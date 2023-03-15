Skip Bayless's net worth, age, children, spouse, salary, occupation, profiles

Skip Bayless is an American sports columnist, commentator, and television personality. He is renowned for his commendable work as a commentator on the ESPN2 show First Take with Stephen A. Smith. His immensely successful career has made fans curious about Skip Bayless's net worth and personal life.

Skip was interested in sports at an early age and loved playing baseball and basketball in school.

John Edward Bayless II, alias Skip Bayless, is an American sports commentator whose perspective has set him apart. He has risen to be one of the finest and most successful sports commentators in the United States. So, what is Skip Bayless's net worth? How tall is Skip Bayless?

Skip Bayless's profiles and bio

Full name John Edward Bayless II Popularly known as Skip Bayless Date of birth December 4, 1951 Age 71 years (As of 2023) Birthplace Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Classen High School College Vanderbilt University Horoscope Sagittarius Father John Sr Bayless Mother Levita Bayless Brother Rick Bayless Height 5'8 feet (1.78m) Weight 80 Kg (Approx) Sexuality Straight Body structure Muscular Eye colour Hazel Hair colour Dark Blonde Profession Sports commentator, Columnist, Sportswriter Marital status Married Wife Ernestine Sclafani Social media Instagram, Twitter, Facebook Net worth $17 million

How old is Skip Bayless?

The sports commentator was born on December 4, 1951, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, United States. Thus, Skip Bayless's age is 71 years as of 2023. He holds American nationality.

Skip Bayless's family

His father is John Bayless Sr., and his mother is Levita Bayless. The Bayless family runs the Hickory House restaurant, famous for its barbecue. Skip has a younger brother, Rick Bayless, a restaurateur, celebrity chef, and TV personality. He has a younger sister too.

Skip Bayless's education

He studied at Northwest Classen High School, where he developed an interest in basketball and other sports. Later, he proceeded to Vanderbilt University for his undergraduate degree in English and History. He graduated in 1974 and embarked on his career as a sports journalist.

Who is Skip Bayless's spouse?

Despite being in the public domain, Skip has been discreet about his dating life. He is rumoured to have dated one of his college mates, and they married. However, they parted ways in unclear circumstances.

In 2005, Bayless met Ernestine Sclafani. They dated for years and tied the knot in 2016. They are still together to date.

Ernestine was born on Long Island and is a New York native. Professionally, she is a media relations specialist and an advisor on public relations.

Skip was a letterman's club officer and wrote for his high-school newspaper sports column.

Does Skip Bayless have a kid?

There are no details linking Skip to any child. Similarly, there are no rumours of his wife, Ernestine, getting pregnant.

Skip Bayless's career

Skip began his career as a sports columnist for The Miami Herald. In 1976, he joined the Los Angeles Times as a sports investigative columnist.

He later wrote for The Dallas Morning News for three years, and his impressive work caught the attention of The Wall Street Journal, and he was hired.

In 1991, Skip began hosting a sports show on the Dallas radio station KLIF.

Between 1994 to 1996, he started producing radio shows, where he began with The Skip Bayless Show for the Fort Worth radio station.

In 1998, he joined the Chicago Tribune as its chief sports columnist. He later quit in July 2001 and started co-hosting the ESPN weekend show alongside Larry Beil.

From 2007 to 2016, Skip was an analyst on the ESPN talk show First Take alongside Stephen A. Smith.

In 2021, the television host signed a four-year contract worth $32 million with Fox Sports.

Skip Bayless's movies

In 2006, Skip appeared in a cameo role in Rocky Balboa .

. In 2010, he appeared in 30 for 30 films.

films. In 2011, he appeared in a documentary called Herschel, which is about a University of Georgia player called Herschel Walker.

The sports journalist started playing baseball and basketball in his senior year. He represented his school at the Oklahoma Boys State program.

Source: UGC

Skip Bayless's books

Along with massive success in his professional career, Skip has also published several books:

1996: Hell-Bent: The Crazy Truth About the Win or Else Dallas Cowboys

1993: The Boys: The Untold Story of the Dallas Cowboys Season on the Edge

1989: God's Coach: The Hymns, Hype, and Hypocrisy of Tom Landry's Cowboys

Skip Bayless's awards and honours

2008: Skip was selected for the Oklahoma City Wall of Fame

2009: Was inducted as one of the five members of the inaugural class of the Vanderbilt Student Media Hall of Fame.

2012: Nominated for a Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Sports Personality.

What is Skip Bayless's height and weight?

The sports journalist measures 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 80 kg. He has dark blonde hair with hazel eye colour.

What does Skip Bayless eat every day?

The commentator is famous for his diet and exercise routine. He eats the same meal for breakfast, lunch, and dinner to maintain his physique. He has taken chicken and broccoli every day since 2007.

How did Skip Bayless get famous?

Skip Bayless has had an illustrious career. However, his career turned to a more popular outlook only when he paired up with Stephen A. Smith to host ESPN's First Take.

Are Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless still friends?

Yes, both of them have certified that they are still good friends. Moreover, in a light-hearted way, they also talked about their secret desire to work together again someday.

How much does Skip Bayless make?

Skip has a net worth estimated at $17 million. A significant part of his income comes from his salary at Fox Sports. Also, Skip Bayless's salary at Fox Sports is estimated at $5 million a year.

Above is everything about Skip Bayless's net worth, career, family, and personal life. He is a phenomenal sports columnist, commentator, and television host. He is also a writer and producer for different television shows.

