What are the rarest birthdays (including most common dates)?

With billions of individuals existing at the same time as one another, we are all bound to share similarities, including birthdays. However, some dates are statistically rarer than others, which can make for an exciting topic during casual small talk. So, how rare is your birthday?

The months of February and April are less common months to be born in. Photo: Shannon Fagan

Source: Getty Images

Interestingly enough, a phenomenon called 'the birthday paradox' shows how likely it is that members of the general population share a birthday. According to the formula, in a randomised group of 23 people, there is about a 50 percent chance that two people have the same birthday.

It needs to be clarified how much of an impact rare birthdays have on this formula, which makes the concept even more intriguing. So, what is the rarest day to be born in? Here, we detail the rarest birthday and rarest birth month, along with what dates are considered the most common.

What is the rarest birth month?

According to data collected by the Social Security Administration (SSA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), February is the most uncommon month to be born. Thus, those Aquarius or Pisces that fall into that specific month are considered to have one of the rarest zodiac signs.

What birthday is no one born in?

Since there have been countless people throughout Earth's history, there is not one specific day where no individual was born. But, the most uncommon birthday is considered 29 February, which is also known as the leap day.

Considering it only happens once every four years, it is easy to see why this is the case. The least common day in the standard 365 calendar year is Christmas Day.

May is also a considerably less common month. Photo: Flashpop

Source: Getty Images

Is April 2 a rare birthday?

According to Happiest Baby, Birthdays in April are considered less common in general, with just two of them making a list of 200 of the most popular birthdays. Those dates are 4 April at number 144 on the list and 11 April at number 189.

2 April is even less common, with 1 April, also known as April Fool’s Day, having fewer scheduled inductions and c-sections. This is likely due to the less serious nature of the day.

Is May 23 a rare birthday?

May birthdays are slightly more common than April birthdays but still do not fall within the most common times to be born. 23 May in specific lands in 89th place on the list mentioned above, making it somewhat rare yet not as unique as others.

What are the top 10 rarest birthdays in the world?

Here are 10 of the rarest birthday dates, in the order in which they fall on the calendar:

1 January

2 January

29 February

4 July

23 November

25 November

26 November

27 November

24 December

25 December

August and September are the most common times to be born. Photo: Rebecca Nelson

Source: Getty Images

Most common birthday worldwide

The most common birthday month is August, which means romantic holiday moments are to thank all August babies. But, the most common birthday in August has yet to be established. At the same time, the most common birthday in November is believed to be 4 November.

What is the most common birthday in October?

According to The Fact Site, 5 October is considered the most common date when most people are born. This also works out as around 690,000 Americans share the same birthday.

Being born on one of the rarest birthdays may not be useful, but knowing how common or rare certain birthdays are could make for amusing conversation-starters and engaging small talk.

