Jovita Moore was an American news anchor, journalist, and media personality who gained popularity due to her extraordinary news delivery and quick reactions. She rose through the ranks of her career, working at WSB-TV for 23 years before succumbing to an incurable form of brain cancer. After her death, most people wanted to find out more details about her life. This explains the many searches of “Was Jovita Moore ever married?”

As an award-winning news anchor, Jovita died at the peak of her career. The journalist’s biography takes us on a trip down her life.

Jovita Moore’s profile summary and bio

Full name Jovita Moore Gender Female Date of birth October 4, 1967 Age 54 years (2021) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth New York City, USA Year of death October 28 2021 Place of death Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Alma mater Bennington College and Columbia University Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Height 5’6” (1.70m) Weight 62 kg (121-132 lbs) Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Sean Griffith Children Shelby, Marley, and Josh Career TV anchor, journalist, and philanthropist Net worth $1-5 million Instagram @jovitamoore

Jovita Moore’s age

The news anchor was born on October 4, 1967, in New York City, USA. At the time of her death, she was 54 years old. There are no details about Jovita’s parents or siblings yet.

What nationality was Jovita?

The philanthropist was a New York native and an American by nationality. Additionally, she was of African-American ethnicity.

Education

In 1989, the TV anchor graduated from Bennington College with a Bachelor of Arts in Literature. She then proceeded to Columbia University, where she acquired Master’s of Science in Broadcast Journalism in 1990.

Was Jovita married?

The WSB-TV reporter was married to Sean Griffith but separated in 2014. After their divorce, Jovita brought up her three children as a single parent. Shelby and Josh are the journalist’s biological children. Jovita Moore’s stepdaughter, Lauren Griffith, was from Sean’s previous relationship. All three of Jovita Moore’s children prefer to maintain private lives away from public scrutiny.

Career

Moore made her newscasting career debut at KFSM-TV in Fort Smith, Arkansas. After three years in Fort Smith, she moved to Memphis, Tennessee, to work at WMC-TV. In 1998, the reporter relocated to Atlanta, Georgia, to work at ABC affiliate WSB-TV. Throughout her career, the newscaster won eight Emmy Awards, one in 2001 for her news piece on cystic fibroids, which also included her 20-year battle with the disease.

In 2017, The Southeastern Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences also awarded Moore the Silver Circle. Aside from journalism, she assisted various non-profit groups and was part of the National Association of Black Journalists and the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists.

Did Jovita Moore have glioblastoma?

On April 15 2021, the TV anchor was diagnosed with two brain tumours that medics successfully removed through surgery. Unfortunately, medical doctors later diagnosed Jovita with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. This condition forced her to take a hiatus from newscasting to concentrate more on her health.

What is the status of Jovita Moore?

After seven months of chemotherapy and radiation, the journalist succumbed to cancer and died on October 28, 2021.

Was Jovita Moore ever married? This article answers this question and has everything you need to know about the renowned newscaster. Moore will always be remembered for the passion and efforts she put into her career.

