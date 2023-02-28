Meet Zach Greinke's wife: Everything to know about Emily Greinke
Celebrities often have to live under the constant scope of the media, which means they do not get an entirely private life. As a result, those closely related to them also become famous by association. This has been the case for Emily Greinke, Zach Greinke's wife. As an American professional baseball pitcher for the Kansas City Royals of Major League Baseball (MLB), Zach is a six-time All-Star and Gold Glove Award winner.
Emily Greinke is an American former cheerleader, beauty queen and celebrity wife. Over the years, she has always been her husband's number-one cheerleader. However, beyond her marriage to Zach, there are juicy details to uncover about her.
Emily Greinke's profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Emily Greinke
|Nickname
|Emily
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|November 11 1984
|Age
|39 years old (2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Scorpio
|Birthplace
|Florida, United States of America
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Height in feet
|5'8"
|Height in centimetres
|176
|Weight in kilograms
|65
|Weight in pounds
|143
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Education
|Apopka High School, University of Central Florida
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Marital status
|Married
|Spouse
|Zach Greinke
|Children
|Griffin, Jordy and Bode Greinke
|Parents
|Walter and Bonnie Kuchar
|Sibling
|Nick Kuchar
|Famous for
|Being a celebrity wife
|Profession
|Beauty pageant, model and former cheerleader
|Net worth
|$200,000
|@emilygreinke
Emily Greinke's age
Emily was born to her parents, Walter and Bonnie Kuchar, on November 11 1984, in Florida, USA. As of 2023, she is 39 years old. The model's zodiac sign is Scorpio.
Education
The former cheerleader completed her high school education at Apopka High School in northwest Orange County, Florida, USA. She later enrolled at the University of Central Florida, studying Communication.
Emily Greinke's spouse
Zach and Emily started dating in high school. In a private wedding ceremony, the love birds walked down the aisle on November 21 2009. Although they have been married for over a decade, the couple has never made headlines for any rumours or controversies. The duo seem happy and in love.
Does Emily Greinke have children?
The romantic couple has three sons, Bode Nicholas, Griffin and Jordy Zachary. Bode was born on July 23 2013, Griffin on June 2017, and Jordy Zachary on November 2021. Not much is known about these kids as they are still young and yet to pursue their careers.
Career
Beauty and modelling were something Emily had an interest in ever since her childhood. After finishing high school, she auditioned for the Dallas Cowboys cheerleader nationwide auditions. Emily, 18, joined the National Football League (NFL) team as a cheerleader for two years. She has also appeared on the cover of a magazine featuring Cowboys cheerleaders.
In 2002, Zach Greinke's wife also won the Miss Daytona Beach USA. Currently, she has established a successful career as a fashion stylist. The fashion stylist has her own company, Styled By Em, where she styles celebrities and shares fashion hacks with others.
Emily Greinke's net worth
As of 2023, the model has an estimated net worth of $200,000. She has amassed this wealth from her successful career as a cheerleader, fashion stylist and model.
What is Zach Greinke famous for?
Zach made his MLB debut with the Royals in 2004. Some of the MLB teams he has played for include:
- Houston Astros
- Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim
- Milwaukee Brewers
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Arizona Diamondbacks
What is Zach Greinke's salary?
Zach's estimated net worth is $120 million as of 2023. Furthermore, he earns an annual salary of around $13 million from his professional career as a baseball player.
Emily Greinke’s Instagram
The fashion stylist is active on her social media platforms, posting pictures and videos of her husband and kids. She has 13.3K followers with 441 posts on Instagram.
This article has everything you need to know about Emily Greinke, Zach Greinke's wife. She has effortlessly juggled motherhood and her career to become an entertainment and fashion industry household name. Emily is, without a doubt, a role model to most mothers and young women.
