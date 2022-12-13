Andre Agassi's net worth, age, family, nationality, career, medals, profiles

Andre Agassi started earning as a tennis player in his teenage years and has had a career that spanned from the mid-1980s to the late 2000s. He turned a professional tennis player at the age of 16 years and has amassed wealth through his numerous playtime and appearances, business ventures, and prize money. Andre Agassi's net worth reflects the astute and enterprising nature of the professional tennis player.

Andre Agassi poses at the Lavazza Cafe at Grand Slam Oval in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Graham Denholm

Source: Getty Images

Andre Agassi is a successful player with some pretty records to his name. He is a former world number one in the tennis field, an eight-time major champion and an Olympic gold medalist in the professional tennis category for the United States. Another amazing record is that he is the first male tennis player to have won a Grand Slam tournament on all three surfaces: hard, clay, and grass surfaces.

Andre Agassi's profile summary and bio

Full name Andre Kirk Agassi Nickname The Punisher Gender Male Date of birth 29 April 1970 Age 52 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Las Vegas, Nevada, United States of America Current residence Las Vegas, Nevada, United States of America Nationality American Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Light brown Religion Christianity Father Emmanuel “Mike” Agassi Mother Elizabeth “Betty” Agassi Siblings 3 Marital status Married Wife Steffi Graf Ex-wife Brooke Shields Children 2 Academy Nick Bollettieri's Tennis Academy in Florida Profession Professional tennis player, entrepreneur Net worth $145 million Social media accounts Instagram, Twitter

Background information

Andre Agassi is an American athlete and professional tennis player. He was born in Nevada, United States of America, on 29 April 970. Andre Agassi's age as of 2022 is 52 years.

The Punisher, as he is nicknamed, was raised alongside his three siblings: Rita, Philip, and Tami. Andre Agassi's nationality is American.

Tennis career

Andre turned a professional tennis player at 16, and by 1988, he had already won over $1 million worth of prize money after participating in 43 tournaments. His achievement has been the fastest any player has reached in history.

The player has eight Grand Slam titles. He participated in the 1996 Olympics while representing the United States and returned with an Olympic gold medal.

Andre Agassi, Novak Djokovic's coach, looks ahead of the Gentlemen's Singles first-round match between Martin Klizan of Slovakia and Novak Djokovic. Photo: Michael Steele

Source: Getty Images

Interestingly, Andre Agassi's medals continued to grow in number and became the first among men tennis players to win four Australian Opens during the Open Era. He is one of only five men's players in the Open Era to win all four Grand Slam events in tennis history.

He announced his retirement on 3 September 2006 after having lost in the third round of the US Open. Andre Agassi earned over $30 million from the prize money and over $25 million a year from endorsements.

Relationship and marriage

In the 1990s, the tennis player dated Wendi Stewart. When they broke up, he went on to date famous singer and entertainer Barbra Streisand. Their relationship was much criticised because Streisand was 28 years older than him. He then married Broke Shields in 1997, and they divorced two years after. Afterwards, he married Steffi Graf on 22 October 2001.

Andre Agassi's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Agassi’s net worth is $145 million. So, how did he make this much? Agassi invested in numerous businesses. He started Andre Agassi Ventures, a limited liability company.

Andre Agassi, coach of Novak Djokovic of Serbia during day 4 of the 2017 French Open, the second Grand Slam of the season in Paris, France. Photo: Jean Catuffe

Source: Getty Images

Moreover, the former tennis player co-founded a chain of sports-themed restaurants in 1996 before it closed down in 2001. In collaboration with his wife, he formed Agassi Graf Holdings.

Frequently asked questions

These are the most asked questions online about The Punisher.

Do Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi have kids?

Yes. The marriage produced two children. Andre Agassi's children are Jaden Gil, born in 2001, and Jaz Elle, born in 2003.

Where is Steffi Graf now?

Steffi Graf lives with her husband in Summerlin in Las Vegas Valley alongside her mother and brother with his four children.

Who is better, Andre Agassi or Pete Sampras?

Agassi and Sampras met 34 times and Sampras won over Agassi 20 times. In 1995, he was named World No 1 for the first time, but, due to personal issues, he fell to No 141 by 1997. However, by 1999, he was back at the top.

What is Andre Agassi doing now?

Agassi has retired from the tennis profession. He is managing his business empires, participating in philanthropic activities, managing his family, and taking care of himself.

Andre Agassi's net worth stems from his career as a tennis player. His career took a professional setting when he was still a teenager. Agassi has experienced ups and downs in his journey and has managed to keep his head high while investing a major part of his career. Considering his net worth, he is among the wealthy retired athletes.

