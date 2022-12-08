Randy Danson is a highly talented actress that dominated the 80s and 90s entertainment industry after appearing in massive productions, including The Last Temptation of Christ. Ted Danson is also a talented actor with the same surname, and many want to know whether the two are related. Here is what we know.

Although she was a major film star a few decades ago, she is still active in Hollywood today, with various roles in movies and plays over the last few years. Before we further detail her career and other aspects of her personal life, here is a summary of Randy Danson’s biography.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Randall ‘Randy’ Gosch Nickname Randy Danson (professional name) Date of birth 30 April 1950 Age 72 years of age (2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace Plainfield, New Jersey, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current nationality American Marital status Divorced from Ted Danson since 1975 (last public update) Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Height 157-170 cm (most widely reported) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Profession Actress Native language English Net worth $6 million (most commonly reported)

Even though she is a well-known actress today, she still keeps mum on various aspects of her personal life, such as whether or not she is currently married or in a relationship and her family background or life growing up.

Is Randy Danson related to Ted Danson?

The duo was previously an entertainment power couple, married from 1970 to 1975. She has since kept the surname as her professional moniker.

Who is Ted Danson married to?

After their marriage, Ted moved on from Randy and married environmentalist Casey Coates in 1977. Unfortunately, it was not meant to last, and the couple officially divorced in 1993. He has been married to American actress Mary Steenburgen since 1995.

Does Ted Danson have children?

Ted has two children, which he shares with his first wife, Randy; daughters Kate Danson (42 years of age) and Alexis Danson (37 years of age).

Randy Danson’s age

Now, let us get into details on Ted's ex-wife. First, how old is Randy Danson? She will be 72 years of age in 2022.

Randy Danson’s nationality

Born and bred in Plainfield, New Jersey, she is of American descent.

Randy Danson’s husband

As of 2022, there is no available information on if she is in a relationship or married.

Randy Danson’s movies

Randy Danson’s awards for her incredible acting through plays throughout the years show that she has not lost her highly-regarded acting skills. Besides her on-stage play accolades, here are the movies and shows she has starred in or briefly featured in:

The Last Temptation of Christ (1988)

The Scenic Route (1978)

The Equalizer (1985–1989)

American Playhouse (1980–1994)

Power (2014–2020)

Conviction (2006–2009)

Law & Order (1990–present)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (1999–present)

Kojak: Flowers for Matty (1990)

Chain Letters (1985)

Impostors (1979)

King of the Gypsies (uncredited, 1978)

The Scenic Route (1978)

Great Performances (1971–present)

Local Color (1977)

Randy Danson’s net worth

Her most widely reported net worth is estimated to be $6 million (most commonly reported).

Randy Danson has stayed away from the harsh scrutiny of the public eye but has still stuck to her love of theatre and film, with an impressive amount of experience under her belt and no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

