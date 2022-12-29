Mikhaila Peterson is a Canadian native currently residing in the United States of America. She is a YouTuber, podcaster, social media influencer and health blogger. She is known as the daughter of Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson and is popular for being the founder of the Lion diet, a diet plan regarded as a health risk by medical practitioners.

The 30-year-old podcaster is married to Jordan Fuller. Besides being known as the daughter of a controversial psychologist, here is what we know about the Concordia University Montreal alumnus.

Mikhaila Peterson Fuller's bio and profile summary

Full name Mikhaila Peterson Fuller Gender Female Date of birth 4 January 1992 Age 31 years (2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Toronto, Ontario, Canada Current residence Miami, Florida, United States of America Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 cm Weight in kilograms 58 kg Weight in pounds 128 Ibs Eye colour Brown Hair colour Blonde Siblings Julian Peterson Marital status Married Education Concordia University Montreal, Ryerton University, George Brown College Occupation CEO, Podcaster, YouTuber, Lifestyle blogger Net worth Approximately $3 million Instagram @mikhailapeterson Facebook Mikhaila Peterson Twitter @MikhailaFuller

Mikhaila Peterson’s age

Mikhaila is 31 years old as of 2023. She was born on 4 January 1992 in Canada, and her Zodiac sign is Capricorn. She celebrates her birthday on 4 January every year.

Mikhaila Peterson’s husband

Her husband is Jordan Fuller, an American national whom much is not known about. Mikhaila and her husband got married on 4 June 2022 following her divorce from Andrey Korikov. Before getting married, Mikhaila and Jordan dated for some time and on her wedding day, she posted an Instagram photo stating how much of a magical day her wedding was.

Mikhaila Peterson’s father

Her father is Jordan Bernt Peterson, a Canadian clinical psychologist, author, media personality and emeritus professor. He was born on 12 June 1962 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and will be 61 years old in 2023.

Peterson is also famous for his social media comments, some of which are controversial. According to reports, one of the controversial things he has done was object to a proposed Canadian bill that would make it illegal to deny Canadians a job based on their preferred pronouns.

Mikhaila Peterson’s education

After completing her secondary school education in Toronto, Mikhaila furthered her studies in 2011 at Concordia University Montreal where she obtained her degree in psychology and classics. However, she did not stop with her psychology degree.

She holds a certificate obtained in 2014 from George Brown College for a course in makeup and aesthetics. From 2014 to 2016, Peterson continued her studies at Ryerton University in Ontario, Canada and completed a degree in biological and biomedical sciences.

Mikhaila Peterson’s net worth

As per sources, Mikhaila’s net worth is approximately $3 million, which she has earned through her various jobs. Some have asserted that her father’s connections have contributed to Mikhaila having this net worth, but from her occupation, it is clear that she has worked her way up.

Mikhaila Peterson’s social media profiles

Mikhaila, just like her father is active on social media. On Instagram, she has 635k followers as of 12 January 2023. She also uses her account to post snippets of her educational talks and Instagram interviews. On Twitter, she has 315k followers and shares tweets about various topics, including health, politics, and religion.

Mikhaila Peterson’s parents

Her parents are Jordan Peterson and Tammy Roberts who have been married for 33 years. Tammy was born on 3 June 1965 in Alberta, Canada, where she met her husband, Jordan. She has professionally worked as a massage therapist and has been a foster parent to orphans in her home country.

Tammy has minimal social media presence, unlike her popular husband, who has expanded his reach through posting his talks on YouTube and hosting Q&A sessions on Reddit.

What is Mikhaila Peterson known for?

She is best recognized as a podcast host for The Mikhaila Peterson Podcast where she speaks about cultural phenomena, politics, health matters and other topics. Her rather interesting diet plan has also made her popular on the internet.

What disease did Mikhaila Peterson have?

Growing up, she had juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, which caused inflammation, rashes, chronic fatigue and other symptoms that allegedly required her ankle and hip to be replaced.

As a result, she slipped into depression and experienced a constant battle of dealing with her ailments and medicating her fatigue. Reportedly, her only resort was developing a diet that she hoped would aid her healing.

Who invented the Lion diet?

Mikhaila Peterson is the founder of the Lion diet. The diet encourages eating meat from ruminant animals, mostly beef. It has been reported that Mikhaila has mentioned that thousands of people have found healing by being on this diet.

What are the dangers of the carnivore diet?

Furthermore, this diet has sparked criticism, with some citing health concerns. According to Cleveland Clinic, the carnivore diet is restrictive to only eating meat, and the omission of other food groups brings forth consequences. The carnivore diet is high in saturated fats, causes elevated hypertension and increases the chances of heart disease.

Does a carnivore diet cure arthritis?

Mainstream medical and nutritional establishments have not approved the carnivore diet being suggested to those with autoimmune health conditions like arthritis. People who want to try this diet have been urged by medical practitioners to only do so under medical supervision.

Mikhaila Peterson has not shied away from sharing her life experiences on her social media profiles. She has used various social media platforms to spread awareness and educate her followers about her life challenges and how the Lion diet has benefited her.

