List of jobs in Australia for South African citizens (2023)

With a low unemployment rate of 5% and high salary payments in Australia, it is clear why foreigners intend to work there. Are you a student or graduate from South Africa considering starting a career in one of the world's countries with a strong economy? Then having an insight into the jobs in Australia for South African citizens in 2023 is a step toward achieving that dream.

Australia has over 25 million people and boasts excellent job opportunities for skilled and unskilled citizens and foreigners. It has become a home for many migrating international workers, especially South Africans. What jobs are available for you should you consider relocating there?

Why do so many South Africans go to Australia?

Some of them do due to the rates of income inequality and unemployment. Then, the search for better job opportunities, education, and safer living contribute to it.

What jobs can South Africans do in Australia?

There are areas of expertise, including physiotherapy and cooking, where one can get a job with an attractive salary. Nonetheless, check these jobs out:

Human Resource Manager

Cleaner

Warehouse worker

Sales development representative

Plumber

Truck driver

Chef

Accountant

Delivery person

Distribution and supply manager

Pharmacy assistant

IT security consultant

Software programmer

Civil engineer

Project director

Job coach

Data and system analyst

Store Manager and Assistant Store Manager

Mining Engineer

Diesel Motor Mechanic

Case Manager/ Claim Specialist

Registered Nurses and Surgeons

Farm Manager

Social Worker

Secondary school teachers

Early childhood teachers

Health assistant

Clinical exercise physiologist

Product designer

Barista

ICT business analyst

Architect

Cabinet maker

Dermatologist

University lecturer

Petroleum engineer

What jobs are in demand in Australia?

Registered nurses and early childhood teachers get jobs easily. But considering Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's announcement on a list of jobs with high demand, below are some jobs with high demand:

Civil engineering professionals

Construction managers

Registered nurses

Early childhood teachers

Electricians

Chefs

ICT business and system analysts

Software and applications programmers

Child caregivers

Age and disability caregivers

How can a South African work in Australia?

If you want to work in Australia from South Africa or intend to live and work there, you must acquire a work visa or permit. Though there are over 20 types of work visas, the type you apply for will rely on your situation and the job involved. Here are a few:

Skilled Migration Visa

This Australian visa program is for people with valuable skills, like doctors and childhood teachers. They do not need sponsors from Australian employers to get the visa, thereby increasing Australian immigration from South Africa.

Employers Sponsored Worker Visa (Subclass 457)

This entails an Australian company or employer sponsoring a foreign employee in Australia. It is meant for temporary skilled workers in the country and is valid for four years.

Skilled Independent Visa (Subclass 189)

This visa is for skilled workers without sponsors (employers, family members, or state territory). It is a permanent residency visa where you can live and work there.

Skilled Nominated Visa (Subclass 190)

This is a permanent residency visa given to a worker nominated by a state or territory within Australia. You are to work in that territory for two years. The purpose is to support the country's economy and communities by settling highly skilled migrants.

Skilled Regional Sponsored Visa (Subclass 489)

This applies to workers sponsored by an eligible Australian family member living in a designated area. It is valid for four years and can be adjusted to a permanent one. Also, the holder can assume a citizenship position later.

Working Holiday Visa

With this visa, anyone between 18 and 30 years can embark on casual or temporary work in Australia. But then, how much does it cost for a South African to immigrate to Australia? It costs between R6,000 and R20,000, depending on the job and visa.

Acquiring a work visa or permit is one of the requirements to work in Australia. Photo: unsplash.com, @headwayio

Source: UGC

How can I get an Australian visa?

Before applying for a visa, you must submit an Expression of Interest (EOI) form. Also, approval for those that need sponsors is required, and you must pass the Australian assessment criteria before you can apply for the visa. Below are the criteria:

Have a skilled occupation on the skilled occupation list (SOL)- Australia's worker shortage list;

Have a positive skills assessment in that occupation;

You must pass an English language test;

You must pass the health and character test and requirements.

How can I get a job directly in Australia?

The major way to secure a job is through an application. If you work for an international company with offices there already, you can apply before going to the country. Notwithstanding, as a prospective worker, you need to put the following in place to get a job in Australia:

Search and decide on the type of job that you want;

Decide on the type of visa to apply for;

Tailor and update your resume and cover letter to suit their job description;

Pass the required skill assessment criteria;

Learn how to speak a little of their language in case of voice or face-to-face interview;

After getting the visa, obtain a Tax File Number (TFN) and an Australian Bank account;

Please apply for the job and follow up on the process to wait for your employment.

Finding available jobs in Australia for South African citizens is easy, but getting them takes a lot of work. However, it is worth achieving as the Australian government has opened channels for jobs in 2023 for many foreigners to establish in the lively city with many opportunities.

