Why the passing of Gloria Bosman is a huge loss to South Africa

Gloria Bosman was a renowned South African jazz singer, vocal coach, guitarist, and composer from Soweto. She started singing in the church choir and quickly took over the county's jazz industry when she came on the scene in the late 1990s.

Bosman has been eulogized by many as a talented artist who knew what her fans wanted during live performances both locally and on international stages. The entire country is mourning a legend who has kept them entertained for the last two decades. Gloria's death comes just days after Mzansi lost rapper Costa Titch and a month after rapper AKA succumbed to gunshot wounds.

Gloria Bosman's profiles summary

Full name Gloria Bosman Year of birth 1973 Date of death 14th March 2023 Age at death 50 years in 2023 Place of birth Mofolo, Johannesburg and raised in Pimville, Soweto Nationality South African Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Children One daughter Education Pretoria Technikon (Opera) Profession Musician, vocal coach, composer, guitarist Genres Jazz, rock, soul, gospel Record label Sheer Sound (since 1999) Social media Instagram

Gloria Bosman's biography

Gloria was a South African jazz icon who infused other genres into her music, including gospel and rock. She is a multi-SAMA award winner and nominee and has worked with several industry greats, including Hugh Masekela, Oliver Mtukudzi, Sipho Mabuse, Moses Molelekwa, Tananas, and Sibongile Khumalo.

Bosman entertained her legion of fans on both local and international stages. She was appointed to the Board of the South African Music Rights Organization (SAMRO) during their Annual General Meeting in December 2022.

Gloria Bosman's cause of death

The jazz icon passed away on 14th March 2023 after a short illness. Her family confirmed the news of her passing through a statement sent via Gloria's Instagram account. SAMRO also released a press statement announcing the sudden demise of their newest board member.

Gloria Bosman's age and early life

Bosman was born in 1973, but her exact date of birth is not known. She was 50 years old at the time of her sudden passing. The singer was born in Mofolo, Johannesburg, and grew up in Pimville, Soweto, South Africa.

Gloria Bosman's husband

The jazz singer announced her engagement to singer Noxolo Hlatshwayo in 2019 after dating for about seven years. However, the two never tied the knot. Her family said in the statement that she was a mother, grandmother and sister but did not mention her being a wife. Gloria had one daughter and a grandchild.

Gloria Bosman's music career

Gloria's musical journey started in church, where she used to sing in the choir. She won a scholarship to study opera at the Pretoria Technikon (now called Tshwane University of Technology) following her performance at the Market Theatre in 1993.

Gloria was one of the first female artists to be signed to Sheer Sound record label in 1999. Throughout her decorated career, she performed in London, France, Amsterdam, Finland, Australia, and several African and South American countries.

The artist also performed in musical theatre productions. Some of her theatrical projects include African Songbook (2010), Porgy & Bess, Mandela Trilogy, and Songs of Migration.

Gloria Bosman's albums

The artist had six studio albums throughout her career. Her debut album, Tranquility, was released in 1999 and won her the SAMA Award for Best Newcomer. It was nominated for Best Contemporary Jazz Album and Best Female Artist categories at the 2001 SAMAs.

Her second album, The Many Faces of Gloria Bosman, came out in 2002. It earned her two KORA nominations for The Most Promising Female Artist and Best Southern African Artist. She also received a SAMA nomination for Best Jazz Vocal Album. She released her third album, Stop & Think, in 2003.

Her fourth studio album, Nature's Dance, was released in 2004 and earned her six SAMA nominations, including being named the Best Female Writer. She followed it with her fifth album, Emzini, in 2008 and her sixth project, Letters from the Heart Vol. 1, in 2010.

Gloria Bosman's songs

Gloria Bosman's discography has numerous great songs. These are some of her timeless hits;

Song Year Album Play Me the Love Songs 2003 Nature Dances Uzowuz’ Wakho 1999 Stop and Think There Will Come a Time 2002 Stop and Think Fever 2002 Stop and Think Wathembekile 2012 Gospel In Me Concert Vol. 1 Umunt’ Wakho 2002 Stop and Think Forever 2002 Stop and Think Time After Time 2002 Stop and Think The Look of Love 1999 Nature Dances Too Much Heaven 2003 Nature Dances Amaswidi 2018 Single Amaqwati 1999 Tranquility Let It Rain 2003 Nature Dances Lizzy 2002 Stop and Think Slowly 1999 The Very Best Of Compilation

Gloria Bosman's awards and nominations

Bosman was the recipient of several prestigious awards and nominations, including;

Standard Bank Young Artist (2000)

Two South African Music Awards (2001), including over 11 SAMA nominations.

Two KORA All Africa Music Award nominations

Naledi Awards nomination

Gloria Bosman's talent was unmatched as she could effortlessly blend different music genres. The South African jazz family has indeed lost a legend, but her legacy will live on through her incredible discography. Mzansi has lost another star, but heaven has gained a musical angel. May her soul rest in eternal peace!

