Who is Marumo Gallants' coach, Dylan Kerr? Everything about him

Dylan Kerr's name commands respect in African football, with over three decades of a career as a player and coach. He is currently a consultant to Marumo Gallants, one of South Africa's top football clubs. With his input that has taken the premier soccer club to the height of success, fans are keen to know more about him.

Dylan Kerr started his career with Sheffield Wednesday in 1984. Photo: @dylankerrlegend (modified by author)

Known for an earned reputation as a skilled tactician and a master motivator, Dylan Kerr is a Maltese-born English football manager and retired professional footballer. He played as a left-back and defender early in his football career. He has played and coached in countries such as England, Kenya, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe.

Profile summary

Full name Dylan Perr Gender Male Date of birth 14 January 1967 Age 56 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Valletta, Malta Nationality England, Malta Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in kilograms 72 Marital status Divorced Profession Football player/coach Net worth $1 - $5 million

How old is Dylan Kerr?

Dylan Kerr's age in 2023 is 56 years. He was born in Valletta, Malta, on 14 January 1967 but grew up in Mexborough, England. Despite being a public figure, his family and educational background information is undisclosed.

Who did Dylan Kerr play for?

The renowned football player started his career with Sheffield Wednesday in 1984 and left in 1988. After achieving a good playing expose with the Arcadia Shepherds of South Africa, he returned to the UK and entered Leeds United in 1989. His team won the Divison 2 and Divison 1 titles there, but he needed a regular starting place.

Dylan Kerr was recently appointed as a consultant for the Marumo Gallants. Photo: @dylankerrlegend (modified by author)

Here is a run-through of the different clubs and leagues the talented football star has played for:

Sheffield Wednesday (1984-1988)

Arcadia Shepherds (1988-1989)

Leeds United (1989-1993)

Doncaster Rovers on loan (1991)

Blackpool on loan (1991)

Reading (1993-1996)

Carlisle United (1996)

Kilmarnock (1996-2000)

Slough Town (2000)

Kidderminster Harriers (2000)

Hamilton Academical (2001)

Exeter City (2001)

Greenock Morton (2001-2002)

East Stirlingshire (2002)

Harrogate Town (2002)

Gateshead (2002)

Hamilton Academical (2003)

Kilwinning Rangers (2003)

Teams Dylan Kerr has coached

Following his retirement as a player, Kerr coached in Phoenix, Arizona, before returning to Scotland, where he served as the Football Development Officer for Argyll and Bute Council from 2005 to 2009. In addition, Kerr also worked for the Football Associations of England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland and obtained several UEFA badges.

In September 2009, he joined the South African football club Mpumalanga Black Aces as assistant manager. He had the privilege of working with head coach Sammy Troughton. In September 2017, as Gor Mahia's coach, he bagged the KPL Coach of the month award after guiding his side to five league victories. Aside from this, he has managed and coached several clubs, including:

Haipong FC (1 July 2013- 31 December 2014)

Simba FC (1 July 2015-30 Jun 2016)

Chesterf .U18 (1 July 2016-30 June 2017)

Gor Mahia FC (5 July 2017-18 November 2018)

Black Leopards (19 November 2018-30 June 2019)

Baroka FC (31 December 2019-13 November 2020)

Black Leopards (17 November 2020-25 January 2021)

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (8 February 2021-31 March 2021)

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (7 May 2021-15 July 2021)

Maroka Swallow FC (30 November 2021-20 September 2022)

Warriors (2022)

Dylan Kerr's tattoos

The several-title football winner is known as one of the coaches in the Football Association with several tattoos. He often tattoos his club's logo on his leg after an important achievement. He has four tattoos with each significance.

Dylan Kerr's wife

His ex-wife's name is unknown, but they married in 1995 when he was 28. They divorced within a year. Since then, there has been no news on if he remarried or has any children.

Dylan Kerr's latest news

Former Swallows FC boss Dylan was appointed to consult for an interim technical team for South African Premier Division club Marumo Gallants in January 2023. In a statement released by the club, it stated:

Marumo Gallants have appointed an interim technical consultant. Seasoned football coach Dylan Kerr will fill an advisory position as a consultant, with assistant coach Raymond Mdaka filling in as interim head coach.

Later, he was announced as the football club's coach but disclosed that he was waiting for his work permit to be approved to take over as the head coach. He replaced the outgoing coach Dan Malesela after the team suffered several game losses.

Dylan Kerr's salary and net worth

The exact salary of the football club manager has yet to be discovered. When he signed with Baroka FC, his basic gross salary for the 2019/20 session was R155,477. In the 2020/2021 season, it was R171 024, R188,127 for the 2021/22 season, and R206,939 for 2022/23.

This was revealed after he had issues with the club for none payment of his salary after they sacked him. According to sources, Kerr's alleged net worth is between $1 and $5 million.

Dylan Kerr is a well-known figure in the football association. His talent, skill, and dedication to his work have made him stand out in several countries and football clubs, making him one of the best in the game.

