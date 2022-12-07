Is Jacob Elordi in a relationship? Everything to know about his personal life

Jacob Elordi has not been in the limelight for too long, although he has accumulated a commendable resume of high-profile projects. From playing Noah Flynn in The Kissing Booth, the Netflix trilogy, to Nate Jacobs in Euphoria, his career accomplishments are worth coveting. Is his dating life the same?

The actor has been linked to women in the entertainment industry. Photo: @Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

More often than not, fans struggle to separate an actor from a role. Jacob Elordi has been a victim of this case. Most people believe he is lucky in love. However, this might be different. He did not have luck in dating, even though his roles in The Kissing Booth and Euphoria portray him as a guy who has it easy in love. He has been linked to women in the entertainment industry. Who are they?

Jacob Elordi's profile summary and bio

Full name Jacob Nathaniel Elordi Gender Male Date of birth 26th June 1997 Age 25 years (as of December 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Brisbane, Queensland, Australia Nationality Australian Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Height in cm 196 cm Height in feet 6'5" Occupation Actor Years active 2015–present Mother Melissa Elordi Father John Elordi Siblings Isabella and Jalynn Instagram jacobelordi

Jacob Elordi's age

As of December 2022, Jacob is 25 years old. He was born on 26th June 1997 in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.

Jacob Elordi's full name

His full name is Jacob Nathaniel Elordi. He rarely uses his middle name, though.

Who is Jacob Elordi's dad?

John Elordi is Jacob's father, and Melissa is his mum. John emigrated from the Basque Country. Jacob Elordi's parents have two more children, Isabella and Jaynn, and they raised them in Brisbane.

Jacob Elordi's nationality

Nathaniel was born in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. That confers his Australian citizenship, although he currently lives in the USA.

Education

His passion for acting landed him at St Joseph's Nudgee College. The college allowed him to start his actual training in acting. He was also active in sports and played rugby.

Career

The actor was insecure about his height and often thought he was too tall to act. Photo: @Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

As a child, acting fascinated Jacob. He idolised Heath Ledger, the Australian actor. He acted in theatrical productions while in school, which polished his skill. Later, he started pitching for commercial roles in films and TV shows.

His first stint was playing cat in the hat in Seussical, the musical. His first Hollywood experience was being an extra character in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Jacob Elordi's movies and TV shows

Year Movie Role 2018 Swinging Safari Rooster 2018 The Kissing Booth Noah Flynn 2019 The Mortuary Collection Jake 2020 The Kissing Booth 2 Noah Flynn 2020 2 Hearts Chris 2020 The Very Excellent Mr Dundee Chase Hogan 2021 The Kissing Booth 3 Noah Flynn 2022 Deep Water Charlie De Lisle

Tabulated above are Jacob Elordi's movies and TV roles. He has featured in two more films, Saltburn and Priscilla, which are yet to be released.

TV shows

As of December 2022, Jacob has two TV show roles to his name. He features as Nate Jacobs in Euphoria, the HBO TV series. He also played Lucas Jackson in 2019's The Bend.

Jacob Elordi's height

He is 6 feet 5 inches tall. He has brown eyes and dark brown hair to match his masculine body. The Austria-born actor was insecure about his height and often thought he was too tall to act.

Is Jacob Elordi in a relationship?

In a 2021 interview, while talking about his first romantic kiss, the actor opened up about his encounter with a girl named Ruby. He has also been linked to famous women in Hollywood. Here is a look at Jacob Elordi's dating history:

Olivia Jade Giannulli

Olivia Jade and the actor were reported to be casually dating. Photo: @Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

Elordi and Olivia Jade sparked dating rumours in December 2021. It is unclear how they met, but their time together, platonic or not, was brief. By August 2022, they had reportedly broken up.

Kaia Gerber

Elordi and Kaia were photographed holding hands in New York City. Photo: @Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: UGC

The actor was first linked to Kaia Gerber in September 2020. They were photographed holding hands in New York City and became Instagram-official on Halloween 2020, where they rocked matching rock 'n' roll costumes.

Zendaya

In 2019 Jacob eluded talk of a romance with his costar by referring to her as his sister. Photo: @David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

Even though they were never confirmed, Jacob Elordi and Zendaya were rumoured to have been a couple in 2019. The allegations came up after photos of them vacationing in Greece surfaced online. In 2019 the Australia-born actor eluded talk of a romance with his costar by referring to her as his sister.

Joey King

Is Jacob Elordi in a relationship? Everything to know about his personal life. Photo: @Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

Elordi dated Joey King, his costar on The Kissing Booth. Even though they broke up, he confessed that the relationship helped him grow as an actor. Jacob Elordi and Joey King's relationship lasted for over a year; they broke up in 2018.

Who is Jacob Elordi's GF?

The actor's most recent relationship was with Olivia Jade Giannulli. They never publicly confirmed they were together but allegedly broke up in August 2022.

What is Jacob Elordi doing now?

The actor is still pursuing his projects. He is set to play Elvis in the upcoming movie Priscilla and Emerald Fennell's forthcoming thriller Saltburn.

These details about Jacob Elordi's life and relationship status keep you up to tabs on what he has been up to lately. He has been associated with several celebrities in the entertainment industry. He has also made significant milestones in his acting career.

READ ALSO: Priah Ferguson bio: Everything to know about the Stranger Things actress

Briefly.co.za published eye-balling details in Priah Ferguson. Who is she in Stranger Things? What are her career milestones so far?

Priah Ferguson is famous for playing Erica Sinclair in Stranger Things. She portrays a witty, curious, but playful personality in the show. Is she like that in real life?

Source: Briefly News