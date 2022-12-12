Who is The Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin wife's, Terri Irwin?

Terri Irwin, Steve Irwin's wife, played a fundamental role in The Crocodile Hunter, the second-longest-running series in all Discovery Communications networks. The series gained global recognition. How so? Go through her biography to learn more about the TV show and how it came to be.

Terri Irwin was born to a father who was passionate about rehabilitating injured animals. As a result, she followed suit and turned it into a career. She met Steve Irwin, her late husband, in the same line. Fulfilling as it was, being in the wild and taking care of animals claimed her husband's life. How did she move past the experience?

Terri Irwin's profile and bio summary

Full name Theresa Penelope Raines Gender Female Date of birth 20th June 1964 Age 58 years (as of December 2022) Birthday 20th June Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Eugene, Oregon, USA Citizenship American, Australian Ethnicity White Religion Christian Sexual orientation Straight Hair colour Lightbrown Eye colour Dark brown Height in cm 162 cm Height in feet 5' Weight in kg 54 kg Weight in pounds 119 lbs Body measurements in inches 32-25-35 Occupation Environmentalist, activist, conservationist, TV personality, author, and owner of Australia Zoo Marital status Widowed Father Clarence Raines Mother Judy Raines Children Bindi Irwin, Robert Irwin Twitter Terri Irwin

How old is Terri Irwin?

Terri Raines Irwin (aged 58 years in 2022) was born on 20th July 1964 in Oregon to Clarence Raines and Judy Raines. She has two siblings.

Early life

The Australian zoo owner was the youngest child, and her parents worked as environmentalists. Her family owned a trucking business and her father often brought home injured animals, instilling in her the commitment to rehabilitate them.

In 1986, Terri started a rehabilitation centre called Cougar Country. The centre focused on re-educating and releasing predator mammals like raccoons, foxes, bobcats, cougars and bears into the wild. Soon, she was handling 300 animals annually.

Terri Irwin's nationality

Terri is an American national by birth, although she became an Australian citizen on 15th November 2009. The citizenship is a tribute to her late husband. She and her children own and operate Australia's Zoo.

Terri Irwin's career

In 1989, Terri joined a veterinary technician to further her knowledge of the care and support of animals. She also helped with her father's business and the rehabilitation centre she had set up.

After officially getting married, Terri and her husband released a feature film, The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course, in 2002. Two of their popular TV programs used to air on the Animal Planet TV network. Terri has featured and contributed to the following documentaries and TV shows:

Year Title Role 1997–2004 The Crocodile Hunter Herself 1999–2001 Croc Files Herself 2002 The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course Herself 2002 The Wiggles: Wiggly Safari Herself 2002-06 The Crocodile Hunter Diaries Herself 2003-07 Australian Story Herself Herself 2007 My Daddy, the Crocodile Hunter Herself 2007 Ocean's Deadliest Herself 2011 Eco-Pirate: The Story of Paul Watson Herself 2017 Kangaroo Herself 2018-present Crikey! It's the Irwins Herself

Writing

In 2007, Terri wrote and published a book, My Steve. The book accounts for her husband's life until his untimely death in 2006.

How did Steve and Terri Irwin meet?

In 1991, Terri went on a tour of Australia. While checking out the rehabilitation centres in the country, she met Steve Irwin. Steve's father is the founder of the Australia Zoo. After dating for four months, they got engaged.

Terri Irwin exchanged marriage vows with Steve on 4th June 1992, a year after meeting. Their first documentary was shot on their honeymoon, and it became the first episode of The Crocodile Hunter. The show became a great success worldwide.

How long were Steve and Terri Irwin married?

Steve and Terri Irwin had been married for thirteen and a half years at the time of his death. This reason has stirred questions about Terri Irwin's relationship status.

Steve Irwin's death

Terri and her husband were happily married and committed to raising their children when Steve's untimely death happened. On 4th September 2006, the family was allegedly trekking in Cradle Mountain when a short-tail stingray barb pierced Steve in his chest. He sustained heart injuries from the incident and eventually died.

On 3rd January 2007, Terri received video footage detailing the events that led to her husband's death. However, she made it clear that the video would never become public. She also mentioned that her family had not watched the video either. On 7th January 2007, during an interview with Access Hollywood, she revealed that the footage had been destroyed.

Has Terri Irwin remarried?

Granted their strong bond, Terri has never remarried since her husband's death. In an interview with People Magazine in 2018, she revealed she had not dated or gotten into a relationship since Steve's death. She went on to say,

There is always the potential to find love again, and that is a beautiful thing, although I had my happily ever after. I am doing okay.

Did Steve Irwin's wife ever remarry?

Terri, the mother of Steve Irwin's children, is single as of December 2022.

Terri Irwin's children

Terri and Steve had their first baby, Bindi, a girl, on 24th July 1998. Their son, Robert, was born on 1st December 2003.

Terri Irwin's net worth

Her net worth is $10 million. She has earned money from her career as a presenter, naturalist, conservationist, zoologist and author. Her primary source of income is from the wild life documentaries she filmed.

It is interesting to note that Terri Irwin, Steve Irwin's wife, carved a career out of a passion. She is committed to ensuring her husband's legacy lives on forever. Their children, Bindi and Robert follow in their parents footsteps in the field of conservation, zookeeping and acting.

