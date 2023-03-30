American football quarterback Spencer Rattler has become a well-known figure in college football by playing for the South Carolina Gamecocks and breaking records. His family, including his mother, Susan Rattler, is one of his biggest supporters. Here is what we know about Susan.

The football star often credits Spencer Rattler’s mom and father as part of why he is in his current position due to their support and encouragement. Here is his mother's profile summary before we discuss their family.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Susan Konkel Rattler Nickname ‘Sue’ Date of birth 8 March 1970 Age 53 years of age (2023) Birthplace United States of America Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence Phoenix, Arizona, USA Current nationality American Marital status Married to Michael Rattler Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Children Spencer Michael Rattler and Olivia Rattler Profession Teacher Native language English Social media profiles Twitter Instagram

Spencer Rattler’s family is quite sport-orientated, with his sister being an avid volleyball player and his mother proudly boasting about being a 'football and volleyball mom' on her social media profile. So, what are his parents doing when they are not supporting their children?

Who is Spencer Rattler’s mom?

As mentioned, his mother is Susan Konkel Rattler. She is a hands-on mother who often brags about her children online.

How old is Susan?

His mother was born on 8 March 1970. This makes Susan Rattler’s age 53 as of 2023.

Susan Rattler’s job

According to her social media, she is a second-grade teacher and is passionate about what she does. She did not go into other details.

Susan is a proud mother to her two children. Photo: @RattlerSue on Twitter (modified by author)

Spencer Rattler’s father

His father is Mike Rattler, with his full name being Michael. Mike Rattler’s occupation is reported as being a regional sales representative.

Who is Spencer Rattler's sister?

Spencer Rattler’s sister is Olivia Rattler, another sporting champion in her own right. She is a student at Missouri State University, where she also plays volleyball.

What is Rattler's ethnicity?

The athlete's distinctive features have many fans wondering what his ethnicity is. He is of mixed race, with his mother being Caucasian and his father being African-American.

Where is Spencer Rattler now?

Spencer began his college football career with Oklahoma in 2019 and then changed to South Carolina in 2021, following his previous head coach Shane Beamer. The duo have a solid bond on and off the field.

Despite being eligible for the 2023 NFL draft, the football star decided to forgo the draft and return to the South Carolina Gamecocks for the 2023 season, a well-received move from supporters and students alike.

Although significantly less is known about football star Spencer Rattler's mother, Susan Rattler, we can confirm she is an incredibly hand's-on, supportive parent regarding her two children, often posting about their accomplishments online.

