Wanda Sykes' net worth, age, family, movies and TV shows, profiles

Wanda Sykes is one of the biggest names in comedy, with millions of fans and critically acclaimed standup shows under her belt since stepping onto the scene for the first time in front of a live audience in 1987. How old is Wanda Sykes, and how much is she worth?

The comedian attended s the 29th annual ELLE Women in Hollywood celebration on October 17, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

In 2022, Wanda Sykes is still acting and working on comedy, with her writing, show running and starring in the Netflix comedy series The Upshaws, which began in 2021. She is also casually touring and doing standup performances in selected cities.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Wanda Y'vette Sykes Nickname Wanda Date of birth 7 March 1964 Age 58 years of age (2022) Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace Portsmouth, Virginia, USA Romantic orientation Gay Religious beliefs Christian Current residence Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, USA and Cherry Grove, New York, USA Current nationality American Marital status Married to Alex Sykes (2008) Ethnicity African-American Gender Female Weight 55-61 kg (most widely reported) Height 157 cm Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Parents Marion Louise and Harry Ellsworth Sykes Children Two (Olivia Lou Sykes and Lucas Claude Sykes) Profession Comedian, producer, actor, voice actor, screenwriter Education Arundel High School and Hampton University Native language English Net worth $10 million Social media profiles Instagram Twitter

Since first bursting onto the scene in 1987, she has gathered an ever-increasing fanbase through her comedy standups and movie roles, including starring in hits like Monster-in-Law, Pootie Tang, and My Super Ex-Girlfriend. She has had various successful standups like Wanda Sykes: Sick and Tired and Wanda Sykes: I'ma Be Me.

How old is Wanda Sykes?

Wanda Sykes' age is 58 years of age in 2022. Reprotedly, Sykes stands at a height of 157 cm and weighs approximately 55-61 kg.

Wanda Sykes' husband

She used to be married to American record producer Dave Hall from 1991 to 1998, and the duo never had children together. There is no other information on the previous marriage.

Who is Wanda Sykes' wife?

The comedian has been married to Alex Sykes since 2008, and the duo has been going strong ever since. She also came out as gay in November 2008, the same year the couple got married. Alex is a former interior designer from France.

The happy couple was photographed at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon

Source: Getty Images

How old is Wanda Sykes' wife Alex?

According to reports, she is 47 years of age in 2022 which is 10 years younger than that of her partner.

What is Wanda Sykes known for?

Wanda Sykes' movies and TV shows include the following productions as her most popular features:

The Upshaws (2021–present)

Chivalry (2022)

Monster-in-Law (2005)

Bad Moms (2016)

Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012)

Evan Almighty (2007)

Black-ish (2014–2022)

Who is the father of Wanda Sykes’ twins?

Wanda Sykes' children are fraternal twins Olivia and Lucas, which she shares with her current wife. It is unknown who the father is, and it is believed that he was a donor.

Wanda Sykes' net worth

In 2022, reports indicate her worth at approximately $10 million. She earns royalties from her career as an actress, comedian and performer.

Thanks to her undeniable talent and charisma, Wanda Sykes has cemented herself as one of the most successful and iconic female comedians to grace Hollywood, with her career showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

