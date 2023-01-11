What happened to Selena's husband and famous guitarist, Chris Pérez?

Chris Pérez is an American songwriter, musician and author famous for being the lead guitarist in Selena y Los Dinos, the Tejano band. He is also renowned for marrying the late Selena, the band's lead singer. What happened to Pérez after his wife's death?

Selena and Chris Pérez's marriage went through the test of time and was unfortunately short-lived. Selena's death significantly impacted her husband's career progression, and his music and book reflect how much the incident affected him.

Chris Pérez's profile summary and bio

How old is Chris Pérez?

Christopher Pérez (aged 53 as of January 2023) was born on 14th August 1969 in San Antonio, Texas, to Carmen Medina and Gilbert Pérez, a computer programmer.

Early life and education

Christopher's parents divorced when he was 4 years old, and his mother remarried in 1978. He learnt to play the French horn in middle school, and his mother supported his dream to join the school's band. However, she disapproved of his passion for learning how to play the electric guitar.

Early career

At 17, Chris was hellbent on running away to Los Angeles and starting a rock band, although Tony Lares offered him the chance to join his cousin Shelly Lares' band. He took up the offer with foot-dragging resistance since the job paid more. His acumen in playing the guitar earned him positive reception from fans and fellow band members.

How old was Selena when she met Chris?

Chris joined the band Selena y Los Dinos, and Selena, the lead singer, was barely 18 years old, carving her career in Tejano music, which was not his forte. Selena's father, Abraham, did not like Pérez's rocker image, alleging that it would taint Selena's perfect image. Chris collaborated with AB, her brother, to write songs for Selena's next recording.

Selena and Pérez's interaction culminated in a romance; although it had a rocky start since AB disapproved of it, he eventually got fired from the band. In April 1992, a devastated Selena approached him, suggesting they get married, and they eloped in Nueces County, Texas. A disappointed Abraham eventually made peace with their decision and invited Pérez back to the band.

How long were Selena and Chris together?

Selena and Chris were married for only about three years. Selena was murdered on 31st March 1995 by Yolanda Saldivar, who managed her boutiques and fan club, after she confronted her for embezzling funds.

What happened to Selena's husband?

Selena's death took a toll on Perez, who wrote a book, To Selena, With Love, published in 2012. He relocated to his father's house in San Antonio and took a break from creating music.

Who did Chris Pérez marry after Selena?

In 1996, Pérez's friend, John Garza, introduced him to Venessa Villanueva, whom he later married in 2001, and they had two children, Noah and Cassie. Even though it is rumoured that Venessa wanted to make things work, the marriage ended in 2008 due to irreconcilable differences. Despite remarrying, Chris has since remained in touch with Selena's family.

Why did Chris Pérez have a falling out with Selena's family?

Chris and the Quintanilla family were locked in a legal dispute over his plan to create a miniseries based on his memoir, To Selena, With Love. Abraham opposed the show claiming that the memoir was an unauthorised book, and later sued him. The lawsuit said that after Selena's murder, Chris signed a deal to have all rights to Selena's likeness and name to her estate.

In September 2021, Pérez confirmed through a tweet that the two parties had resolved the matter amicably.

Where is Chris Pérez now?

Between 1999 and 2010, Pérez and John Garza went back to writing music to help him cope. In 1998 they formed a rock band called the Chris Pérez Band, which was signed to Hollywood Records and A&M Studios in Los Angeles. The band's debut album has a song, Best I Can, that expresses Chris Pérez's feelings about losing Selena. Resurrection, the band's hit, won the Grammy Award for Best Latin Rock category. After Selena's death, he worked on the following projects:

Album title Year of release Resurrection 1999 Una Noche Más 2002 Amor, Familia y Respeto 1999 Shhh! 2001 All Mixed Up: Los Remixes 2002 4 2003 Los Remixes 2.0 2004 Fuego 2004 Kumbia Kings Live 2006 Ayer Fue Kumbia Kings, Hoy Es Kumbia All Starz 2006 Planeta Kumbia 2008 La Vida de un Genio 2010

Chris Perez's net worth

The late Selena's husband is worth $1 million earned throughout his career in music and as an author.

Now you are caught up with Chris Pérez's life and what happened after Selena's death. He shares snippets of his projects on his social media platforms. Even though he lost his first love, he immortalises her through his music.

