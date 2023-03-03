List of Future's baby mamas and children: Is he currently dating?

Speculations about how many baby mamas and children are in Future's life draw more attention to the rapper's life. The Grammy Award winner, whose real name is Nayvadius Wilburn, stirred the pot when he wrote Mother's Day messages to some of the women he has had kids with, prompting questions on the women's identities.

Future and his children at the 5th Annual FreeWishes Foundation A Winter Wishland at Bessie Branham Park in December 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: @Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Future, the Atlanta-born rapper, is no stranger to the courts. He has had his fair share of facing the law to solve child paternity and support cases. In 2020, he wished six of his baby mamas a happy Mother's Day, and the post raised eyebrows about the number of kids he has sired. So, go through these details as they decipher that aspect of the rapper's life.

Who are all of Future's baby mommas?

Besides unveiling details about the women who have borne the rapper's kids, these details let you in on Future's kids' names and the nature of the rapper's relationship with their mothers. They also hint at the murky wrangles around Future's child support payments.

1. Jessica Smith

Jessica Smith, Future's first baby mama, prefers to avoid the limelight. Therefore, you might never hear much from her. She bore the rapper's first son, Jakobi Wilburn, in 2002.

In 2016, Jessica sued the rapper for child support, alleging that the rapper had neglected Jakobi by failing to maintain a "loving and meaningful relationship with his son." She also claimed that Jokabi suffered from emotional and behavioural disorders and was underperforming in school because of the non-existent relationship with his father.

In her lawsuit, Jessica also sought an increase of $2,800 in child support, one of Future's child support payment struggles. A positive paternity test made the judge grant her wish.

Future (C) with his children at "Ferdinand" special screening hosted by Future & FreeWishes Foundation at Regal Atlantic Station in December 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: @Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

2. India J

India J, Nayvadius' second baby mama, prefers a quiet and private life. They share a daughter, Londyn Wilburn, and seem to have a cordial relationship since Future wished her a happy Mother's Day in 2020. Future allegedly has an 'adopted' son, Jaiden Wilburn, India. Jaiden was a kid when the rapper met his mum, and he reportedly raised him as his son. However, he has not legally adopted him.

Future and Londyn Wilburn at the 65th Grammy Awards In February 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @Lester Cohen

Source: Getty Images

3. Ciara

Nayvadius and Ciara's public romance had fans thinking it would last a while, especially after the rapper proposed to Ciara. They even planned their wedding in November 2013, although they had to postpone the plans due to Ciara's pregnancy.

How many kids does Future have with Ciara?

In May 2014, Ciara and Nayvadius welcomed their only child and son, Future Zahir Wilburn. However, shortly after their son's birth, the walls of their relationship came crumbling down. The rapper faced persistent infidelity rumours, which allegedly culminated in their breakup. Nonetheless, Nayvadius appears to have a cordial relationship with Ciara.

Future and Future Zahir Wilburn at the Free Wishes Foundation Interactive Winter Wonderland in December 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: @Prince William

Source: Getty Images

4. Brittni Mealy

Who is Future's baby mama, Brittni? Brittni Mealy and Future have a son, Prince Wilburn, and the pair have worked out how to raise him without going to court. In 2018, rumours alleged that Brittni had gotten back with Future, although she rubbished the claims adding that there is no chance of a reunion between them.

In 2021, Brittni accused the rapper of mistreating her for declining his sexual advances towards her. A frustrated Mealy shared screenshots of her son's conversation with his father, with the rapper demeaning her.

Brittni Mealy and Nayvadius at a Party at compound Nightclub in January 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: @Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

5. Joie Chavis

Joie Chavis is Future's fifth baby mama, and they appear to have an amicable relationship. A section of social media users expected another court battle involving her and the rapper after it was reported that Chavis was pregnant with Hendrix Wilburn, the rapper's fifth baby. However, Nayvadius did not deny the child; he even attended his baby shower.

Future and Joie have a co-parenting agreement and appear to adhere to it. Joei runs a fitness company, Joei In Life, and the rapper occasionally shouts it out on his social media platforms.

6. Eliza

In 2019, Nayvadius found himself before the courts after Eliza, his sixth baby mama, sued him for paternity, child support and custody. According to a revelation on The Wendy William Show, the award-winning rapper had instructed Eliza to terminate the pregnancy. A DNA test confirmed that Nayvadius had fathered Eliza's child, Reign.

7. Two more baby mamas

Besides the figures above, Nayvadius has two more kids, Paris Wilburn and Kash Wilburn, born to unidentified women. The rapper revealed that he had two more children saying,

My son, Kash's mother, is a real one. Cut from a different cloth! Happy Mother’s Day, baby K.

Paris, your mom deserves it. Happy Mother’s Day, Mami.

Is Future dating currently?

Following his spit from Lori Harvey, the rapper got into a relationship with Dess Dior, a female rapper. Dess is no stranger on the rapper's socials; they have also been spotted in public together on multiple occasions.

Frequently asked questions

Nayvadius Wilburn might have secured his spot in the entertainment industry. However, the answers to these questions let you into the Grammy Award-winning artist's romantic life. They also give a glimpse into his past relationships.

How many children does Future have?

As of March 2023, the rapper has fathered eight children. However, he has not always admitted to being the father to all his kids.

Does Future have any kids?

The rapper has sired eight kids with different women. They include Jakobi Wilburn, Londyn Wilburn, Future Zahir Wilburn, Prince Wilburn, Hendrix Wilburn, Reign, Paris Wilburn and Kash Wilburn.

Does Future have a son named Jaiden?

The rapper allegedly adopted J India's son, Jaiden, and helped raise him. However, he did not legally adopt him.

Nayvadius Wilburn is notably known for his rapping prowess, and projects such as Hndrxx, Pluto, and Honest have significantly propelled his fame. Future's baby mamas and children have made him top the headlines, some for not-so-good reasons. Nonetheless, they have not stopped him from pursuing his career.

READ ALSO: All Lil Wayne's kids and baby mamas: How many kids does he have?

Briefly.co.za published extensive details about Lil Wayne's kids and baby mamas. How many kids does the rapper have? Has he ever been married?

Lil Wayne was solely raised by his mother and did not have a solid relationship with his biological father. As a result, he strives to have a secure and consistent relationship with his kids. Is that the case with their mothers?

Source: Briefly News