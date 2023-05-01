Meet Jesper Vesterstrøm, fitness enthusiast and Jennifer Esposito's spouse

American actress Jennifer Esposito dominated the late 90s and early 00s film scene but seemed to take a step back from acting for a few years and focused on her personal life. She has had a hectic love life and is now married to fitness enthusiast Jesper Vesterstrøm after other previously failed marriages. Here is what to know about her other half.

The windsurfing champion Jesper Vesterstrøm and actress Jennifer Esposito's marriage is relatively new. Their wedding news made headlines in 2020. Below is Jesper Vesterstrøm’s biography, in summary, before detailing their marriage.

Profile and bio summary

Full name Jesper Vesterstrøm Date of birth 25 October 1976 Age 46 years of age (2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace Horsholm, Denmark Current residence East Hamptons, New York, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Nationality Danish Weight 58 kg (most commonly reported) Height 187 to 189 cm (most commonly reported) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Marital status Married to Jennifer Esposito (2020) Children None Profession Fitness trainer, windsurf tutor Social media Instagram Net worth $3 million

Much about his life remains unknown since he is incredibly private and prefers to stay out of the limelight, despite having a famous wife and a significantly increased interest in his life since they got together. But here are the most widely reported facts about his life.

Jesper Vesterstrøm’s age

Jesper Vesterstrøm’s birthday is on 25 October 1976, making him 46 years of age as of May 2023. His zodiac sign is Scorpio. Reportedly, Vesterstrøm’s height is between 187 cm and 189 cm, an advantageous height for a sportsman.

Jesper Vesterstrøm’s nationality

Born and bred in Horsholm, Denmark, he is of Danish descent. As per his website, he lives with his wife in East Hamptons, New York, USA. Jennifer has previously lived in Brooklyn and Staten Island.

Who is Jennifer Esposito married to?

Jesper Vesterstrøm and Jennifer had their unique wedding on 13 September 2020. This is not her first marriage, and she has had a couple of high-profile relationships.

She was previously married to actor Bradley Cooper, having met in February 2006 and marrying in December of the same year. Their union was short-lived, and they were only married for four months. Model Louis Dowler was married to Jennifer between 2014 and 2016.

Jennifer and Jesper Vesterstrøm’s children

Despite the online rumour mill stating that he has a baby, the instructor is yet to have any children of his own. Jennifer also does not have any children of her own from previous relationships and marriages.

Jesper Vesterstrøm’s career

He is a champion in windsurfing, becoming the Danish National Champion in the sport in 2004. Soon after, he became the Nordic Champion in windsurfing too. He is now a windsurf instructor, spending his time sharing his passions with those eager to learn.

Jesper Vesterstrøm’s credits on IMDb include a short feature film in 2017 called Chasing the Wind, in which he stars as himself.

Jesper Vesterstrøm’s social media profiles

His unverified Instagram page has 4,785 followers at the time of writing. His wife's Instagram page has 158,000 followers as of 13 May 2023.

Jesper Vesterstrøm’s net worth

As per sources, he has earned a $3 million net worth thanks to his hugely successful professional sporting career. He has also earned money from several sponsorship deals from brands such as Starboard, Severne Windsurfing, and Ford. Jesper's wife, Jennifer Esposito has a reported worth of $6 million.

Jesper Vesterstrøm's life has been lived primarily out of the spotlight, despite being a public figure in the sporting world. He lives a lowkey way of living, preferring to focus on his marriage and occupation of tutoring others on how to master his one true passion, windsurfing.

