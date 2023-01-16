American football player turned civil rights activist Colin Kaepernick fast became a household name after he began protesting against ongoing police brutality and racial injustice in the USA in 2016. Soon after, he found himself struggling to land a contract. Despite this, many fans and family members alike, including Colin Kaepernick's siblings, have commended his bold political stance. What do we know about his siblings?

'Does Colin Kaepernick have siblings?' is one of the most significant searches online relating to the controversial sports figure, showing a heightened interest in his private life years after his bold political stance. Here is a profile summary of everything we know about Colin Kaepernick’s brother and sister, albeit somewhat limited.

Full name Kyle Kaepernick Devon Kaepernick Date of birth 30 November (year undisclosed) 5 December 1981 (most widely reported) Age 40-50 years of age (estimated) 42 years of age (2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Sagittarius Birthplace Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Christianity Current residence Undisclosed location in the USA Turlock, California, USA Current nationality American American Ethnicity Caucasian Caucasian Gender Male Female Hair colour Light brown Blonde Eye colour Brown Blue Parents Teresa and Rick Kaepernick Teresa and Rick Kaepernick Siblings Colin, Devon Colin, Kyle Education California Polytechnic State University California Polytechnic State University Native language English English Social media profiles Instagram (now defunct) Instagram

The Kaepernick siblings seem incredibly close, and besides his adopted family, he has three other half-brothers from his biological mother, Heidi Russo. Not much is known about them otherwise, similar to the limited personal information on his siblings from his adopted family. Despite this, here are some of the little, widely reported facts about Kyle and Devon in more detail.

Ages of Colin Kaepernick’s siblings

Kyle was born on 30 November, but his birth year has not been disclosed publicly. Most sources report his sister to be 42 years old as of 2023.

Colin Kaepernick’s siblings' age difference is not confirmed, as we do not know the birth year and thus the age of his brother, Kyle.

Where are Colin Kaepernick's siblings?

They are regularly seen at family events, further proving that Colin lives relatively close to the family in the USA. some reports state that his sister lives in Turlock, California.

Who is Colin Kaepernick's sister?

Devon, his only sister, seems to be a strong public supporter of her brother despite some backlash online. He is featured in almost all of her posts, with many photos directly relating to him and his career.

Besides this, we do not know much about her private or professional life. But, judging by her last Instagram post, she is associated with the Know Your Rights Camp, her famous brother's philanthropy work aimed at educating minorities on their fundamental human rights within society.

Colin Kaepernick’s wife

Apart from his siblings, many fans are also curious about the former NFL athlete's romantic life. Although he is not married, he has been in a long-term relationship with his current partner, Nessa Diab, since 2016.

How many children does Colin Kaepernick have?

Colin Kaepernick’s kids include just one so far, with the couple announcing the birth of their first child on 28 August 2022 through social media. Based on his girlfriend's Instagram post, their child is believed to be born in late July/early August, 2022.

Colin Kaepernick's siblings may prefer life under the radar and out of the limelight, but they still seem to love and support their famous adopted sibling and treat him with the same love and respect as a blood relative.

