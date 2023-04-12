Facts about Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni's arrest, Dr Nandipha Madugumana's father

Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, Dr Nandipha's father, is the latest suspect affiliated with the Thabo Bester prison escape story. As the police unveil layers of the incident, more suspects are being identified and arrests made, slowly filling in the missing pieces of the puzzle.

Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, Dr Nandipha Madugumana's father, has been implicated in the Thabo Bester case. Photo: @IamMzilikazi (modified by author)

Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni's arrest surprised Mzansi, questioning his relationship with Thabo Bester. As a result, these details unpack unknown facts while piecing up the available evidence to keep you up to speed with the events in the story.

Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni's facts

While a section of Mzansi is curious to find more updates on the Thabo Bester case, others have been interested in knowing what did Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni do? Outlined below are important details about the issue and his involvement.

Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni's age

According to reports and updates on the case, Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni is 65 years old. He hails from Bloemfontein.

Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni's occupation

Before the sudden twist in events that found him in the dock, Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni was an Eastern Cape businessman. He previously had a long-standing career as a highly respected educator.

Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni's arrest

On Monday, 10th April 2023, the police confirmed that they had arrested Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, Dr Nandipha's father. The arrest occurred over the weekend at his Port Edward home in KwaZulu-Natal. This happened a day before his daughter was nabbed in Tanzania.

Brigadier Athlande Mathe, the police spokesperson, also confirmed Senohe Matsoara was behind bars. Matsoara is the former G4S prison warder linked to Thabo Bester's case. According to reports, Senohe aided Bester's escape and allegedly spent the bribe money to purchase a R600,000 VW T-Roc.

Dr Nandipha and Thabo Bester

Zolile's fugitive daughter and Thabo Bester, the wanted convict, were arrested in Tanzania after two weeks of being on the run. Tanzanian police and Interpol arrested them alongside a Mozambican national, Zacharia Alberto. Zacharia is insinuated to be the driver who helped them cross different borders during their escape.

In May 2022, Thabo Bester escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre, run by the G4S. He faked his fiery death. Several prison officials have been implicated in the elaborate prison break at the Bloemfontein facility.

During the arrest, Bester had documents identifying him as Tommy William Kelly, a US citizen, while Magudumana went by Martha Patience Mmerika Nitshini. Photo: @IamMzilikazi (modified by author)

Dr Nandipha's latest news

Dr Nandipha and Thabo Bester face charges of breaching immigration laws, and the South African Police Service waits for Interpol to facilitate their return. Zacharia Alberto and Magudumana face charges of aiding and abetting a criminal to evade justice.

The police are also considering a raft of other charges, among them money laundering, corruption, fraud, and defeating the ends of justice, once the three get to South Africa.

Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni's wife

According to a publication by eNCA, the police were also looking for Zolile's wife and Dr Nandipha's brother. Details by a property developer revealed that the Magudumana family lived in Nandipha's Hyde Park apartment before Bester escaped prison. Do they know any information about the case?

Even though there is not much information about Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni's family, the story has a new twist. Nathi Sekeleni, Zolile's son and Nandipha's brother, had an exclusive interview. In the interview, he alluded he was privy to his sister's relationship with Thabo Bester.

Nathi stated that he demanded over R100,000 to keep the relationship secret. He, however, claims he made the demand while intoxicated and emotional after being evicted from his house. He also alleges he only went public about his sister's relationship out of concern.

Nathi insists he is ready to cooperate with law enforcement authorities.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana's father, Cornelius Sekeleni, and his co-accused, former G4S prison warder Senohe Matsoara in court. Photo: @IamMzilikazi (modified by author)

Extensive investigations

On 9th April 2023, another publication revealed that the police were investigating another possible clue. They were looking at the probable involvement of the three corpses Nandipha allegedly stole from mortuaries in Free State. The doctor reportedly stole three unclaimed bodies to use as a replacement for her lover during his prison escape.

According to Zimoja, one of the bodies the doctor identified as her father's, was found dumped in a river with its identification toe tag still on a week after she took possession of it.

Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni's charges

Dr Nanipha's dad faces murder, among other criminal charges. The state alleges that Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni and Senohe Matsoara killed the man whose body was found in Thabo Bester's cell. They reportedly planted the body in the cell and staged it as death by arson.

The two were arraigned before the Bloemfontein Magistrate Court on Tuesday, 11th April 2023. Zolile wore a navy blue top and a sling bag over his shoulders. In most of Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni's pictures captured during the session, he appeared stunned by the media presence in the courtroom and, at one point, covered his face to hide from the flashing camera lights. He later revealed his face to talk to his lawyer and a family member.

His alleged accomplice, Matsoara, stared straight at the cameras. He only expressed emotions while interacting with a member of the public who had covered her face.

Details on the charge sheet

According to the charge sheet presented before the court, around 3rd March 2022, Zolile and the former G4S warder murdered an unknown man. A post-mortem on the body revealed that he died due to blunt force trauma to the head. After the fire incident, the security company dismissed Senohe Matsoara, who worked as a security supervisor then.

Bail application

The matter was postponed to 17th April 2023 for further investigations and a probable bail application. Magistrate Motlholo Khani ordered that Matsoara be held at a police station, and Zolile be kept in custody in Brandfort.

These details about Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni give a 180 degrees turn of events in his life. He went from a highly-respected businessman to a state guest in a case marred with twists and layers.

