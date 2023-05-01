Who is Onyx Kelly, Iggy Azalea's son with Playboi Carti?

Iggy Azalea, whose real name is Amethyst Amelia Kelly, is a female rapper best known for hits such as Problem and Black Widow. She is also a mother to Onyx Kelly and a business owner, among many other things. Go through these details as they let you about Onyx Kelly's life and his parents' relationship.

Being a celebrity kid comes with huge public interest, and Onyx Kelly is no exception. His mother is inconsistent in sharing his photos on social media, and fans gush at how grown he is whenever she does. How old is he? Go through his profile summary to learn more about his life.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Onyx Carter Kelly Gender Male Date of birth 28th April 2020 Age 3 years (as of April 2023) Birthday 28th April Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States of America Zodiac sign Taurus Nationality American Religion Christianity Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Famous as Celebrity child Parents Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti

Onyx Kelly's age

Onyx Kelly is three years old. He was born on 28th April 2020 in the United States of America.

Onyx Kelly's parents

Onyx's mother, Iggy Azalea, is an Australia-born American rapper, composer and former model. She relocated from Australia to the USA at 16 to pursue a music career. She gained recognition on YouTube for releasing a music video for her song Two Times, which gained rapid popularity.

Iggy is also into business and runs her cosmetic line, Totally Plastic. In 2021, she opened up about how hard it is to be a mother and entertainer while running a business.

Who is Iggy Azalea's baby daddy?

Jordan Terrell Carter, professionally known as Playboi Carti, is Onyx Kelly's father. Playaboi Carti is an American rapper who gained mainstream popularity in 2017. He is notable for hits such as Punk Monk, Miss The Rage and Stop Breathing.

Are Carti and Iggy still together?

No. Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti are no longer together, as they broke up in December 2019.

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti met during Playboi Carti's overseas tour and started dating in 2018. They moved in together in December 2018 in Atlanta, and Azalea gave birth to their son in 2020.

Before getting into a relationship with Iggy, Playboi Carti was in a relationship with Rubi Rose and Black Chyna.

Does Playboi Carti take care of his son?

In December 2020, Iggy revealed Carti had cheated on her and missed their son's birth. She also alleged that he refused to sign their baby's birth certificate.

In an April 2022 interview, Carter praised Iggy for being a great mum to their son. Iggy Azalea's baby daddy further stated he has a lot of responsibilities when it comes to other people, saying,

I take care of my mom. I take care of my family. I take care of my baby mom [and] I take care of my son. There are a lot of people I take care of.

Days after the interview's publication, Iggy fired off a series of now-deleted Twitter posts disputing what Carter had said. She said,

Take care of me? Lmaooooo,

Let us not get carried away now.

You have been misled; I am not even remotely on good terms with claiming he pays my bills.

Onyx Kelly's net worth

Details about Onyx Kelly's net worth are not available. His mother is worth $15 million, which she earned from her music career. His father is worth $9 million, also made from his career as a rapper.

Onyx Kelly is Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti's son. He recently turned three, and now he lives with his mother in California's Hidden Hills, a gated community in the Santa Monica Mountains region in Los Angeles, USA.

