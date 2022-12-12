What does Leva Bonaparte do for a living? Everything to know

Leva Bonaparte is a well-loved TV personality that is best known for appearing on Southern Charm, a show centred around high-society individuals that are members of influential families in and around the Charleston area of South Carolina. What do we know about her life otherwise?

Since Leva Bonaparte starred in Southern Charm, her career has taken off and she is also set to star in other shows, besides becoming an entrepreneur during the height of her fame.

Leva Bonaparte’s bio and profile summary

Full name Leva Nowroozyani Bonaparte Nickname Leva Date of birth 3 May 1979 Age 43 years of age (2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace India (city not specified) Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence Charleston, South Carolina, USA Current nationality American/Persian Marital status Married to Lamar Bonaparte (2013) Ethnicity Persian Gender Female Height 168 cm Hair colour Medium brown Eye colour Dark brown Parents Farhad Nowroozyani, mother unknown Siblings Sisters (amounts and names unknown) Profession Reality TV star, model, actress, entrepreneur Native language English Net worth $3.6 million Social media profiles Instagram Twitter TikTok

How old is Leva Bonaparte?

Leva Bonaparte’s age is 43 years as of 2022. The reality TV star, model, actress, and entrepreneur has brown hair and brown eyes.

Who is Leva’s husband?

Leva Bonaparte’s husband is Lamar Bonaparte, a businessman that specialises in the hospitality industry and is also her business partner. Leva and Lamar Bonaparte met on her 29th birthday. They became friends, business partners and eventually, husband and wife in 2013.

Lamar Bonaparte's Charleston business moves are intertwined with his wife's and she has since stated that they balance each other out despite mixing work with their personal life.

Is Southern Charm’s Leva still married?

Leva Bonaparte is still married to Lamar, and the couple welcomed their first child, Lamar Jr, in 2018. Their son is four years old as of 2022.

What does Leva do for a living?

Leva Bonaparte’s career entails working as a businesswoman, model and reality TV star. Even though she is best known for her reality TV career, she also owns various restaurants and bars in the affluent area, and her husband is also in the hospitality industry. Her family also runs a successful multinational business.

Who owns Republic in Charleston?

Leva Bonaparte’s restaurants and bars include the highly successful Republic Garden & Lounge, Bourbon N' Bubbles, and Mesu.

Does Leva have her own show?

Despite Leva Bonaparte’s TV shows, she is going to star in her own show in 2022 called Southern Hospitality. It centres around Leva's business moves and how she runs her companies with her partner-in-crime, her husband. Here is a list of her accredited TV appearances:

Southern Hospitality (2022)

Southern Charm (2013)

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (2009)

Leva Bonaparte's social media profiles

Leva Bonaparte’s Instagram has 150,000 followers as of 21 December 2022. Her Twitter page is has 2,216 followers, but it is unconfirmed. She also seems to have a TikTok page under @bonaparfait, with 2443 followers, yet this page is also unconfirmed.

Leva Bonaparte's professional and personal life seems to be on the rise, with her companies and marriage thriving. Together with her husband, they run their restaurants and frequently appear in reality TV shows.

