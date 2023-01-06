The personal life of Dwight Howard and Royce Reed’s son, Braylon Howard

Braylon Howard is best known as the oldest son of NBA player Dwight Howard with former Basketball Wives star Royce Reed. As a celebrity kid, Howard has already attained immense fame, as seen on his socials. Discover his personal life details and untold facts here.

Unfortunately, Royce and Dwight Howard’s son Braylon Howard has been making headlines since early 2022 following allegations of inappropriate conduct with minors. But what happened with Dwight Howard's son? Here is everything you ought to know.

Braylon Howard’s profile and bio summary

Famous as Dwight Howard’s son Date of birth 18 November 2007 Place of birth United States Zodiac sign Scorpio Age 15 (as of January 2023) Mother Royce Reed Father Dwight Howard Siblings 4 (Trey, Jade, David, and Layla) Nationality American Education Montverde Academy Eye colour Brown Hair colour Brown

Braylon Howard’s age

He was born on 18 November 2007 in the United States and is 15 years old as of January 2023.

As for Braylon Howard’s birthday, it is celebrated every November.

Upbringing

Howard’s parents split a while back and as per the court, he was instructed to live with his father. He has pursued his education at Montverde Academy. Like his father, Braylon is interested in sports, but he is not into basketball like his father. Instead, his passion lies in football.

Braylon Howard’s siblings

He has four younger siblings, Trey, Jade, David, and Layla. They are all from his father’s relationship with different women. Although Dwight has not shared much about his baby mamas, it is known that his ex-girlfriend Melissa Rios, who is David’s mother, sadly passed away on 27 March 2020 due to an epileptic seizure.

What did Dwight Howard’s son do?

According to court documents acquired by The Shade Room, Dwight Howard’s son has an alleged history of inappropriate conduct with minors.

Nevertheless, Howard was in contact with Reed’s boyfriend’s son despite being forbidden to, resulting in Reed being hit with third-degree felony child neglect charges on 10 March 2022. However, the former Basketball Wives star did reveal that following her son’s inappropriate conduct, she had been making him see a treatment counsellor at TrueCore Behavioural Solutions.

What does Dwight Howard have to say about his son?

After a lot of media prodding, Dwight finally responded to the allegations made by his own kid. Soon after, the back and forth ended, indicating a beam of hope for the father-son relationship and all involved parties. But clearly, there was a lot more in store.

Reed had also in 2014 complained to the authorities about how her ex abused their son. Although the NBA star admitted to the abuse, the case was dropped and no charges were filed against him.

Dwight Howard’s on Braylon has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Besides exposing his fractured relationship with his dad, the youngster was also the talk of the town due to his charges. He is seeking treatment at TrueCore Behavioural Solutions.

