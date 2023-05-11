Age, profiles and photos of Ashton Kutcher's son, Dimitri Portwood Kutcher

Dimitri Portwood Kutcher is the son of That 70s Show stars Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. His father is a famous model, producer, entrepreneur, and actor, while his mother is a renowned actress and voice-over artist. Despite being born into a family of Hollywood A-listers, the celebrity kid has largely stayed out of the public eye, making every glimpse of the little one all the more exciting for fans.

Ashton Kutcher attends the 2023 Milken Institute Global Conference at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Jerod Harris

Source: Getty Images

Dimitri Portwood Kutcher is the youngest child of his celebrity parents. While his parents strive to keep his private life away from the paparazzi, occasional snapshots of him surface, showcasing his infectious smile and undeniable resemblance to his famous parents.

Dimitri Portwood Kutcher's profile summary and bio

Full name Dimitri Portwood Kutcher Gender Male Date of birth 30 November 2016 Age 6 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height in feet 2'10" Height in centimetres 86.5 Weight in kilograms 14 Weight in pounds 31 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Father Ashton Kutcher Mother Mila Kunis Sibling 1 Marital status Single

Background information

Dimitri Kutcher was born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, in the United States of America. He is an American with mixed ethnicity. He is of both Ukrainian and Russian descent from his mother's side and is of Czech, German, and Irish descent from his father's side.

How old is Dimitri Portwood Kutcher?

Dimitri Portwood Kutcher's age is six years as of May 2023. He was born on 30 November 2016.

Dimitri Portwood Kutcher's eye colour is blue. He also has dark brown hair that makes him adorable.

Why did Mila name her son Dimitri?

There is a belief that Dimitri's mother gave him the name due to its Russian origin and meaning, which translates to a follower of Demeter, the Greek god of farming and fertility.

Dimitri's father initially proposed Hawkeye after the mascot of his alma mater, the University of Iowa. Mila disagreed and chose a name reflecting her Ukrainian and Russian heritage. Dimitri's middle name, Portwood, was chosen as a tribute to Ashton's stepfather, Mark Portwood.

Guest Mila Kunis on The Late Show with James Corden. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS

Source: Getty Images

Mila Kunis' son's name also came based on her prediction of President Donald Trump winning the election. In an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ashton stated:

We're on our way to date night, and Mila turns to me, and she goes, 'So, I think Donald Trump is going to become the President, and I think our baby's name is Dimitri.' I was like, 'Donald Trump's not going to win...And then I forgot about the name thing because I was like, 'Why do you think Donald Trump is going to win?' I'm telling you, she called it! It's not even a joke.

Who is the mother of Dimitri Portwood Kutcher?

Dimitri's mother is Milena Markovna Kunis, though she is best known as Mila Kunis. She was born on 14 August 1983. As a renowned actress, she is known for her roles in films and television series such as Bad Moms, Friends with Benefits, and Forgetting Sarah Marshall. She is also a model and a voice-over artist for the beloved animated series Family Guy.

Christopher Ashton Kutcher

Dimitri's father was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on 7 February 1978. He is a well-known figure in the entertainment industry, having worked as a model, actor, producer, and business magnate. His acting talents can be seen in films such as Spread, The Butterfly Effect, Two and a Half Men, and What Happens in Vegas.

Dimitri Portwood Kutcher's parents met on the scene of the Fox sitcom series That '70s Show, which aired from 1998 to 2006. They began dating in 2012 and eventually married on 4 July 2015.

Is Mila Kunis Russian or Ukrainian?

She is of American-Ukrainian heritage and is proficient in the Russian language. She was born in Chernivtsi, Ukrainian SSR, which was a part of the USSR.

Does Ashton Kutcher have biological kids?

Yes, the actor has biological children, but before that, he was a stepfather to his ex-wife Demi Moore's three daughters.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis attend the 9th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

How many kids does Ashton Kutcher have?

Isabelle Wyatt and Dimitri Kutcher are Ashton's children. Wyatt was born on 1 October 2014.

But as much as possible, the parents try to shield their kids from public view, so only a few of Dimitri Portwood Kutcher's pictures and his sister are available online.

Dimitri Portwood Kutcher's net worth

The young boy has yet to establish a profession, resulting in the absence of a personal net worth. He currently relies on his parents' affluent status, with his father boasting a net worth of $200 million and his mother worth $75 million.

Dimitri Portwood Kutcher serves as a testament to the phenomenon of celebrity offspring gaining fame through parental connections. Despite his age, he has managed to captivate numerous admirers, continuously piquing the curiosity and adoration of fans.

READ ALSO: Everything to know about Stefon Diggs' girlfriend Tae Heckard

As published on Briefly.co.za, Stefon Diggs' girlfriend is Tae Heckard. She is an actress known for her role as Jazz/Jasmine in the romantic comedy series, The Game.

She made her big-screen debut in 2003 in the short film Busta Rhymes ft. Mariah Carey & Flipmode Squad - I Know What You Want. Later that year, she appeared in Dru Hill: I Love You as Nokio's girlfriend.

Source: Briefly News