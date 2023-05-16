Wednesday G. Grint: Find out why Rupert Grint called his daughter Wednesday

Wednesday G. Grint is celebrated as the firstborn daughter of actor Rupert Grint and actress Georgia Groome. Though the celebrity couple has kept their relationship out of the spotlight, Rupert has shared some sweet details about his adorable girl in various interviews. What is Wednesday G. Grint's date of birth? Who is Rupert Grint married to?

Grint at the season 4 premiere of "Servant" held at the Walter Reade Theater on January 9, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey)

The birth of Wednesday G. Grint came as a surprise to many. Wednesday G. Grint's parents did not announce they were expecting a child until April 2020. This is after the Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging actress was photographed showing off her baby bump during a London vacation. What is Grint doing now?

Wednesday G. Grint's profile and bio

Full name Wednesday G. Grint Gender Female Date of birth May 7, 2020 Age 3 years (As of 2023) Birthplace England, United Kingdom Hometown England, United Kingdom Nationality British Zodiac Sign Taurus Eye colour Blue Hair colour Brown Father Rupert Grint Mother Georgia Groome

How old is Wednesday G. Grint?

The celebrity child was born in England, United Kingdom, on May 7, 2020. Wednesday G. Grint's age is three years as of 2023, and her birth sign is Taurus. She holds British nationality.

Why did Rupert Grint call his daughter Wednesday?

In an interview on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Rupert confirmed he named his daughter after Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family.

It's a good name, isn't it? I'm always hesitant to say it was The Addams Family, but it was, yeah, kind of The Addams Family. Just always loved the name. It's a good name, memorable.

Who is Wednesday G. Grint's father?

Rupert Alexander Lloyd Grint, popularly known as Rupert Grint, is a British film and television actor. Rupert was born on August 24, 1988, in Harlow, Essex, England.

He rose to fame as Ron Weasley, one of the three protagonists in the Harry Potter film series and Harry's partner in crime in Hogwarts. He debuted as Frank Finger in It's Only a Play in 2014.

Rupert attends a premiere at BT Tower on September 28, 2017, in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer)

Rupert Grint's movies

Below are some of the films he has featured in:

2001: Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

2002: Thunderpants

2004: Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

2006: Driving Lessons

2009: Cherrybomb

2010: Wild Target

2011: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows

2012: Into the White Gunner

2013: Charlie Countryman

2014: Postman Pat: The Movie

2015: Moonwalkers

2023: Knock at the Cabin

Who is Wednesday G. Grint's mother?

Georgia Groome is a British actress who goes by the name Georgia Isobel Groome. She was born on February 11, 1992, in Nottingham, England. She was nine when she auditioned for a role in the musical Annie Get Your Gun.

She is best known for performing as Georgia Nicolson in the 2008 film Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging. She made her film debut with the highly acclaimed 200 6 British independent crime drama thriller London to Brighton.

Georgia Groome arrives at the 29th annual London Critics' Choice Film Awards at the Grosvenor House Hotel on February 4, 2009, in London, England. (Photo by Fred Duval)

Georgia Groome's movies

Below are some of her popular films:

2006: London to Brighton

2007: My Mother

2008: The Cottage

2008: Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging

2009: The Disappeared

2009: Leaving Eva

2010: Silent Things

2011: Six Degrees

2011: The Holding

2011: The Great Ghost

2012: Papadopoulos & Sons

2016: Life In Orbit

2017: Double Date

Are Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome married?

The celebrity couple have maintained their relationship private. In December 2018, their picture went viral online, revealing they had been dating since 2011. However, since his breakout role in the Harry Potter film franchise, the actor has kept his personal life out of the spotlight, including his relationship with Georgia Groome.

What is Wednesday G. Grint's full name?

While the celebrity kid was born in May 2020, Ruprt did not reveal her name until six months later. In an Instagram post, he confirmed her full name as Wednesday G. Grint.

What is Wednesday G. Grint's middle name?

When Rupert was asked about the G in his daughter's name, he said Samuel L. Jackson inspired that. He said he loves the ideas of initials like Michael J. Fox, which inspired the G in Wednesday G. Grint.

What is Wednesday G. Grint's net worth?

Wednesday is still young and dependent on her parents. Her father, Rupert Grint, has a net worth estimated at $60 million. His mother, Georgia Groome, has a net worth estimated at $3 million from her acting career.

Above is all you need to know about Wednesday G. Grint, famous as the daughter of Rupert Grint. Rupert is a phenomenal actor with massive recognition for his impressive acting.

