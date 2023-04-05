Indiana Hawke's biography: The personal life of Ethan Hawke's daughter

Indiana Hawke is a celebrity child popularly known as Ethan Hawke's youngest daughter. Her father is an American actor who has won several accolades for his significant contribution in Hollywood's film industry. As such, many have developed a keen interest in learning more about Ethan Hawke's daughter.

Ethan Hawke with her daughters Clementine (L) and Indiana (L). Photo: @ethanhawke (modified by author)

Indiana is the 12-year-old daughter to Ethan Hawke and Ryan Shawhughes. While she is famous because of her parents, not much is known about her. Her parents married in 2008 and have since been together. She is the youngest of her siblings, two of which are in the entertainment industry.

Indiana Hawke's profile and bio summary

Full name Indiana Hawke Gender Female Date of birth 23 July 2011 Age 12 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Eye colour Blue Hair colour Brown Marital status Single Siblings Clementine Hawke, Maya Hawke and Levon Hawke Famous for Being Ethan Hawke's youngest child

Indiana Hawke's age

Indiana was born on the 23rd of July in 2011 and according to her date of birth, she is 12 years old as of 2023. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

Who is Ethan Hawke's wife?

He married his wife, Ryan Shawhughes in 2008. She is an American actress and film producer who made her debut in the entertainment industry in 2006. The couple started dating after Ethan and his then-wife, Uma Thurman, divorced.

Indiana Hawke's parents

Indiana's father is Ethan Hawke and he is popularly known as an American actor, movie director and writer. As of 2023, Ethan has starred in many Hollywood movies, including The Black Phone, Sinister, 24 Hours to Live, and Predestination. Ryan Shawhughes is Indiana's mother. She is a Columbia University alumnus and mainly works behind the scenes as a film producer.

Ethan Hawke's children

Ethan has a total of four children as of 2023. Two are from his marriage with Uma and they are Maya Hawke (25) and Levon Hawke (21). His daughters with Ryan are Clementine Hawke (15) and Indiana Hawke (12). Ethan's eldest children have followed in his and their mother's footsteps by pursuing careers in the entertainment industry.

How old is Ethan Hawke?

Ethan Hawke attends the Premiere Of Marvel Studios' Moon Knight at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi

He was born on the 6th of November in 1970 and as per his date of birth, Ethan is 53 years old as of 2023. According to his birth month, his zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Did Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman have a child?

They have two children who have started making their names known in America's film industry. Their 21-year-old son, Levon Hawke, made his debut in 2020, playing the character of a punk rocker in Netflix's series Stranger Things.

This article has provided information about Indiana Hawke, one of Ethan Hawke's daughter. It is understood that the 12-year-old has shown a keen interest in arts, but it is unknown if she will also follow in her parents' footsteps like her other siblings.

