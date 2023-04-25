Facts about Thapelo Amad's resignation from Joburg's mayoral position

Thapelo Amad is a South African politician who served as interim mayor of Johannesburg from January 2023 until his resignation on 24th April 2023. He is a member of the Muslim minority political party Al Jama-ah and made history as the first Muslim mayor of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality.

Thapelo was the first Muslim mayor in Johannesburg municipality. Photo: @Newzroom405, @PSAFLIVE on Twitter (modified by author)

Amad was born and raised in Soweto, Gauteng. He was Al Jama-ah's mayoral candidate since 2019 before finally landing the position following Mpho Phalatse's removal after a motion of no confidence in January 2023. Thapelo is also an Imam, and his Al Jama-ah profile reveals that he excels in ethics and self-governance and has knowledge of domestic public policy making.

Thapelo Amad's profiles summary and bio

Thapelo Amad's real surname Abubakr Thapelo Amad Year of birth 1982 Age 41 years in 2023 Place of birth Soweto, Gauteng, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg Nationality South African Religion Islamic Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Not known Children Two daughters Education Islamic Sciences degree, National School of Government (tertiary qualifications) Profession Politician, Imam Political party Al Jama-ah Social media Twitter Facebook

How old is Thapelo Amad?

The politician was born in 1982 in Soweto, Gauteng, South Africa, but his exact date of birth is not known. Thapelo Amad's age is 41 years in 2023.

Thapelo Amad's wife and children

Amad is married, but his wife's names is not known. The politician has two daughters, who he often posts on his Facebook page. Details about other Thapelo Amad family members are not available.

Thapelo has two daughters. Photo: @abubakrthapelo.amad on Facebook (modified by authr)

Thapelo Amad's education and qualifications

The Imam has a degree in Islamic Sciences and holds other tertiary-level qualifications. He obtained an NQF Level 4 in entrepreneurship and NQF Level 5 in gender mainstreaming in the public service at the National School of Government.

The former Johannesburg Municipality mayor enrolled for a certificate of competence with the South African Local Government Association (SALGA) as a media liaising officer. Thapelo Amad's qualifications also include being a fellow of the ASRI Future Leaders program and previously serving as the Chief Operating Officer of the National Black Business Caucus.

Thapelo Amad's political career

Amad is the provincial chairperson of the Al Jama-ah political party, whose primary mandate is to uphold Sharia law. The party holds three seats in the Johannesburg city council, which has 270 seats.

The politician was the regional political party leader and the chief whip in Johannesburg. He has also held several positions in the city's municipality, including being a Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Developmental Planning during Dada Morero's tenure in October 2022.

After former Johannesburg Municipality mayor Mpho Phalatse of the Democratic Alliance was voted out of office on 26th January 2023, Amad was nominated for mayor alongside Funzi Ngobeni from the ActionSA party and Phalatse. He won with 138 votes, while Phalatse got 81 and Ngobeni received 46 of the city council votes.

Thapelo being sworn in as the executive mayor of Johannesburg in January 2023. Photo: Gallo Images

Thapelo Amad's resignation

Thapelo resigned as Johannesburg Municipality mayor on 24th April 2023. It was later revealed that it was Amad's personal decision to quit. In his resignation letter, Amad said he noted dissatisfaction among the coalition members and decided to step down by putting the interests of the coalition above self to ensure its stability.

In a statement, the EFF revealed that Amad's decision was not a reaction to the motion of no confidence by ActionSA that was to happen on 25th April 2023. Thapelo Amad's mayoral achievements during his administration include the council passing of an R2 billion loan facility from the Development Bank of Southern Africa to finance service delivery initiatives in Joburg.

Thapelo Amad's contact details

Former Johannesburg mayor Thapelo Amad can be contacted through his email address abubakr.thapelo@aljama.co.za or abubakr.itla@gmail.com. He is also on Twitter as @ThapeloAmad and on Facebook as @abubakrthapelo.amad.

Thapelo resigned as Joburg mayor to ensure the coalition remains stable. Photo: Gallo Images

Thapelo Amad rose through the ranks to become the top citizen in the Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality. According to him, he achieved enough during his short-lived tenure, including salvaging the metro from a brutal multiparty government that was oppressive and hindered proper service delivery.

