los Angeles. For a while, he took up the role of working as his father's road manager. Now, he is a photographer, and one of his pictures is used as his father's album cover.

Before David married Jan, he had several other relationships and a child out of wedlock. He shares a daughter with his previous girlfriend, Debbie Donovan.

Is David Crosby still married to Jan?

As of 2022, Crosby is still happily married to his wife, Dance. The two have been married for over three decades. David admits that his wife was a pillar during his recovery from substance abuse.

Jan Dance's net worth

Dance's net worth is not yet revealed to the public. David Crosby, her husband, is estimated to be worth $40 million. Her husband has accumulated this bulk of wealth from his musical career as a singer and a songwriter.

Did Joni Mitchell date David Crosby?

Joni and David briefly dated in 1967 and worked as each other's muse, although their relationship was not a walk in the park. This relationship laid a musical foundation for Crosby, Nash, Stills, and Young. However, when their careers started booming, they started spending more time apart, and their relationship worsened.

David Crosby attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Crosby then reunited with his old Girlfriend, Christine Hinton, an infidelity that Mitchell jotted down in a song. They later called it quits, and Joni moved on to date Graham Nash. Crosby and Joni are no longer close associates though there is no bad blood between them.

Who is Graham Nash's wife?

Graham Nash is an English singer and songwriter born on 2nd February 1942. He is also a renowned photographer. He is popularly known for his role in the rock and pop groups, The Hollies and the supergroups Crosby, Nash & Young. He married his first wife, Rose Eccles, for two years (1964-1966).

He then married his second wife, Susan Sennett, for 38 years. They had three children together, two sons, Jackson and Will, and a daughter, Nile. The couple then got divorced in 2016, and he relocated to New York. Graham revealed that he filed for a divorce because he was no longer in love with his then-wife and did not want to commit to an unhappy marriage.

Nash later married Amy Grantham in April 2019. Interestingly, Amy was 37 years younger than Nash. By this time, he was 77, and Amy was 40. Nash also had a two-year relationship with Joni Mitchell in California, whom he said had a significant impact on his career as a photographer. In addition, Nash had a short-term relationship with Rita Coolidge.

Jan Dance has stood out as an iconic figure in the United States. She has been the pillar of support and has helped her husband David to steer up his music career.

