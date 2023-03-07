Star Wars actor Audie Rick’s biography: Everything to know

Audie Rick is one of the youngest Hollywood stars who has taken the entertainment industry by storm. When he is not gracing your screens in different films, the star is modelling or breaking the internet. Just who is this young, all-rounded star?

Audie Rick is a young child actor best known for his roles in Star Wars and 1883. Photo: @audie.rick.official on Instagram (Modified by author)

Perhaps most people know Audie Rick from his remarkable performance in Star Wars. But what most might not know is that he has graced many films since his acting debut at five years old.

Audie Rick’s profile and bio summary

Famous as Star Wars' actor Date of birth 20 December 2015 Place of birth California, USA Zodiac sign Sagittarius Age 7 years (as of March 2023) Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Father George Rick Mother Donna Rick Sibling (1) Adeline Gray Rick Profession Actor, Model, and Internet Personality Height in inches 3' 9½" Height in centimetres 116 cm Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Estimated net worth $200k Instagram audie.rick.official

Who is Audie Rick?

He is a child actor, model, and internet personality from California. Here are interesting things to know about him.

Audie Rick is a talented seven-year-old, who acts, models, and identifies as an Instagram sensation. Photo: Ethan Miller

How old is Audie Rick?

Audie was born on 20 December 2015 in California, United States. Audie Rick's age, as of March 2023 is 7 years.

Who are Audie Rick's parents?

His father is George Rick, a wrestler, and his mother is Donna Rick, who manages his Instagram account. Surprisingly, none of his parents are in the acting industry, as most people speculate.

Audie Rick’s sister

Adeline Gray Rick is his younger sister. Like Audie, she is a child model who has garnered a decent following on her Instagram.

How tall is Audie Rick?

Audie's current height is 3' 9½" an approximated 1.16 m. It is expected to change as he is still growing.

Audie Rick’s height is currently stated as 1.16m or 3' 9½". Photo: @audie.rick.official on Instagram (Modified by author)

Audie Rick’s career

The young star started acting at the tender age of 5. He made his acting debut in 2019 in Kenobi: A Star Wars Story as Luke Skywalker. He starred in other projects, including:

1883 (2021) as John Dutton

(2021) as John Dutton 1883: The Road West (2022)

Who is Audie Rick in Yellowstone?

He plays the role of young John Dutton Sr. in this western Paramount+ series. The young boy’s talent and diversity has been magnified by this role.

Other works

Besides acting, Audie is also a model and Instagram personality. Photo: @audie.rick.official on Instagram (Modified by author)

Child actor Audie Rick is also a model who has worked with various modelling agencies such as Paloma Model Talent. He has also participated in commercial modelling gigs such as Daisy Sour Cream and Disney Shopping.

The model has also done several shoots for child magazines. In 2019, he worked with Disney in a story entitled Frozen 2 alongside Calliah Sophie Estrada.

Audie is also an Instagram influencer, who boasts 10.8K followers as of 7 March 2023. His mother controls this page and often posts videos and pictures of the family, as well as Audie's projects.

Audie Rick from Star Wars' net worth

Though not officially provided, Audie Rick’s net worth is believed to be about $200K. Photo: @audie.rick.official on Instagram (Modified by author)

Although there are no official reports about his net worth, most profiles estimate it totals to $200,000. Thanks to his fame and talent, this star has become one of the youngest earning child actors.

Audie Rick is a young, talented actor who has starred in projects such as Kenobi: A Star Wars Story and Yellowstone. Although his parents are not in the acting industry, he is doing well and making a name for himself.

