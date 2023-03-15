Tia Mowry's net worth, age, siblings, movies, TV shows, and profiles

Tia Mowry is best recognised as an American media personality who has won the hearts of many through her impeccable entertainment skills. She made entry into the entertainment industry when she was young and has starred in many films and television shows. In this article, we learn about Tia Mowry's net worth and more.

Tia Mowry is 45 years old as of 2023 and thus, she has accumulated a net worth of approximately $4 million from her career as an actress, producer, author and television host. She has a twin sister named Tamera, who is 2 minutes older than her.

Profile summary

Full name Tia Mowry Gender Female Date of birth 6 July 178 Age 45 years old as 2023 Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Gelhausen, Hesse, Germany Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 cm Weight in kilograms 58 kg Weight in pounds 128 Ibs Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Marital status Divorced Education Pepperdine University Occupation Actress, voiceover artist, TV host, producer, and author Net worth Approximately $4 million Social media @tiamowry

Tia Mowry’s age

Tia was born on the 6th of July 1978 in Germany and as per her date of birth, she is 45 years old as of 2023. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Tia Mowry’s net worth

As seen in reports, her net worth is approximately $4 million, which she accumulated as she progressed in her career. Tia’s source of income is not only acting but also includes television hosting, being a voiceover artist, producer and author.

Who is Tia Mowry’s sister?

Tamera Darvette Mowry-Housley is Tia’s twin sister, who was born in Gelnhausen, Hesse, Germany on the 6th of July 1978. Tamera is an actress, television personality and former singer. Like her sister Tia, she is also 45 years old as of 2023 and her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Tia Mowry’s height

Tia Mowry is 5 feet 5 inches and weighs approximately 58 kilograms. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Tia Mowry’s weight loss journey

According to sources, she revealed that she had lost 68 pounds two years after giving birth to her daughter Cairo. She shared a photo on her Instagram profile stating that she is proud of having lost weight at her own pace. The Sister, Sister star advised new moms to lose weight on their own time and do what makes them proud, not anyone else.

Who are Tia Mowry’s siblings?

Besides her famous twin sister Tamera, she has two brothers, Tahj and Tavior. Tahj followed in her sisters’ footsteps and pursued a career in acting, while Tavior chose music. Tavior experienced a foot injury that prevented him from following his passion for football. Thus, he is a musician.

Tia Mowry’s movies and TV shows

She began her acting career at a young age alongside her sister Tamera. Over the years, she has perfected her acting skills and branched out to other avenues, including television production. Below is a list of some of the movies and TV shows she has worked on:

Movies Television shows 2021: Miracle in Motor City as Amber DuPont 2019: Tamron Hall as Tia Mowry 2019: A Family Reunion Christmas as Cocoa McKellan 2019: A Black Lady Sketch Show as Imani 2019: A Very Vintage Christmas as Dodie Brite 2016: Man with a Plan as Brenda 2018: A Gingerbread Romance as Taylor 2016: Cocktails with Khloe as Tia Mowry 2018: My Christmas Inn as Jen Taylor 2015: Rosewood as Cassie 2018: Invisible as Tonya Lewis 2015: Fresh Beat Band of Spies as Sindy Sauernotes 2013: Bratz: Go to Paris voicing Sasha 2013: Instant Moms as Stephanie Phillips

Tia Mowry’s family

She has two children named Cairo Tiahna Hardrict and Cree Hardrict, who are respectively five and twelve years old. Furthermore, her father is Timothy Mowry, a 67-year-old Irish-American and ex-husband to Darlene Mowry, Tia’s mother. Tia is also an aunt to her sister’s two children, Ariah Talea Housley and Aden John Tanner Housley.

Who is older between Tia and Tamera?

Tamera is the older sibling, as she was born at 4:30 p.m. Her twin sister Tia followed at 4:32 p.m. This means that although the sisters are the same age, Tia is two minutes younger.

Are Tia and Tamera still close?

Like any other siblings, Tia and Tamera have surely had squabbles and been in situations where they disagree with each other on things. Still, this has not resulted in them separating. It has been mentioned that the two sisters are incredibly close. Sources reveal that they had a tearful reunion after the covid-19 pandemic kept them apart for months.

What is Tia and Tamera’s nationality?

Tia and Tamera were born in Germany, but it is understood that their parents were already American citizens before their birth. They then returned to America after their birth, where Tia and Tamera acquired their American nationality.

What is Tia Mowry’s health condition?

She was diagnosed with endometriosis prior to having her children and as a result, she believed that conceiving would not be possible. However, the conception of her children proved her thoughts otherwise. Even then, this health condition made her pregnancy difficult.

Are Tia and Cory still married?

Tia and Cory Hardrict are no longer married, and their divorce came after 14 years of marriage. Reports state that Tia shared with the media how her awakening and decision to focus on her happiness led to her filing for divorce.

This article has stated what Tia Mowry's net worth is and given the lesser-known facts about her. Tia has cemented her name in America’s showbiz industry and her children have a great role model to look up to.

