Meet Zach Greinke's wife: Everything to know about Emily Greinke

Celebrities often have to live under the constant scope of the media, which means they do not get an entirely private life. As a result, those closely related to them also become famous by association. This has been the case for Emily Greinke, Zach Greinke's wife. As an American professional baseball pitcher for the Kansas City Royals of Major League Baseball (MLB), Zach is a six-time All-Star and Gold Glove Award winner.

Emily Greinke is an American former cheerleader, beauty queen and celebrity wife. Over the years, she has always been her husband's number-one cheerleader. However, beyond her marriage to Zach, there are juicy details to uncover about her.

Emily Greinke's profile summary and bio

Full name Emily Greinke Nickname Emily Gender Female Date of birth November 11 1984 Age 39 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace Florida, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 176 Weight in kilograms 65 Weight in pounds 143 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Education Apopka High School, University of Central Florida Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Zach Greinke Children Griffin, Jordy and Bode Greinke Parents Walter and Bonnie Kuchar Sibling Nick Kuchar Famous for Being a celebrity wife Profession Beauty pageant, model and former cheerleader Net worth $200,000 Instagram @emilygreinke

Emily Greinke's age

Emily was born to her parents, Walter and Bonnie Kuchar, on November 11 1984, in Florida, USA. As of 2023, she is 39 years old. The model's zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Education

The former cheerleader completed her high school education at Apopka High School in northwest Orange County, Florida, USA. She later enrolled at the University of Central Florida, studying Communication.

Emily Greinke's spouse

Zach and Emily started dating in high school. In a private wedding ceremony, the love birds walked down the aisle on November 21 2009. Although they have been married for over a decade, the couple has never made headlines for any rumours or controversies. The duo seem happy and in love.

Does Emily Greinke have children?

The romantic couple has three sons, Bode Nicholas, Griffin and Jordy Zachary. Bode was born on July 23 2013, Griffin on June 2017, and Jordy Zachary on November 2021. Not much is known about these kids as they are still young and yet to pursue their careers.

Career

Beauty and modelling were something Emily had an interest in ever since her childhood. After finishing high school, she auditioned for the Dallas Cowboys cheerleader nationwide auditions. Emily, 18, joined the National Football League (NFL) team as a cheerleader for two years. She has also appeared on the cover of a magazine featuring Cowboys cheerleaders.

In 2002, Zach Greinke's wife also won the Miss Daytona Beach USA. Currently, she has established a successful career as a fashion stylist. The fashion stylist has her own company, Styled By Em, where she styles celebrities and shares fashion hacks with others.

Emily Greinke's net worth

As of 2023, the model has an estimated net worth of $200,000. She has amassed this wealth from her successful career as a cheerleader, fashion stylist and model.

What is Zach Greinke famous for?

Zach made his MLB debut with the Royals in 2004. Some of the MLB teams he has played for include:

Houston Astros

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim

Milwaukee Brewers

Los Angeles Dodgers

Arizona Diamondbacks

What is Zach Greinke's salary?

Zach's estimated net worth is $120 million as of 2023. Furthermore, he earns an annual salary of around $13 million from his professional career as a baseball player.

Emily Greinke’s Instagram

The fashion stylist is active on her social media platforms, posting pictures and videos of her husband and kids. She has 13.3K followers with 441 posts on Instagram.

This article has everything you need to know about Emily Greinke, Zach Greinke's wife. She has effortlessly juggled motherhood and her career to become an entertainment and fashion industry household name. Emily is, without a doubt, a role model to most mothers and young women.

