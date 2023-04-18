Aaron Rodgers' net worth, age, family, education, stats, teams played, profiles

Aaron Rodgers' net worth ranks him as the 45th highest-paid athlete worldwide. He is the star quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. In the 2010 season, Rodgers led the team to a victory in Super Bowl XLV, earning the Super Bowl MVP. In addition, he is a four-time winner of the Best NFL Player ESPY Award. But, of course, it has taken hours of practice and a lifetime's worth of dedication for him to be where he is today.

Outside of football, Rodgers has a minority ownership stake in the Milwaukee Bucks of the National Basketball Association (NBA); the Bucks won the 2021 NBA Finals.

Aaron Rodgers' profile summary and bio

Full name Aaron Charles Rodgers
Date of birth December 2 1983
Age 40 years old (2023)
Birthplace Chico, California, USA
Nationality American
Education Pleasant Valley High School, Butte Community College, University of Illinois
Height in feet 6'2"
Weight in pounds 225
Marital status Engaged
Fiancé Shailene Woodley
Parents Edward Wesley Rodgers and Darla Leigh
Siblings Luke and Jordan Rodgers
Profession Professional football player and philanthropist
Net worth $200 million

Aaron Rodgers' age

Aaron Rodgers (aged 40 as of 2023) was born on 2 December 1983 in Chico, California, USA. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Family background

Aaron's father, Edward Wesley, is a chiropractor who played as an offensive lineman for the Chico State Wildcats from 1973 to 1976. His mother, Darla Leigh, is a housewife. The sportsman has two brothers, Luke and Jordan.

Has Aaron Rodgers talked to his family?

The sportsman has allegedly not spoken to his family since December 2014. However, the exact reason for this remains unclear.

Education

The philanthropist completed his education at Oak Manor Elementary School in Ukiah before moving to Beaverton, Oregon. He then attended Vose Elementary and Whitford Middle School. In 1997, Aaron's family relocated back to Chico, where he enrolled at Pleasant Valley High School. Later, Rodgers proceeded to the University of Illinois to pursue a bachelor's degree.

How many children does Aaron Rodgers have?

The NFL star does not have a wife or children yet. However, he is engaged to Shailene Woodley.

Aaron Rodgers' stats

The American football sensation has played 18 seasons for the Packers. He has also achieved 475 touchdowns and was selected to play in 8 Pro Bowls.

Aaron Rodgers' net worth

The American football star has an estimated net worth of $200 million as of 2023. He has amassed this wealth from his contracts, endorsements and business ventures.

What is Aaron Rodgers' salary?

Aaron has only played for the Green Bay Packers in his NFL career. In August 2005, the sportsperson signed a five-year, $7.7-million deal with the team. The contract guaranteed him $5.4 million. On April 26, 2013, Rodgers agreed to a five-year, $110-million contract extension.

On August 29, 2018, he signed a four-year extension deal worth $134 million, featuring a $57.5 million signing bonus. In March 2022, the athlete agreed to a three-year extension contract worth $150.8 million, with $101.5 million guaranteed. He bags an annual salary of $20 million.

Aaron Rodgers' profiles

The humanitarian commands a huge internet following. He has 2.1 million Instagram followers, 4.5 million Twitter followers and 1.3 million Facebook followers.

Aaron Rodgers' net worth sets him apart from other American football quarterbacks. It indicates his determination and love for the game. The athlete has worked tirelessly to raise his career ranks and become a household name in the sports industry.

