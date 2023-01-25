What does Stacia Mac, Polo G’s mom, do? Everything about her

Taurus Tremani Bartlett, professionally known as Polo G, is an American rapper who made his debut in 2019 with the hit songs, Finer Things and Pop Out. His album Die a Legend peaked at number 6 on the US Billboard 200. With such fame, details about his personal life, including his family, remain subject to public scrutiny. This explains the many searches of “Who is Polo G’s mom?”

Mac is a social media influencer with a significant Instagram following, endorsing brands such as Foot Locker. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Polo G’s mom, Stacia Mac, is an American entrepreneur, Instagram star, and YouTuber. Before venturing into the entertainment industry, she was in the real estate industry. However, the former realtor quit her job after her son showed interest in becoming a musician to support his dreams. The Instagram star has nurtured many young talents, such as Chris Mychael, Yung Liv, DJ Toney, and Ryan Lynch. Here is a glimpse of her interesting biography.

Stacia Mac’s profile summary and bio

Full name Stacia Mac Gender Female Date of birth June 21, 1980 Age 43 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Birthplace Chicago, Illinois, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height 5 feet 8 inches (1.73m) Weight 62 kg Body measurements in inches 36-24-36 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Ex-spouse Joey Husband Taurus Bartlett Children Leia Monroe, Leilani, Trench Baby, and Aurus Tremani Bartlett Profession YouTuber, Instagram star, talent manager, and entrepreneur Net worth $1.5 million Famous for Being Polo G’s mother Instagram @stacia.mac

Who is Polo G’s mom?

Polo G is an American rapper who made his debut in 2019. Photo: Michael Buckner

Source: Getty Images

The mother of Chicago rapper, Polo G, is known as Stacia Mac. There is no information available regarding her early life. As a result, her parents and educational background are not known. The YouTuber grew up spending most of her time with her family and later got married to Joey.

Unfortunately, their marriage never worked, and they divorced. The social media personality married Taurus Bartlett and had four kids together.

How old is Polo G’s mom?

Stacia Mac’s age is 43 as of 2023. The Instagram star was born on June 21 1980, in Chicago, Illinois, USA. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Who is Polo G’s big sister?

Polo G’s big sister, Leilani, was born on May 11, 1997, in Chicago, Illinois, United States. She is also an R&B singer who made her musical debut in October 2021 with her single, Last Strike.

Mac makes a fortune via brand endorsements, commercials, and other business enterprises. Photo: Jerritt Clark

Source: Getty Images

What does Stacia Mac do?

Mac is an entrepreneur, Instagram star, and Polo’s manager. She is the founder of Only Dreamers Achieve (ODA), a talent management company based in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. Polo G’s mother owns Revel Atlanta, a West Midtown, Atlanta nightclub.

She is a social media influencer with a significant Instagram following, endorsing brands such as Foot Locker. The Chicago native hosts the I Birth Legends podcast on YouTube, where she has hosted famous figures such as Tina Knowles, Beyonce’s mother.

Stacia Mac’s net worth

As of 2023, the entrepreneur’s net worth is estimated at $1.5 million. Most of her income is derived from her work as a talent manager, YouTuber, and various business ventures. She makes a fortune via brand endorsements, commercials, and other business enterprises.

Did Polo G buy his mom a house?

The Instagram star has nurtured many young talents, such as Chris Mychael, Yung Liv, DJ Toney, and Ryan Lynch. Photo: Stefanie Keenan

Source: Getty Images

Yes, on February 4, 2021, the rapper bought his mother, a magnificent mansion in Atlanta as an appreciation for being supportive of his musical career.

Polo G’s mom, Stacia Mac, is her son’s manager and is known for being an entrepreneur and media influencer. Her unwavering support for Polo’s career is unmatched. She is a role model for many mothers worldwide.

READ ALSO: Who is Chris Brown's mom? Everything to know about Joyce Hawkins

Briefly.co.za recently published an article on Joyce Hawkins, who is the mother of Chris Brown. In addition, she is a beautiful, hardworking and charming woman. Currently, Joyce works in branding, booking, and public appearances.

Joyce has recently made headlines after undergoing a drastic physical transformation. She has stunned the internet with her new looks. Due to her social media posting and sharing, her popularity has skyrocketed.

Source: Briefly News