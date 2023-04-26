Who is Kross Ermias Asghedom? Interesting details about Nipsey Hussle's son

Kross Ermias Asghedom is one of the most renowned celebrity kids in the world, thanks to his status as the late Nipsey Hussle's son with famous actress Lauren London. Nipsey, an American rapper, entrepreneur and activist, rose to stardom in 2005 when he released his debut mixtape, Slauson Boy. His mixtapes and singles topped the musical charts worldwide.

Sadly, Nipsey Hussle was shot outside his clothing store on 31 March 2019. Following the tragic event, Kross's famous mother has kept details about their son under wraps. This is what we know about him so far.

Kross Ermias Asghedom's profile and bio summary

Full name Kross Ermias Asghedom Nickname Kross Gender Male Date of birth 31 August 2016 Age 7 years of age (2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Parents Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London Half-siblings Emani Asghedom and Cameron Lennox Carter Net worth $1 million

How old is Kross Ermias Asghedom?

Kross Ermias Asghedom (aged 7 as of May 2023) was born on 31 August 2016 in Los Angeles, California, USA. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

Were Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle married?

Kross Ermias Asghedom's parents, Lauren and Nipsey, started dating in 2013 and were together until Nipsey died in 2019. Although it was rumoured that the pair had previously secretly wedded, Hussle's death certificate verified the rapper's marital status as single.

Who is Lauren London's first baby daddy?

Kross Ermias Asghedom's siblings include a half-brother, Kameron Lennox Carter. He is the child his mother had from her relationship with Lil Wayne. Emani Asghedom, Kross' half-sister, was born from Nipsey's previous relationship.

Kross Ermias Asghedom's career

Ermias is still in school and has yet to begin his professional journey. His father's career was at its peak at his time of death. Some of Nipsey Hussle's top songs include:

Double up (2019)

(2019) Victory Lap (2018)

(2018) Crenshaw (2013)

(2013) Mailbox Money (2014)

(2014) Victory Lap (2018)

How much is Kross Ermias Asghedom's net worth?

As of 2023, the celebrity kid has an estimated net worth of $1 million. He inherited this fortune after his father's passing. In 2019, Nipsey Hussle's net worth was allegedly $8 million at his time of passing. Kross Asghedom's mother, Lauren London also has a reported worth of $8 million.

Despite his father's death when Kross Ermias Asghedom was just two years of age, Nipsey's impact on the West Coast hip-hop scene and his music continue to be felt worldwide. Kross' mother, Lauren London started her career in music videos and is still a successful actress.

