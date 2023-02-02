Who is Brandon John Freeman? Details about Freddie Freeman's son

Brandon John Freeman is celebrated as the child of Freddie Freeman, an American professional baseball first baseman for the Los Angeles Dodgers of Major League Baseball. Previously, Freddie played for the Atlanta Braves for 12 seasons. So, when was Brandon born? Does Freddie Freeman have twin sons?

Brandon and Maximus are Freddie's twins, born six weeks apart. Photo: @Chelsea (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What are the names of Freddie Freeman's twins? Freddie Freeman is married to Chelsea Freeman, a professional model. The happy couple is blessed with three children: Fredrick Charles Freeman II, Maximus Turner Freeman, and Brandon John Freeman. The family has gone through tough times due to infertility. Additionally, one of their children was born through surrogacy.

Brandon John Freeman's profiles and bio

Full Name Brandon John Freeman Date of Birth December 30, 2020 Age Two years old (As of 2023) Zodiac Sign Capricorn Gender Male Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Light-Brown Birth Place Atlanta, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Siblings Frederick Charles Freeman & Maximus Turner Father's Name Freddie Freeman Mother's Name Chelsea Freeman

Early life

Brandon was born on December 30, 2020, in Atlanta, the United States of America. Thus, Brandon John Freeman's age is two years as of 2023. He was given the name Brandon to appreciate his mom's granddad.

Freddie Freeman's family

Freeman married Chelsea Goff in 2014. The couple opened up to the public about expanding their family and fertility struggles. Freeman announced in August 2020 that they were expecting twin boys. One was born through surrogacy, and the other through Chelsea's pregnancy.

Freddie Freeman's children

How many children does Freddie Freeman have? Freddie Freeman's oldest son, Frederick Charles Freeman II, famously known as Charlie, was born on September 19, 2016, making him six years as of 2023. Later, they tried to get their secondborn for years with no success. They settled on surrogacy after having discussions with their doctor.

They were shocked when Chelsea learned she was pregnant two months later. She delivered a healthy baby boy on December 2020, and they named him Brandon John Freeman.

Through surrogacy, they welcomed their third and youngest son, Maximus Turner. He was born on February 14, 2021, during Valentine's Day. The surrogate mother's details are kept private.

Brandon and Maximus are Freddie Freeman's twins, born six weeks apart.

Freddie Freeman

The Canadian-American professional baseball player was born in Orangeville, Ontario, on September 12, 1987. He comes from an athletic family, where his father played semi-professional baseball, and his mother was a softball player. The mother, Rosemary, died of melanoma when Freddie was 10.

Does Freddie Freeman have a brother? Freddie has two brothers, Andrew and Philip.

The happy couple is blessed with three children: Charles, Maximus Turner, and Brandon John. Photo: @Chelsea (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What does Chelsea Freeman do for a living?

Chelsea was born Chelsea Maria Goof on April 24, 1991, in South Florida in the United States of America. She studied at the University of Central Florida and is a professional model.

Chelsea is a realtor, businesswoman, social media influencer and former model from the United States of America. She appeared as a model in Spring Break Nationals in 2011 and in organizations like Harley-Davidson and Ferrari.

Besides, the mother of three is currently a businesswoman who deals with beauty, hair products, kid's items and essential home products.

Does Freddie Freeman have dual citizenship?

Because Freddie's parents were both born in Canada, Freddie holds Canadian citizenship in addition to American citizenship. He grew up a fan of the Los Angeles Angels.

Why does Freeman always wear long sleeves?

Braves first baseman Freddie always wears long sleeves, even on the hottest days. He does it to honour his mother, Rosemary, who died of skin cancer. He also wears a cross-shaped locket around his neck with her hair inside.

Above is everything you need to know about Brandon John Freeman, popularly known as Freddie Freeman's son. He is two years old, and there is nothing much to say about the celebrity kid. Hopefully, he will grow to become successful and famous like his father.

READ ALSO: Riky Rick's parents, wife and children: Meet the late rapper's family

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Riky Rick's parents. Rikhado Makhad, professionally known as Riky Rick, was a South African singer, songwriter, rapper, entrepreneur, producer and fashion designer. The singer died on February 23, 2022.

Why is Ricky Rick famous? He was well known for his hit songs Nafukwa and Sondela.

Source: Briefly News