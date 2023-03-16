How did DJ Envy make his money? All about the famous radio personality

What is DJ Envy's real name? RaaShaun Casey, known professionally as DJ Envy, is an American disc jockey, commentator, record producer, and radio personality. He is one of the two hosts of the syndicated radio show The Breakfast Club, alongside Charlamagne Tha God, on Power 105.1. So, how tall is DJ Envy? How did he make his money?

DJ Envy made a name as one of New York City's finest mixtape producers. In the early 2000s, he premiered exclusive freestyles by artists like Fabulous, Jay-Z, and 50 Cent. Following his impressive work, he won the Justo Mixtape Award three times, and in 2008, he received the Most Influential Radio DJ Award. So, what is DJ Envy's nationality? Does he have a family?

DJ Envy's profiles and bio

Real name RaaShaun Casey Nickname DJ Envy Gender Male Date of birth September 3, 1997 Age 45 years (As of 2023) Profession DJ, Music Producer & Radio Personality Birth sign Virgo Country American Nationality American Current residence Kinnelon, New Jersey Religion Christian Ethnicity Afro-American Height 5ft 11 inches Weight 85 kg (Approx) Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Father Casey Mother Janet Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Gia Casey Children Madison, London, Brooklynn, Logan, and Jaxson College Hampton University Social media Instagram, Facebook, Twitter Net worth $7 million

How old is DJ Envy?

The disc jockey was born on September 3, 1977, in Queens, New York, United States. Thus, DJ Envy's age is 45 years as of 2023. He holds American nationality and believes in the Christian religion.

DJ Envy's education

He attended a local private school in the United States. Later, he proceeded to Hampton University in Virginia to pursue a bachelor's degree in business management.

DJ Envy's family

He was born into a well-settled family in New York, United States. The father is Mr Casey, a businessman by profession, and the mother, Janet Casey, is a housewife. Details about his siblings are not provided.

Is DJ Envy still married?

He is still married to his lovely wife, Gia Casey. DJ Envy's wife is of Chinese-Jamaican heritage. The happy couple tied the knot in 2001 and are blessed with five children: Madison, Brooklynn, London, Logan, and Jaxson Casey.

What does Gia Casey do for a living?

DJ Envy started his journey in the world of music at 23 years. Even though he was creating music at 16, he joined a professional musicians club when he began doing a disc jockey job professionally.

DJ Clue introduced him to music and circuits. He used to work as a gardener for DJ Clue and used to beatbox while taking care of plants. His growing reputation made clue sign him for his record label.

His first DJ job was in 2000, and within no time, he was a force to reckon with in the entertainment industry. In 2007, DJ Envy started his solo career and released three successful albums in six years.

The year 2009 was his breakthrough after he joined MTV, and within no time, he rose to be one of the most enviable video jockeys working on MTV.

Radio journey

He started his radio journey when he mixed for the Hot 97's morning show Takin' it to the streets, hosted by Angie Martinez. In 2008, Casey co-hosted the radio show alongside Miss Jones.

In December 2010, he started radio hosting The Breakfast Club with Angela Yee and Charlamagne Tha God. The show was a great hit and is among the highest-rated radio shows. The trio was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in August 2020.

Casey runs a real estate business outside the entertainment industry and has worked with several big brands, including Reebok, Sprite, Sean Jean, and Foot Locker.

He also serves as the President & CEO of BLOK Entertainment. This is his management and production company that has already produced tracks for top artists like Foxy Brown, DMX, Juvenile, Petey Pablo, and Funkmaster Flex.

What songs did DJ Envy produce?

Below are his albums and productions:

Albums

2003: The Desert Storm Mixtape: Blok Party

2007: The Co-Op

2009: It's Moovin

2011: Love and Envy

2011: Audio Uprising

2014: Full Breach

2018: F2D Presents Hall of Fame 2

2018: Just A Kid From Queens

Productions

2000: Feel the Hate by The Murderers

2001: Broken Silence by Foxy Brown

2001: The Bad Guy by Fabolous

2003: Right/Wrong by DMX

2003: Getting Down by DMX, Kashmir, & Bazaar Royale

2004: Wait a Minute by Joe Budden

What is DJ Envy's height?

The radio personality measures 5 feet 11 inches and weighs around 85 kg. Casey has a muscular body, dark hair, and brown eyes.

How did DJ Envy make his money?

The disc jockey has an estimated net worth of $7 million. Casey's income sources include live concerts, DJing at clubs and private parties, record label associations, and real estate. Besides, he has a very successful hip-hop career.

DJ Envy's house

Casey is believed to have a couple of homes. In 2006, he purchased a home in New Jersey. Later in 2020, he bought another lavish house in New Jersey.

DJ Envy's car show

If you love cars and family fun, this is a car show and fun family event you cannot miss. You get to see a wide variety of the hottest celebrity and old-school cars while enjoying activities for the whole family. Follow him on his IG and know when the next show is.

The above is all about the famous DJ and radio personality. If he is not on your radio or television, the multitalented DJ Envy is behind turntables in premiere nightclubs throughout NYC. His aspirations are unending, and his drive is unshakable.

