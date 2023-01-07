The real story of Yasuke Samurai of Japan: Everything you ought to know

Yasuke Samurai is recorded to have lived in Japan between 1579 and 1582. He reportedly was a warrior under Oda Nobunaga, one of the most prominent lords in the history of Japan.

Yasuke was a six-foot-plus African that came to Japan. He arrived in Japan in 1579 with Alessandro Valignano, an Italian Jesuit missionary, most likely as Valignano’s bodyguard. The particular country in Africa the Samurai warrior came from is still being determined, but he had dark skin and was tall. So, he could have been a Dinka from Sudan or Mozambique.

Early life

Not much is known about the early life of Yasuke, the black Samurai. However, historians believe he was born in Africa and was taken as an enslaved person by the Portuguese. He, however, became a freeman and gained popularity as a warrior in Japan.

A Japanese TBS television program titled Sekai Fushigi Hakken! in 2013 suggested that he was a Makua named Yasufe; the name has its derivative from the more popular Mozambican name Issufo.

Still, Yasuke's history is associated with the Yao people or the more inland area of Mozambique. Since Yao people were newly getting connected with the Portuguese at the time, Yao could have been added as a suffix of suke, producing Yao-suke.

Why is Yasuke famous?

Yasuke was famous for several reasons. But then, chief among them was his skin colour. He was the darkest person the Japanese people had ever seen, and he was so dark the people and emperor assumed he painted himself in dark ink.

The king even ordered him to have a bath. In addition to his dark colour, his size, strength, and height always went before him.

How tall was Yasuke?

Records reveal he was over six feet and at this height, he was a wonder in ancient Japan.

Was Yasuke actually a Samurai?

As a warrior, he reached the rank of Samurai under the rule of Oda Nobunaga, an influential 16th Century Japanese feudal lord who was the first of the three unifiers of Japan. But then, the concept of a Samurai warrior differs from what many people think.

A person does not need to be an outstanding fighter to be referred to as a Samurai; all that was needed was to fight in the name of a lord in ancient Japan, and the person qualified to hold the title.

Was Yasuke the first Black Samurai?

The six-foot-plus African was the first recorded Samurai with dark skin. Additionally, he was the first Samurai that was not originally from Japan. So then, how did he become one?

After stepping foot into Japan in 1579, he remained in the service of Alessandro Valignano for two years. He entered the famous Nobunaga's presence when his initial boss visited Kyoto, Japan's capital city.

Samurai Yasuke was not a good swordsman. So, there is no guarantee that he could stand the average Samurai of Japanese origin in a duel. However, being skilled with the sword was not the only thing that counted before being considered a warrior. The Samurai was said to have the strength of ten men, and he had just emerged victorious in a fight when Nobunaga saw him.

Furthermore, he was over six feet tall and a sight to behold in ancient Japan, where the average person was five feet and two inches. A blend of size and strength meant Yasuke could be helpful to the emperor, and he soon became the king's bodyguard. After making him a Samurai in his court, he began to learn Japan’s martial arts traditions and ascended to the upper echelons of their society.

Why was Yasuke a Samurai?

He did not have to do much to become a Samurai as he was a personal bodyguard to Oda Nobunaga. He fought by Oda's side in significant battles, including the invasion of Iga Province in 1581.

Is Yasuke based on real life?

To anime lovers, Yasuke might be nothing more than a captivating anime show. While there is a historical account of Yasuke, a famous Samurai from Africa, the Netflix anime is not based on real life. But then, it borrows significantly from historical events.

The Yasuki anime is markedly different from Yasuke The Legend of the African Samurai, which is based on actual life events surrounding the person of Yasuki.

Is Yasuki depicted in the arts?

A couple of paintings can be assumed to be Yasuki's; however, no painting in the world is confirmed to be the exact Yasuke's painting. The closest thing to an image of Yasuki is an image drawn by an anonymous artist in 1604. This image depicts a black wrestler fighting in the presence of Oda Nobunaga.

Besides, Kurusu Yoshio published a children’s book about him titled Kuro-suke in 1968. Video games like Nioh also depicted him.

A lot about Yasuki Samurai's life remains unknown as the documented part of his life was just over four years. Yasuke's history will be incomplete without his death. Unfortunately, his death was not recorded. It is believed that after his lord's death, he returned to working for Jesuit priests.

