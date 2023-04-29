What happened to Kaya Evdokia Klitschko? All about Wladimir Klitschko’s daughter

Kaya Evdokia Klitschko is a celebrity kid best known as the daughter of renowned professional boxer, Wladimir Klitschko. Others may have got to know her after her mother Hayden Panettiere shared details of how she lost her custody due to her drug, alcohol, and post-partum depression problems. Are Hayden Panettiere and Kaya Evdokia Klitschko in contact? Let us investigate.

Kaya Evdokia Klitschko is best known as the daughter of Wladimir Klitschko and his ex-fiancee Hayden Panettiere. Photo: @klitschkoteam and @klitschkopanettiere (Modified by author)

Did Hayden Panettiere lose custody of her daughter? Initially, when Hayden sent her daughter Kaya Evdokia Klitschko to live with her father, she thought they would have joint custody after she worked on herself. But that never happened, and her daughter has reportedly been with her father ever since.

Kaya Evdokia Klitschko’s profile and bio summary

Date of birth 9 December 2014 Place of birth The United States Zodiac sign Sagittarius Age 8 years (as of April 2023) Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Mother Hayden Panettiere Father Wladimir Klitschko Paternal grandparents Vladimir Rodionovic and Madezhda Ulyanovna Maternal grandparents Lesley Vogel and Skip Panettiere

Kaya Evdokia Klitschko’s age

Kaya was born on 9 December 2014 in the United States. Klitschko’s baby girl is 8 years old as of April 2023.

Wladimir Klitschko’s daughter celebrates her birthday every 9th of December. Photo: @klitschkoteam and @klitschkopanettiere (Modified by author)

Kaya Evdokia Klitschko’s parents

Her mother is Hayden Panettiere, an American actress, model, and singer best known for her role of Claire Bennet in the NBC’s Heroes. Her father is Wladimir Klitschko, a Ukrainian former professional boxer with several titles to his name, including unified WBA (Super), WBO, IBF, IBO, and Ring magazine titles.

The two started dating in 2009 and engaged in 2013. Hayden had to pause their wedding plans at the time since Klitschko's family was in Ukraine and his brother was heavily involved in the country's national politics. Unfortunately, things never worked out between the two and the couple split on 3 August 2018, when Kaya was three.

Kaya Evdokia Klitschko's parents are Wladimir Klitschko and Hayden Panettiere. Photo: Luca Teuchmann

Kaya Evdokia Klitschko’s family

The maternal grandparents of Wladimir Klitschko’s daughter are Lesley Vogel, a former soap opera actress, and Skip Panettiere, a fire department lieutenant and former actor.

Her paternal grandparents are Vladimir Rodionovic and Madezhda Ulyanovna. Evdokia’s uncle is Vitali, the longest-serving mayor of Kyiv. He has been serving since 1991 when Ukraine gained its independence. She has no known siblings as of 2023.

Who has custody of Kaya Evdokia Klitschko?

According to most of Kaya Evdokia Klitschko’s profiles online, her father Wladimir has full custody at the moment.

Why did Hayden Panettiere give up her daughter?

In an interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on her show Red Table Talk, Panettiere revealed that she had a drug and alcohol problem and was battling post-partum depression. She revealed she started abusing drugs aged 15, but her addiction worsened after Kaya's birth.

In order to ensure Evdokia's well-being and provide her with stability, she in 2018 decided to send her daughter to live with her father in Ukraine as she tried to work on and better herself. In her mind, she initially thought that Kaya would be splitting her time between both of her parents when she got better. But that never happened.

She claimed in the interview that the upsetting decision to send her daughter to Ukraine was never a choice or discussion. Apparently, this was a decision made by Hayden Panettiere’s baby father.

Where is Kaya Evdokia Klitschko?

She lives with her father in Ukraine. After the country’s invasion by Russia, Hayden took to her Instagram to reveal that her daughter was safe and no longer in Ukraine. She, however, never specified where her daughter was currently residing.

Kaya Evdokia Klitschko is the daughter of Hayden Panettiere and her ex-fiance Wladimir Klitschko. Although she hoped to get her custody after working on herself, unfortunately, that never happened. She remains committed and open to co-parenting her and being in her daughter’s life.

